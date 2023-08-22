Newcastle CONFIRM Adidas Shirt Sponsor! Huge Potential Next Season!



  2. Mat Armstrong

    I’d like to see all the old kits and training gear available as replicas with the older retro style and fit at St James’ Park and all Adidas shops. I’d prefer something new going forward for next seasons kit. Something like Real Madrids kit which looks incredible this year. Double the income from shirts and kits with old and new available, as swell as a huge deal like Man United got. Huge FFP boost and money in the bank, yes please!

  6. SUM1SLY83

    Puma was good I thought, wasn’t adidas created by to brothers that went their separate ways one stuck with the adidas brand and the other created puma.
    I hope we get no collars, buttons, strings etc…

  8. Andy Allom

    Got married in that grandad shirt, in Vegas, with Elvis. Only guests were the film crew from Good Morning Australia. And got my photo in the Mag. Also got divorced a few months later. Ah, the good old days 😅😅

  10. Martian Leader (Richy)

    Grandad collar was my favourite and still have it but the collar is a little yellowing now. I'd love to see the collar back on a home kit with modern updates similar to what Castore has been doing, lovely designs but other factors let them down. I'm sure Adidas will be very creative and be aiming to bring old times back in some form. Thank you for the vlog 😀👍

  17. Monkton Da Teign

    Hi Roob
    Supposedly NUFC are more pissed than Adidas. Because they didn’t want other clubs knowing we are about to have more money coming; to stop prices being lifted as we got even more money to take… 9:30 what you think? 9:30

  18. Morgul Blade

    I'd like to see new kits. It would allow Adidas to still release the retro range for even more club revenue. E.g imagine if they released the retro range at say £20 per shirt, that would be epic.

  19. Monkton Da Teign

    7:28 My First Season Colours:
    Home: Black & White stripes with black trims
    Away: Black with Gold trims
    Change: Green with Gold trims
    4th Alr: White with Black trims

  22. Monkton Da Teign

    Do you reckon that this years shirt was a big push for Castore to take one last shot to prove they can deliver and not to be replaced? 4:25

  23. d co

    bit like man united kits when they went to adidas , wouldnt be suprised if the collar came back, and the away striped which puma did few seasons back.

  25. Pages & Pours

    It's a big financial move forward and shuts one more door to the old regime. Let's just hope the club store can ship a simple top in less than 6 weeks. Still waiting on ones ordered in early July. We need sponsorship for the training facilities and kit, and possibly even stadium naming rights sorted out: The Daddy Big Bucks St. James' Park.

  27. Richard Cardwell

    Loving it that Adidas are going to produce our shirts again, miss them days thru the 90s the black an white strips with the Broon ale logo on(would love to see them come back) the purple an blue striped top but I also liked the strips before that with the McEwan's logo on😊😅😅

  30. Jackosaurus117

    Personally I was a big fan of Castore’s designs but they just aren’t up to the task of supplying this club. Adidas make incredible kits and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next season

  32. Monkton Da Teign

    1:44 if you don’t think Newcastle and Adidas are not going to cash in on retro versions of current kit designs, Re-Release Oringal designs either generally or as celebrations etc. and so many more of our history. I couldn’t be more made up by us getting the band get back together… think about the marketing campaign for retro or rereleases… Shearer, Tino?, Keegan in the training wear, the big full length coats etc.!!!

    I didn’t realise I was going to be so happy that it is Adidas! I thought yeah, Nike, Puma, under-armour or even the lush New Jordan Branding as Nike’s Up-spec and Top Brand for Football Clubs…. But they nailed it again our club! 1:36

  33. Senshi Bat

    $&$ Wow.. the old deal wasent up to Prem levels. This is what FFP needed to stay strong. Would have had a Sky streamer WOr flag advert.."We'ER BACk! Champaign super nova.. Right good hint idea Bring King Kev back for a Magnums cork popping shower. Land like Rondon in a Choppa ..

  35. Sodyouall

    Happy to have a retro style for the new Adidas stuff, but equally we need to move on and have a fresh design. I’ll buy anything with Adidas on it so can’t lose 🖤🤍🖤🤍👍👍👍👍👍

  38. PJ w

    I reckon they will announce the deal along with announcing official retro adidas kits on sale sept sold along side crapstore kits till end of the year as retro kits don’t breach the contract for official kit supplier with crapstore and the retro tops having brown ale logos kits, training gear the lot this will generate loads of revenue this year on top of the existing deal and that deal will piss all over the pathetic crapstore deal

    Then next year new adidas kit training, street wear etc with even better global distribution as someone living abroad it’s impossible to get the tops abroad so with adidas problem solved
    Adidas running the club shop and distribution 👏👏👏👏👏

    Ffp eased through genius double hitter sales this season to generate revenue

  39. superted

    Once the video was leaked should just leave it on , not really fair for the poor guy like me who has to wait now , while my buddy saw it and only told me when it got taken down , he been banging on and told me everything that's happens now , prime just put in on now ! Let all the toon fans see it ,not fair !

  43. renngretsch

    There was poor supply of the last Adidas 3rd strip, but fans had started boycotting the club shop hopefully that won't happen this time.

  44. Hwtl Maggotdrowner

    The old grandad collar on the new Adidas would be class , and we all know that sela backwards is ales 😂

  49. andrew freeman

    Can’t wait Rob m8, it’s been way too long since they were replaced….. I heard it’s £60m a year from adidas….

