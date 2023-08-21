HIGHLIGHTS! ALVAREZ STRIKE SEES CITY EDGE PAST NEWCASTLE | Man City 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League

Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s defending champions, seeking a record fourth successive top-flight title, were made to work hard by a much-fancied Newcastle side but a wonderful Julian Alvarez finish just after the half hour mark earned us the three points.
It means we have now won 17 consecutive home matches across all competitions, setting a new Club record that has stood since 1921 and was equalled just last year.
The result also extends our incredible home form against today’s opponents, with Newcastle still yet to win at City since our move to the Etihad Stadium in 2003.
Alvarez is Messi's striker no defense can stop that youth ask France ….Pep must give this boy a chance to play full tym with that Foden
I love alvarez
come on city!
It's a Mancity goal…..
What else do you expect from a World Cup Winner. Absolute class Alvarez.
Spider man "Alvarez"….
A piece of Diamond for Argentina ❤❤
Guys give Covacic his flowers 🎉
Heavyweights of the pl. Idk barely survived relegation two seasons ago.
Foden and Alvarez are bonified superstars💙🔥
Foden. Foden. Foden
Foden pride🎉🎉proud of foden🎉💙
Wasteful Haaland
Kovacic’s pass to Fonden before his assist took out 2 Newcastle players that’s commendable..👏👏👏👏
Alvarez>>>> Haaland
These Argentinian strikers are crazy 🙌🏽 aguero now Alvarez 💯💪🏽
Some of those passes to Haaland could've gone to other players making runs
FodenGod ❤
💙
Phillips has no conscience.
Rodri is suffering because of that nasty player
All he does is watch football in first class receive weekly pay.
Phillips is a real sociopath
He must not carry his face up if he has a conscience
The whole team is having a hard time with that weekly wage thief.
NUvsCity
Berappa banyak peluang haland tdk goul. Alvaret berapa peluang
Haaland disappeared but luckily we had alvarez to carry 💪
The Argentinian Spiderman Julian Alvarez
…oh. Kun .avarez😊🎉z
One goal enough
I really wish man city wouldn’t show the result on the thumbnail
Foden in the middle opens up the whole pitch. He's got a great first touch, control and has vision.
I have to say that City is not team, but the 8th miracle for the bible guiness!!
Newcastle goalie be evident with his leg work
that is one of the reasons why Alvarez is special in the eyes of Pep Guardiola
Is Haaland turning into a bit of a Sterling? He can do it against the Burnleys but not the Newcastles…
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Come on City
Good luck Manchester City FC
what a game for phil foden!
Foden – Alvarez – Haaland. It seems smooth
👍
What kind of one sided highlight is this??
毫旡疑问，今季又係佢奪冠
Foden,Alverez,Halland, De Bruyne and Grealish a the one of best the Footballplayer of Man City. 💯
awakenbeerus said the exact score again. That guy is crazy.
Tapin man vanished
@0:12 Here's the set up. Trippier inches away from Haaland, Tonali is clueless. Schar is left marking both city strikers. Kovacic sees that, puts the ball in motion. Its all a well rehearsed move but feels like pure magic. Even though Alvarez gets time and space, the finish is sublime!
This match proved that man city ambition and mentality is way above every other team in premier league…i thought Newcastle united match would be tough due to big names like stones, silva, de bruyne missing out on injuries… City was so clinical yesterday crisp passing and they really showed the class of champions… If any team want to become the premier league they gotta beat city atleast in one of the 2 leg matches😂. and they've only been beaten due referee errors or new rules like extra time addition in arsenal community shield match. Great transfer additions from city josko, especially kovacic really loved his game last night 💙💙💙.
Julián > Haaland
In as much as we all feel safe and assured with KDB playing….The boys in the midfield did step up and really made us feel safe without KDB…Wow…what a performance against a determined Newcastle
Alvarez far better than haland…
Haland is nothing without good midfielder…
Foden is the next Kdb he's a 💎