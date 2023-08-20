Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad.

37 comentarios en “Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

  1. Bek Zi MOTO

    Why did Newcastle change their game? defensive and unrecognizable ! NCU players were looking disoriented and uncomfortable specially in the first half! Eddie, lads believe in your game plan, play the way you have played, We believe in you!!!!

  4. Darko Cebuhar

    Newcastle didn't took advantage of the opportunity against M.C. in by their standards bad game day 😂 and Newcastle is gonna get destroyed by Villans in their revenge match when they come to Birmingham they didn't show anything special in both matches with their own arab money they got lucky in that game because Mings injury so Aston Villa had to change entire approach and Villa didn't protect well that equalizer etc.
    I expect more from Newcastle this season but we will see

  7. AutomaticAsthmatic

    Very reminiscent of prime late 00's Barca. Impossible. The few time did attack we looked dangerous, just not ebough of it. And when you do win the ball back against City, you cant just give the ball straight back to them. This we do too many times. Oh well, atoeast its out the way, still plus GD too!

  9. I

    Almiron is a liability running like a mad dog after passing to tripper or bruno can only get you so much when your football iq is so fucking low….I cannot believe he’s going to be a starter on champions league nights absolutely dreadful

  11. PATINHO 2000

    There’s that edge Allan Saint-maxim gave to Newcastle something the coach didn’t seem to see. He would have been the difference in this game just like he did last season.

  12. porciestreet Henderson

    I think we were just not quite up for it today in one or two positions, which is what no team can afford at the Etihad..

  14. Gaius tesla

    man city didnt want a game, they got in the lead and just played piggy in the middle football at the back for an hour, boring.

  17. George Morley

    Frustrating – an opportunity wasted IMO, as Man City were there to be attacked but I think there are some positives to be taken from this. Our defence effectively contained their threats, the back four were great, Tonali is still very effective, it took a wonderful goal to beat us, it was simply that we were too wasteful in possession in the midfield and attack. Almiron, Guimaraes, they played without awareness and energy respectively. Remember, Arsenal were beaten 4-1 here last year. We need some team to take our frustration out on now – some team we really owe a good kicking to…some team that has had lucky results against us recently and needs to be taken down a peg or two…

  20. tiger

    Newcastle? Oil rich team? I don't think so

    doesn't spend money and weekly salary is lower than that of Big Team

    I think I'm going to be humiliated because I'm not doing well this season

  27. TraceOnR

    Fuck me foden was incredible, surely with him, saka, grealish and kane the next euros should be ours? Then we've got Barnes, Gordon Maddison

  29. Aka Miguel Sanchez

    City are bloody brilliant but I thought we defended superbly. Seen a lot of ‘fans’ moaning but they need to give their heads a wobble

  30. GoldenbanjoDJ

    I think we've got to take the L on this one. We didn't really show up with the ball in the midfield, Man City are Treble winners with an unbelievable squad playing at the Etihad. That strike from Alvarez was outstanding Pope had no chance. A better decision in the second half on the 2v1 and we might nick a draw. We played poorly and still didn't get absolutely dicked on. City for the title, Newcastle for top 3

  33. ☆𝔍𝔬𝔥𝔫 ℜ𝔲𝔡𝔡𝔶☭

    What highlights? I got very up having the stereotypical deluded Geordies (which our fanbase still has a plethora of) telling me "we can win this one". We can't we are light years behind citeh and a few others.

  36. abhilash sathyamoorthi

    Newcastle is constantly improving team
    Nice to watch, full of passion and are clearly on the way up
    Great stuff 🎉

  37. Chuba wapang

    I follow Arsenal and seeing New castle United fan's support and positive comments here makes me still believe in humanity and respect.
    Our fan base is so toxic.

Los comentarios están cerrados.