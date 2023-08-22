INTERVIEW | Lewis Hall Joins Newcastle United

The first interview with Lewis Hall after the young defender joined on a season long loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer based on performance-related criteria.
Welcome to St. James’ Park, Lewis!
🤩🤩🤩😆😆🏴🏳️ brilliant singing can’t wait to see him playing for us
They ask self explanatory questions. Same of pre match howe interviews, you know what he is going to say or refuse to say
Really happy to have you at the Toon, welcome and good luck ⚫️⚪️
I have a feeling this lad will become a Newcastle legend. Some things are just meant to be. Already a fantastic looking player, mature beyond his years and seems like a lovely, well spoken young fella. Good Luck Lewis and welcome to the Toon Bonny Lad 😎
What a fantastic player will only get better it makes a change for us to have players that will get better
I'm not convinced he's a Newcastle fan lol. No memories, could only think of Shearer who was retired before he was born or very close. 4-4 vs Arsenal maybe?? Gutierez saving us on his last game?
❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉
Lewis "like I said before" Hall
Welcome Home Young Man 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Howe buys good people not just good players!
I am beaming here, this kid has his head screwed on & seems like he wants big things for himself and his club, so glad his dad's a born Geordie and got him hooked early doors :p The future is bright.
He only knew Newcastle under mike Ashley's ownership so when he was asked about growing up a fan and best memories of the team, he was really struggling.😂
Like i said…😂
We need to spice these interviews up a bit I think. Especially with the young lads. What are your hobbies outside of football? Do you play video games? Who's your favourite superhero? Did you sign yourself on FIFA?
Lewis Gordon Livermento… insa
Ne
Get tierney for left back
Seems like a genuinely nice lad. Quality player as well you would t think he was 18 by the way he plays
Welcome Lewis!
Awful questions..need to stop rehashing the same shit every question and change things up! It's boring, generic & needs some life injected into them.
Ask him a question he then answers it… he then asks him the same question again… but re-worded. Well done lad 🤙🏼
Sad to see him leave as a Chelsea fan. Huge potential and was better than many last season. Obviously view Newcastle as a rival, but best wishes to Lewis he deserves the best.
Love having geordies in the team. Makes it even more special
Welcome home Lewis lad your were you belong 🖤⚪🖤⚪
when we come away from the etihad disapointed we lost 1-0, shows how far we have come!
Welcome to the toon Bonny lad!
Welcome hall 🔥🔥
Welcome to the family Lewis!
Do you think he smiled enough for other fan bases? 😂 Also does the guy interviewing know it's a load with obligation…
Embarrassingly poor interviewer for any organisation nevermind the official NUFC channel. Is this the best we can get or is he someone higher ups relative ? He asks simplistic inane questions and continues with his simplistic script no matter what replies he gets. No hope for this simpleton as he has had plenty of practice over the last four transfer windows and he is as bad now as ever.🎉
Great parenting getting them in a black n white baby grow
This is freakin se x
Have we given up on Targett? I love that guy.😢
Welcome home hall enjoy ⚽⚽🏁
Best of luck
I think this is last signing of this transfer window
Welcome Lewis 🖤🤍
He looks like he has a lazy eye.
Hah, his smile is so different to when he is playing football 🙂