Martin Keown Doubts Newcastle's Ability to Handle Premier League and Champions League football 😱

Martin Keown questions if Newcastle will be able to handle Premier League football and Champions League football.
Saids the man who never won a european trophy in his life
Modern day Pundits just back based on history.. if Newcastle beat city tomorrow or come away with a point it will all be based on how bad man city were just watch ..
Entitled to his opinion of course but the bias blazes through and always does when he's commentating on a match the pettiness of the septic six and their ex players knows no limits. What does it cost a teeny bit civility ? Thing is Arsenal are far from the worst either (Liverpool and fans are)
We are not arsenal manure fans eddie to me can have another 3 to 5 years and then maybe we will see where we are ive no problems finishing top 8 this season would like some sort of european football a good cup run waited decades for a trophy will wait a while longer in eddie we trust
I think they will struggle to make top 4 this season.
Can’t wait for Newcastle to shut these pundits up.
Was fergie a world class manager when started his managerial journey? No, he nearly got pumped. No one knows howe it will turn out, but i certainly beleive Howe could become an elite manager. hes still so young. 45 is nothing for a manager.
Good news Newcastle fans, Keown knows nothing
Why is it only Newcastle will struggle with Champions League and League but Arsenal and Man Utd wont
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
Newcastles squad depth is probably the best it’s ever been since I’ve been alive. We can replace player with player near the same quality in allot of positions now. I’ve seen far worse squads manage cups and the league before. Honestly hope Howe proves everyone wrong. Why not say this about manu? Their squad isn’t exactly setting the prem on fire is it 🤷🏻♂️ but just keep underestimating us like you did all last season…you were all proved massively wrong then also 👍🏻
I think Howe will win something BIG with Newcastle.
Keown talks oug of his backside , total crap as a so called pundit !!
Keep talking shite.
Lets see how it all turns out at the end of the season. I know who will be smiling and it wont be these cranks.
As well as looking like one, Keown has all the charm and football knowledge of a dead badgers decomposing beaver. Simon tries to hide his Newcastle dislike under pseudo intellectual claptrap.
Stuart Pearce says otherwise 😁
Eddie howe has done miracles since he's come in. Can't understand why he's being called a stop gap. He hasn't been able to spend at the very top of the market due to ffp, and look how well he's done.When newcastle are able to spend big and can go for any players they want that's When he can be judged .
Wor Eddie ❤
It's funny that no one questions how any of the other teams are going to handle European competition along with league and cup commitments this season, Man Utd and Liverpool don't exactly look at their best and to be honest Villa may struggle but none of the pundits are saying that, it's all about how Newcastle will struggle even though they have improved both squad quality and depth in this window.
Dam those interviews getting in the way
Martin is absolutely spot on. Newcastle is not strong enough and tactically not ready yet to challenge for the premier league title. To do that, they would need to engage a top top manager. And that guy is none other than Ancelotti. You need to beat Pep and Klopp if you want to win it. And Ancelotti can. These 3 are rated the best in the world presently. Eddie Howe can bring you top 4 max. Newcastle needs to splash the money to tempt Ancelotti to sign.
Let doubters doubt. Let's just prove them wrong.
Still don't understand why so many pundits want eddie out of his job. Just because of the so call elite managers doesn't mean they will win anything. Plus eddie could be the equivalent of what sir Alex Fergus was to man u or what arsene wenger was to arsenal.
They’re building a better squad than Arsenal to handle it thats for sure…
Simon knows Newcastle have something special with Eddie Howe and would love nothing more than to see them implode and do a Tottenham by going after a "star" manager like Mourinho and Conte, who are both slowly but surely becoming tactical dinosaurs. Eddie Howe is not just here to change Newcastle, he's here to change football. No one plays like Newcastle, and for that reason he will be there for a very long time. He will be the first Englishman to win the premier league and will also be a future England manager.
Better side pressure plays a big 😮
Pressure starts once the champions league matches starts 😊
This is ridiculous, had the best defence in the league last season and "we can be got at defensively". Keown is a melt, guy has some of the worst takes on Talk sport, gives Gabby a run for his money. We have fantastic depth except maybe at CB: GK's Pope, Karius, Dubravka Defenders Trippier, Liveramento, Krafth, Manquillo, Botman, Schar, Dummet, Lascelles, Burn, Hall, Target Midfield Miley, Tonali, Anderson, Guimares, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff Attackers Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson, Almiron, Murphy. Also a lot of versatility in terms of the positions they can play.
We are definitely well equipped for the season ahead and a threat which is why so many pundits are trying to downplay us this season, they are in denial. I am sure Eddie will be sticking some of these quotes to the dressing room wall 😎