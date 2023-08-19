Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Have been more excited for a match ever in my life . Cmon Newcastle Utd
Happy about it wore a Real Madrid shirt not long ago in Madrid but then when I came home I realised how shite our shirt feels we deserve better can’t wait for the next shirts
i would be happy if we get something draw or win as long as we dont lose or get embarrassed and hopefully no injuries
my adidas… my my adidas
Adidas is on the stock market. This leak could have massive ramifications.
never seen a Mcdonalds in green
Never a better time to play city
Yes I hope we do get rid of castore
Today could be a title decider ..😂😂😂
Different high street and same old shit corporations – Only the Toon make this world fun!
Castore messed up my order ! Ordered a home shirt with Bruno on the back and it turns up today with no name or numbers on the back. Who do I contact
Got part 3 but part 4 is restricted 😢
It makes sense for Adidas to replace Castore. We're levelling up now all over the club so it was only a matter of time.
Let’s hope brexit don’t Ruin anything with the sponsorship deals
All day I dream about sport
Massive OMFG moment when watching it, instantly felt sorry for the poor fkrs at Amazon who are in for a right kicking on Monday. 🏴🏳️🤣
Why does every one fucking bot the adidas era newcastle they had two good home shirts and one good away shirt go look at the past shirts they did some or most where absolutely shocking don’t know why people have a bad word about castore apart from the fucking shirt that looked like a number four the kits have been smart
Just got new Newcastle home shirt today and it has no name or numbers on. I ordered the top with Bruno on who to I contact
quality control on castore items isnt that great, my home shirt arrived with marks on it and my third shirt came with out any sponsors on.
Amazon had a CASTORE
Cheers for the spoilers adam considering Amazon have realised mistake and taking the videos down so fans who were not quick enough to watch earlier will have to wait until next thursday/friday to watch them no doubt loads of comments about the last 2 vids will be posted but just a shame this has happened and we couldnt share the good news all at the same time
Man united, real madrid, juve, bayern all sponsored by adidas
Was it on the 3rd or 4th episode?
They better do a retro 95 shirt.. Lets go boys smash them tonight… Great content adam
Adam Do you know when the documentary will be available in the US.
Yeah got on quickly and downloaded ep3 and 4…. watched 3 just about to watch 4….. awesome. Been taken back off now.
ADD one greet Kit Partner.. imagine the fees
I watched both episodes before it was taken down. Adidas is going to be class!
I was just thinking about addidas replacing Castore just yesterday when i was buying my jersey 😅. The universe listened 😁
If that’s true I’m really happy 😂
Howay the mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍