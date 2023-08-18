Newcastle United can prove the world wrong by beating Manchester City

Alex Hurst talks through some of the baffling reaction to Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 and why this weekend’s game against Manchester City is the perfect chance to show the world that we’re a team getting better for the season ahead, not worse.
Follow Alex on twitter – twitter.com/tfalex1892
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
When the Toon are winning and Alex is doing videos – it’s magic
No loyalty points for 30odd years when we were paying at the turnstiles.
The fact that you, like me, got tickets for the Etihad proves that the club crackdown, on the away loyalty points cartels, is working. Power to them.
Fergie's never got over not getting Gazza or Shearer.
Alex Ferguson really did show the world what a sad, bitter, bigoted old fool he really is!!
He despises any club that is seen as a direct threat to Man U. He is eaten up by envy & jealousy because we got the ultimate takeover.
Was he against the Saudi's when they ploughed £100m into his beloved club. NO!! not one syllable did he mutter.
The shame is on Fergie & certainly not us!!
Love your intensity Alex 🙂 I will say to an extent I do agree that it is one game (at home where we are near invincible) I'm not saying I think we will be bad or anything, but still lots of games to happen and unknowable injuries etcetera so some of the predictions I don't hate just because most are based around us not handling the load well and that part hasn't happened yet. I agree though on a one off though for Ferguson to say we were out played is a joke and for people not to say we were the best team on the weekend is a disgrace.
i agree but just wanna stress one point: it's not who you beat – it's how consistant you can be overall over a long and arduous prem
(having said that, I'd absolutely love it if we win our next two games 😉
They are all in denial – we are here and here to stay – cope with it EPL
I wouldn't be surprised if Fergie is back on the sauce again, apparently he was last seen in Wetherspoons having a Moretti with Tonali 🙂
My first thought was, it's amazing what they can do with Ai these days. Making a well known person say utterly ridiculous statements for comic effect
Imagine the media and pundits if we turn city over, im not say we will infact its more likely we wont because city are amazing but if we did they will all be wetting themselves in fear that its possible Newcastle could challenge.
Fergie is 81 , he can hardly remember to wipe his bum, somebody, probably Ten Hag , has fed him those lines & I never take notice of Carragher anyway, disappointed a bit in Neville mind , we must keep that vid & ram his words back down his throat in May when they DON'T scramble a last minute win 😅
The only reason pundits exist, is to be proved wrong
Fergies cheese has slid off his cracker…
With or without KDB, City are still the best side in the league by far.. We have to be at our very best if we want to get something out of the game..
Man City are in a class of there own we are a match for any other team in the premiership any day of the week we have an advantage Saturday that they have had a midweek game come on the toon
HTL
These pundits are just trying to manifest our demise. Let’s face it ‘they’ hate the breaking up of their ‘big 6’ especially from us. Most probably forget we have been in the European Cup before etc etc. To quote someone whose name escapes me… 😄 ‘I’d love it if we beat them….’
I'm happy because the pundits always get it wrong about us.
His Man Utd team will lose to Spurs at the weekend showing how bad they are right now.
Really fancy us to get a result against City. We were class against Villa and they dont have De Bruyne. Cant wait to hear Neville and Carra if we smash em!
Take it as a compliment. They're all scared and after watching the opening game Newcastle will be watched closely. Even Flopp still has digs about Newcastle it's pure jealousy.
The only outside manager who's opinion matters is Peps he's humble and currently best in world
SAF feels for us like I and many others, feel for them!
"easier to be angry that way" love it!
Did you see Pep whinging about the Premier League not moving the game to Sunday or Monday? I like Pep, but surely he should be blaming UEFA for scheduling a meaningless "cup" match in the first week of the season, instead of pre-season?!
It's going to be bad enough driving home at midnight on Saturday – if it had been moved to Sunday or Monday I probably wouldn't have been able to go…
Nailed it.
Aston Villa had chances but then so did Newcastle over and above the 5 that were scored, Villa were inept defensively playing a high defensive line when you are 3-1 down is just crazy, in the end Howe was excellent as a manager and Emri was tactically foolish with his defense.
Like you say, the Villa fans who went to SJP aren't talking about how great their side were in the game, they were pissed off and gutted.
Let them underestimate us, it takes the pressure off. We just quietly go on doing what we do, and if the media focus on City, Liverpool, Chelsea and ManU, so be it. It wasn't that long ago no-one was focussing on Leicester.
I hope this is the Alan Hansen moment all over again. “ you never win anything with kids”
Its so naive even the youtube channels just write us off not that i care but what are they watching . We now have a gully fit isak , with tonali and barnes added and cover at full back aswell , an eddie howe fit anthony gordan an apparently were gonna be worse than last season its really quite baffling . Before the game on Saturday talksport sport gave some odds for top four on drive and didnt even mention us its fucking mental . The one thing you can guarantee though is the managers of other teams wont he writing us off , you think jurgen klopp and eric ten hasg are sat thier going dont need to worry about Newcastle. No chance
I’m loving the hate from pundits it’s clear evidence that we are here and they hate it.
Tbh id rather the underestimation, will make the inevitable league destruction all the more sweeter
F*** em all and keep your powder dry, remember the adage about laughing?
Even Villa fans thought Ferguson was chatting shite.
It’s the establishment refusing to recognise the facts because it opposes their narrative…a bit like Brexit!