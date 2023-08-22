BEHIND THE SCENES | Lewis Hall Signs for Newcastle United

Go behind the scenes as Lewis Hall arrives on Tyneside to join Newcastle United on a season long loan from Chelsea.
The defender met with Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth as well as bumping into a couple of his new team mates while on a tour of our Benton Training Ground.
Welcome to Newcastle United, Lewis!
Absolutely gutted to see this as a Chelsea fan. Wishing you nothing but the best, Lewis. I'm sure you'll be a fan favourite in no time 💙
Welcome to the Toon lad
Howay The Toon Army…
His Mam & Dad are so proud of him 🖤🤍 TOON! TOON!
His dad must have been a proper rugby player. Still bulked with cauliflower ears
His dad is gonna be legless if he's a drinker the amount of pints that man's gonna be bought now 😂😂
Did you see the shiver he had when looking around the ground! i reckon he can't wait to get out their and play in front of the toon army!!
Loved the reaction when he looked back at the stand from the pitch. A shake and an exhail . Yeah! It's great to see he's a real lad. Best of luck and enjoy your time with newcastle.
Fantastic. Welcome Lewis. #HWTL
His dad looks like every geordie dad
His dad is an absolute unit. If he fills out like him he will be a battering ram.
Exciting times.
The training ground improvements are fabulous
great signing for him and the club good call leaving transferfc
Love it 😬❤️🖤🤍
This signing excites me ,his mum and dad must be buzzing
as a chelsea fan i am proud for hall
Love how Tripps is always there to greet the new lads, you love to see it! 👏 Welcome to the Toon Lewis Hall🖤🤍
Buzzing for him and his family. His dad already looks so chuffed to bits. Trippier always being one of the first players to make time for our new signings is class to see. Such a great captain.
The future is bright. Good luck young man you can see hpw happy his parents are ⚽️🖤🤍
I could spend our hours going around training/ground
Did he say ‘Howe Recruitment’? 0:50
Beautiful family 🤗 aww it's grand to see him here (with the correct shirt on) Howay our Lew, I'm that excited for our future all of us, what a team! What a manager! What a rush 😀
that smile a wor dad at the stadium prizeless. welcome lad howe the lads.
Bloody great love watching these video's Welcome to the toon Lewis 🙂
That smile on his dads face is what all us Geordies growing up dreaming of been a footballer wished for for our own fathers face , glad his dads dream has come true
Tripp's is always there for the new boy's.What a great skipper
it looks like his old man has fresh cauliflower ears, recently aggravated i mean.
Looks so young, but plays like a seasoned pro, he's gunna give us that much needed assists from LB, no disrespect to Burn but goals win's us games and this lad will create plenty for us, Burn is great for his defensive awareness 2 totally different asset's attack is our new form of defence which we showed many times last season and its only gunna get better.
Ah good been waiting for this upload. I bet his Dad was Buzzing like hell.
Young lad looks understandably nervous but the lads will settle him in, in no time. Welcome! ⚫⚪
Very proud mam and dad good luck son
Well we needed some more quality and a bit more depth for the upcoming season, and the club and owners have delivered again.
We have spent a fair bit of cash now, and understandably we probably cant invest any more this season, we will need that Adidas sponsorship, a good run in the group stages and a good seasons finish.
I would be over the moon with another top 4 finish, but it will be harder this year given that all the big teams around us have strengthened and improved.
A top 6 would be still a very good season, along with a decent domestic cup run, all will help the finances, still feel we are 3-4 players light in terms of overall quality but we are making huge strides and those players will come, just gotta stick to FFP, now lets take the game to Liverpool and show the league we are meant to be at the top table HWTL⚫⚪
up the table we go❤❤