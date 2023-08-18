Newcastle United can prove the world wrong by beating Manchester City





Alex Hurst talks through some of the baffling reaction to Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 and why this weekend’s game against Manchester City is the perfect chance to show the world that we’re a team getting better for the season ahead, not worse.

