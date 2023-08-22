BEHIND THE SCENES | Lewis Hall Signs for Newcastle United





Go behind the scenes as Lewis Hall arrives on Tyneside to join Newcastle United on a season long loan from Chelsea.

The defender met with Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth as well as bumping into a couple of his new team mates while on a tour of our Benton Training Ground.

Welcome to Newcastle United, Lewis!

