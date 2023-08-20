Eddie Howe's reaction to Man City 1-0 Newcastle & Lewis Hall's pending transfer from Chelsea! 🔥

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
How disappointed are you with that result tonight?
This much.
they are so many naive fans and reporters , last week the toon champions of england , villa boss heading for the axe, 1 bloody game, and now 2 bloody games , slating off the own team, chelea fans want there boss to go, teams are judged on 38 games, has a toon fan there is a long way to go
I thought considering it was city we did extremely well to keep it to 1 0
Need to keep learning and building… Next game!
Missed willock and maxi
Eddie just looks, sounds and behaves like the real deal. You can tell that this guy will win the Premier League.
weak minded
We’ve come a long way in two years, from being bottom of the table to being upset when we get beat😮
Phil foden tore us apart and we didn't play well and that was down to man city playing so well.
Newcastle were awful. And they expect to go head to head ? This is why City win the league only 2 teams can beat City.
Liverpool and Palace.
Arsenal s**t the bed when they face City yet think they can win the league ??
When people realise its a 5 year plan not a second season plan the better it will seem.we are not beating the likes of city away , no team is unless they are lucky. Our time will come.
I'm all for buying young, promising players and training them up to be superstars but, you do need to balance things out by bringing in some ready made super skilled world class players, a proper defensive midfielder as Bruno is not the answer to that problem. He was poor last night, very sloppy, a proper left back would be appreciated, Lewis Hall's a good buy but he's still a kid. We need experience all in all, that's what was lacking last night.
Howe will be sacked this season…
Can't see the new owners being satisfied with 4th place
Happy to lose 1-0, have some ambition city just played midweek with a depleted side. Whats newcastles excuse? Hes signing those english players will be his downfull. Back average players for big money.
You can't even beat an exhausted Man City.
Kovacic was a genius buy for City.
That midfield looks as though Gundogan never left!
As a city fan since 1972….this guy is a real indication of how a professional elite manager works… and Newcastle have got a real class manager for years to come, which will imbibe a culture at the club…..a class act
City have the depth and can literally play two different world class squads, im just happy that it was only a 1-0 loss as goal difference could play a key for us this season
Tactically we were wrong, we have a good side but if you don’t play the right tactics you won’t been city. I hope Howe learns from this but his body language tells me he hasn’t.
Eddie got it wrong today we bottled it first half first time seen us on the back foot under him a could not understand it
Can the fake hype for Newcastle stop now! Deluded if anyone thinks these are title contenders
Spot on. We were a yard off the pace as many of our players did not turn up for work. City pressed well and Newcastle were constantly giving away the ball. The best team won. But then again financial fair play has never effected City like it has Newcastle with Cities solicitors dragging out their court case as long as they can. Let us hope that the cheaters get their just deserts when they finally get to court.
If we want to be at citys level we need stop giving them to much respect… Football has becoming a non contact sport… Some of the reactions to fouls was embarrassing from city.. Next 2 matches are massive now
Don’t care who disagrees. Everyone expected city to wobble here as they played other day, but at home first game course they wouldn’t, was stupid thinking they would and pundits included. We didn’t get things right, but reduced them to a few chances and only a few on target which no other team has done. They’re the positives. But everyone was timid and restricted when we shouldn’t have been cos city weren’t that good last night. The fact is they were up for it and with it being 8pm we WERE NOT! That’s why we lost. Was the hardest away game. Players just didn’t react. Was almost lazy cos it was away at city and late at night. Like I said disagree I don’t care that is how it was. Why on earth would people suggest city would struggle last night before the match is beyond stupid, it’s an insult to them they’re currently (until Bayern sort out) the best in the world!!! Yes that’s right the best in the world! And we lost 1-0. I thought their goal was taken well by a young enthusiastic World Cup winner, but it was a soft goal to concede. Could we have got there faster? Well partly ! And we didn’t. The look on burns face after said it all, disappointed in his fellow colleagues. Bruno + joe were that off last night I saw Haaland smirking when he won the ball. Look this happens. You get off days. But this should not have been 1-0 I don’t think city really dominated I think we let them. Not so much just respect and fear, but sluggish. We should have taken advantage of our freshness and our fitness, as Eddie said second half we looked fitter. And that’s what he will scratch his head about. An opportunity wasted! Completely. But, least it’s out the way. But then we’re playing the reds next weekend and I don’t think looking at the last games against them it’ll go well either. Doesn’t matter. We need to keep our feet on the ground! Stop expecting too much! Dream yes but everyone is getting somewhat carried away! But half our fans last night saying 2-0 to magpies, cmon get a grip. We can go on a run and we will after Liverpool. Just like last season we faced then and city back to back and lost both. That’s what I saw happening. Almost on paper. we have a real chance at home to go for it so take the chance! The next few games could really bite us in the azz later if not!
We were sloppy, Tonali looked uncomfortable, Bruno was behind pace but this is one game. City just won the treble and we lost 1-0. We are disappointed to lose to City! We've come so far and I have full faith in Howe and the squad. We go again ⚫⚪
I genuinely don’t think we did a whole lot wrong. Just city are that good
Compare Anthony Gordon to Laurent Robert. Such a gulf in class.
Shame we kunt appoint Unai Emery. We would've signed players like Moussa Diaby and not these useless British players. We also wouldve got rid of players like Matt Targett, Paul Dummett etc
Eddie is really annoyed about something not a happy dressing room
Anthony Gordon is awful. Terrible business. Howe out