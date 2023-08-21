Chelsea Fan DEVASTATED At Losing Lewis Hall | What Will He Bring To Newcastle United?!



28 comentarios en "Chelsea Fan DEVASTATED At Losing Lewis Hall | What Will He Bring To Newcastle United?!

  1. Conrad Richards

    Dan Burn got done for pace – Targett not been chosen – wish Lewis Hall was 1st signed when he was 1st linked – we might have been competitive on that side – because thats the side Phoden broke from and assisted . Dan Burn lost his man before the pass to Foden

  6. Christopher Hudson

    In terms of sunday's game despite the spurs result etc I still think our best performance post takeover was man u at home last April and that's what I want to see sunday

  13. NapoleonWils0n

    We also signed Cathal Heffernan the young Irish center back from AC Milan, he's already had his photo taken with the number 5 shirt
    and Kevin Zefi the young Irish winger from Inter Milan is on his way

  18. Christian Martin

    Pep had a plan and they nailed it. We knocked Bruno Joelinton and Isak out of the game. Top class. No excuses. Beaten. We move on.

  24. FUBARsteve

    Voted, but did it for two categories, wasn’t sure which one it should be, so did content creator, and club content creator (or something like that).

  26. Raf 7

    We must beat Liverpool! Let’s just attack them and be aggressive. They are vulnerable defensively. I want Barnes to start, he’s a better player than Gordon.

