Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Why did Newcastle change their game? defensive and unrecognizable ! NCU players were looking disoriented and uncomfortable specially in the first half! Eddie, lads believe in your game plan, play the way you have played, We believe in you!!!!
No goal for Halaand. This season shall be hard for him.
What a oil classico
Newcastle didn't took advantage of the opportunity against M.C. in by their standards bad game day 😂 and Newcastle is gonna get destroyed by Villans in their revenge match when they come to Birmingham they didn't show anything special in both matches with their own arab money they got lucky in that game because Mings injury so Aston Villa had to change entire approach and Villa didn't protect well that equalizer etc.
I expect more from Newcastle this season but we will see
Newcastle aren't ready for the big boys. Liverpool, City and Arsenal will beat them.
Its mateos goal
Very reminiscent of prime late 00's Barca. Impossible. The few time did attack we looked dangerous, just not ebough of it. And when you do win the ball back against City, you cant just give the ball straight back to them. This we do too many times. Oh well, atoeast its out the way, still plus GD too!
Best forgotten about, on to the next one.
Almiron is a liability running like a mad dog after passing to tripper or bruno can only get you so much when your football iq is so fucking low….I cannot believe he’s going to be a starter on champions league nights absolutely dreadful
Maximin kenapa dijual!!!gordon belum pantas ditim utama!!!
There’s that edge Allan Saint-maxim gave to Newcastle something the coach didn’t seem to see. He would have been the difference in this game just like he did last season.
I think we were just not quite up for it today in one or two positions, which is what no team can afford at the Etihad..
Well play lads
man city didnt want a game, they got in the lead and just played piggy in the middle football at the back for an hour, boring.
Two clean sheets so far, well investment in defense.
Waiting macth with Spurs. Manchester city was lose
Frustrating – an opportunity wasted IMO, as Man City were there to be attacked but I think there are some positives to be taken from this. Our defence effectively contained their threats, the back four were great, Tonali is still very effective, it took a wonderful goal to beat us, it was simply that we were too wasteful in possession in the midfield and attack. Almiron, Guimaraes, they played without awareness and energy respectively. Remember, Arsenal were beaten 4-1 here last year. We need some team to take our frustration out on now – some team we really owe a good kicking to…some team that has had lucky results against us recently and needs to be taken down a peg or two…
Foden is a scare less guy, he run past defender like he owns them 😂
It's a fixed match City can't bit Newcastle, just Newcastle slowed their tempo for some reason
Newcastle? Oil rich team? I don't think so
doesn't spend money and weekly salary is lower than that of Big Team
I think I'm going to be humiliated because I'm not doing well this season
I hope Barnes got a bollocking for that selfish goal shot.
Man city win or lose I don't care I just love city❤❤
Last play by Newcastle was 3 vs. Josko Gvardiol. Good job Josko.
Well done, just improve your bravery lads, be proud of yourself nothing can beat you except yourself #HWTL
Why Eddie Howe is not starting Barnes over Gordon
1 mistake cost us the goal. Proud of the team
Fuck me foden was incredible, surely with him, saka, grealish and kane the next euros should be ours? Then we've got Barnes, Gordon Maddison
Two years ago that would have been 4or 5
City are bloody brilliant but I thought we defended superbly. Seen a lot of ‘fans’ moaning but they need to give their heads a wobble
I think we've got to take the L on this one. We didn't really show up with the ball in the midfield, Man City are Treble winners with an unbelievable squad playing at the Etihad. That strike from Alvarez was outstanding Pope had no chance. A better decision in the second half on the 2v1 and we might nick a draw. We played poorly and still didn't get absolutely dicked on. City for the title, Newcastle for top 3
NU still is not on the highest level 😢
Good game, shit result
What highlights? I got very up having the stereotypical deluded Geordies (which our fanbase still has a plethora of) telling me "we can win this one". We can't we are light years behind citeh and a few others.
Alvarez 💙, Gvardiol 🖤, phoden 👊🏻
This guy Harland doesn't look up to much.
Newcastle is constantly improving team
Nice to watch, full of passion and are clearly on the way up
Great stuff 🎉
I follow Arsenal and seeing New castle United fan's support and positive comments here makes me still believe in humanity and respect.
Our fan base is so toxic.