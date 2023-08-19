This Newcastle Fan CLASHES with Martin Keown on IF Eddie Howe's Team Is Guilty of TIME-WASTING! 😳

Martin Keown locks horns with a Newcastle fan over whether the club have been guilty of time-wasting in the Premier League!
This topic is a joke. Blah blah blah
Getting bored of this timing wasting crap, it’s not like any other club hasn’t done it over the years Jesus Christ
Haaland hat trick loading.
Jesus couldn’t understand a word he said man hahaha
They will have 20 minutes of injury time per game.
Newcastle game is hinged on time wasting? I thought it was intensity and fitness. These extra minutes may just help Newcastle, we are clearly one of the fittest team in the league, it played a big part last weekend when we destroyed Villa in second half.
This isn’t an attack in Newcastle. They are not that important ffs! It was brought in during the World Cup and the PL rightly adopting it.
"their game has been hinged on it" ( time wasting ) , great assessment of newecastles game plan martin, must have watched alot of newcastle games last year
Newcastle also lost points last season from teams doing it to us us, like when we played Leeds at home. Doing it away to Liverpool when we had a load of injuries was just common sense. The other notorious time was against Arsenal away & we got our point. We time-waste far less than most teams in the league, what they don't like is that we're more effective at it when we do.
this will turn into American football, whereby an hours gams can last 5 hours.
Like Keown never time wasted, hypocrite. All teams do it.
Yeah Newcastle used the old time wasting tactic against Villa that is why they only won 5-1 and not 10-1. Martin still obviously bitter about being held to a draw at the Emirates last season but he must also know Arsenal do the same thing the absolute buffoon.
Game management rules changed. Ffp rules changed. Technical area rules changed. All because nufc have got 💰.
Sour grapes because Newcastle have become a contender. Klopp for one is an extremely bitter and petty man about it. Keown is always going to protect Arsenal.
theres been a few things that are "poor timing for newcastle'
– The change of owners not being able to sponsor themselves
– only one manager in box
– time wasting rules
Missed anything else?
Still waiting for the CLASH mentioned in the video title. Whoever writes these needs to understand their job will be replaced by AI in the next year or so.
Keown is quite possibly the qorst pundit in football, alongside Jenas, Murphy & Aluko.
Why does this guy agree kerp to the stats nufc are not innthe top top of doing this salty martinncheck your stats
Newcastle where lowest in, 'ball in play' time for far more reasons than time wasting.
We play with such a high intensity that we were ,top/near top for, throw-ins, corners and fouls conceded against us, which contributed greatly to lower 'ball in play' time.
Add to that, 90% of teams, particularly at St James, timewasted against us, particularly in the first 20 mins, when we notoriously had good starts
The villa keeper is top of the stats for longest time to take a goal kick wats keown on about pope divvy
It’s not just Newcastle wasting time it’s every single premier league club does it. Liverpool v Bournemouth last season when Liverpool got beat 3-1 they spent 3.5 minutes celebrating a goal but yet it’s Newcastle wasting time wtf get a grip also biggest time wasting infield player for time wasting last season is martinez for villa
Caller has a valid point. If Newcastle weren't a threat, nobody would care, but because there in the spotlight, now the clockwatch is out.
What a game looking forward to this match so much . Howeway the toon
Did Arsenal not spend the most time celebrating goals last season? NUFC spent the least.. swings & round abouts.
There's a reason Eddie howe went over to spain and studied Diego Simeone training sessions who's well known for time wasting in la-liga..
Simon and Martin's hatred(especially Simon) towards United is palpable. Very strange…
Haha, Jim White loving it… Pure coincidence that they've banned two people from the technical area when the toon did it eh?
Is it coincidence or purpose theres always goin to be a team that will be penalised wen a focus is put on this jus coincidence its occured wen a team that all the top 6 tried their hardest (aprt from city) to prevent from being taken over we wont know
Man u getting away with obvious penalty and no var like newcastle against liverpool woth isaks disallowed goal no var wen played back not offside
Its coincidence or conspiracy as always depends on the side of the fence ur on