HIGHLIGHTS! ALVAREZ STRIKE SEES CITY EDGE PAST NEWCASTLE | Man City 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League





Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions, seeking a record fourth successive top-flight title, were made to work hard by a much-fancied Newcastle side but a wonderful Julian Alvarez finish just after the half hour mark earned us the three points.

It means we have now won 17 consecutive home matches across all competitions, setting a new Club record that has stood since 1921 and was equalled just last year.

The result also extends our incredible home form against today’s opponents, with Newcastle still yet to win at City since our move to the Etihad Stadium in 2003.

SUBSCRIBE!

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!



Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.