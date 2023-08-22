BEHIND THE SCENES | Lewis Hall Signs for Newcastle United



Go behind the scenes as Lewis Hall arrives on Tyneside to join Newcastle United on a season long loan from Chelsea.

The defender met with Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth as well as bumping into a couple of his new team mates while on a tour of our Benton Training Ground.

Welcome to Newcastle United, Lewis!

  1. Ian Eckert

    …Only BCause She Flew Over From America 2 Go 2 The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…

    …And The Deal Breaker Was She Phoned Everton Football Club And He Came Out The Everton Dressing Room And Gave Us 2 Free Tickets…

  2. Makélélé Role

    Absolutely gutted to see this as a Chelsea fan. Wishing you nothing but the best, Lewis. I'm sure you'll be a fan favourite in no time 💙

  5. Ian Eckert

    Howay The Toon Army…

    …I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…

    …She Has Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship…

    …Doh!!!… – Homer J Simpson

  9. MegaSYAD

    Did you see the shiver he had when looking around the ground! i reckon he can't wait to get out their and play in front of the toon army!!

  10. Lee Milton

    Loved the reaction when he looked back at the stand from the pitch. A shake and an exhail . Yeah! It's great to see he's a real lad. Best of luck and enjoy your time with newcastle.

  20. Geordie Dee

    Love how Tripps is always there to greet the new lads, you love to see it! 👏 Welcome to the Toon Lewis Hall🖤🤍

  21. Beatrix Dobson

    Buzzing for him and his family. His dad already looks so chuffed to bits. Trippier always being one of the first players to make time for our new signings is class to see. Such a great captain.

  25. Louise

    Beautiful family 🤗 aww it's grand to see him here (with the correct shirt on) Howay our Lew, I'm that excited for our future all of us, what a team! What a manager! What a rush 😀

  28. Andy Gibson

    That smile on his dads face is what all us Geordies growing up dreaming of been a footballer wished for for our own fathers face , glad his dads dream has come true

  31. PAB

    Looks so young, but plays like a seasoned pro, he's gunna give us that much needed assists from LB, no disrespect to Burn but goals win's us games and this lad will create plenty for us, Burn is great for his defensive awareness 2 totally different asset's attack is our new form of defence which we showed many times last season and its only gunna get better.

  35. Jay

    Well we needed some more quality and a bit more depth for the upcoming season, and the club and owners have delivered again.
    We have spent a fair bit of cash now, and understandably we probably cant invest any more this season, we will need that Adidas sponsorship, a good run in the group stages and a good seasons finish.
    I would be over the moon with another top 4 finish, but it will be harder this year given that all the big teams around us have strengthened and improved.
    A top 6 would be still a very good season, along with a decent domestic cup run, all will help the finances, still feel we are 3-4 players light in terms of overall quality but we are making huge strides and those players will come, just gotta stick to FFP, now lets take the game to Liverpool and show the league we are meant to be at the top table HWTL⚫⚪

