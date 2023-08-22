Newcastle CONFIRM Adidas Shirt Sponsor! Huge Potential Next Season!

Subscribe for FREE!
If we were gonna replicate any kit, I'd much prefer the style of the 97/98 kit, our nicest home kit imo
I’d like to see all the old kits and training gear available as replicas with the older retro style and fit at St James’ Park and all Adidas shops. I’d prefer something new going forward for next seasons kit. Something like Real Madrids kit which looks incredible this year. Double the income from shirts and kits with old and new available, as swell as a huge deal like Man United got. Huge FFP boost and money in the bank, yes please!
I think next season might see a new badge too
Would rather see 'new' Newcastle designs from Adidas!
Adidas the best ❤
Puma was good I thought, wasn’t adidas created by to brothers that went their separate ways one stuck with the adidas brand and the other created puma.
I hope we get no collars, buttons, strings etc…
250 million on a 50million per year deal
Got married in that grandad shirt, in Vegas, with Elvis. Only guests were the film crew from Good Morning Australia. And got my photo in the Mag. Also got divorced a few months later. Ah, the good old days 😅😅
Hi mate love the content keep it up and HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Grandad collar was my favourite and still have it but the collar is a little yellowing now. I'd love to see the collar back on a home kit with modern updates similar to what Castore has been doing, lovely designs but other factors let them down. I'm sure Adidas will be very creative and be aiming to bring old times back in some form. Thank you for the vlog 😀👍
New member on the block I am Steven rob
Hi brother 👍🍺🍺🍺
Thanks
It would be the biggest / fastest sold kit if they do a 'retro' grandad keegan kit – cant wait
Castore great kit designers awful at everything else.
I rather see the black collar from 2004/5 kit back.
manufacture not sponsor
Hi Roob
Supposedly NUFC are more pissed than Adidas. Because they didn’t want other clubs knowing we are about to have more money coming; to stop prices being lifted as we got even more money to take… 9:30 what you think? 9:30
I'd like to see new kits. It would allow Adidas to still release the retro range for even more club revenue. E.g imagine if they released the retro range at say £20 per shirt, that would be epic.
7:28 My First Season Colours:
Home: Black & White stripes with black trims
Away: Black with Gold trims
Change: Green with Gold trims
4th Alr: White with Black trims
Who else wouldn't mind seeing a broon ale logo under the sela logo?
Yes in the grandad collar shirt again. My favourite kit of all time.
Do you reckon that this years shirt was a big push for Castore to take one last shot to prove they can deliver and not to be replaced? 4:25
bit like man united kits when they went to adidas , wouldnt be suprised if the collar came back, and the away striped which puma did few seasons back.
It's great apart from the strips it's the money we can invest in the squad a lot more
It's a big financial move forward and shuts one more door to the old regime. Let's just hope the club store can ship a simple top in less than 6 weeks. Still waiting on ones ordered in early July. We need sponsorship for the training facilities and kit, and possibly even stadium naming rights sorted out: The Daddy Big Bucks St. James' Park.
'Accidentally leaked' 👀
Loving it that Adidas are going to produce our shirts again, miss them days thru the 90s the black an white strips with the Broon ale logo on(would love to see them come back) the purple an blue striped top but I also liked the strips before that with the McEwan's logo on😊😅😅
Grandad and 3 stripe. Oh yes
gob shite
Personally I was a big fan of Castore’s designs but they just aren’t up to the task of supplying this club. Adidas make incredible kits and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next season
Dont like the grandad collar if im honest
1:44 if you don’t think Newcastle and Adidas are not going to cash in on retro versions of current kit designs, Re-Release Oringal designs either generally or as celebrations etc. and so many more of our history. I couldn’t be more made up by us getting the band get back together… think about the marketing campaign for retro or rereleases… Shearer, Tino?, Keegan in the training wear, the big full length coats etc.!!!
I didn’t realise I was going to be so happy that it is Adidas! I thought yeah, Nike, Puma, under-armour or even the lush New Jordan Branding as Nike’s Up-spec and Top Brand for Football Clubs…. But they nailed it again our club! 1:36
$&$ Wow.. the old deal wasent up to Prem levels. This is what FFP needed to stay strong. Would have had a Sky streamer WOr flag advert.."We'ER BACk! Champaign super nova.. Right good hint idea Bring King Kev back for a Magnums cork popping shower. Land like Rondon in a Choppa ..
Yes! Can’t wait for then to come back!
Happy to have a retro style for the new Adidas stuff, but equally we need to move on and have a fresh design. I’ll buy anything with Adidas on it so can’t lose 🖤🤍🖤🤍👍👍👍👍👍
Yes loved the grandad shirt
All Day I Dream About Sex that’s wha Adidas stands for 😂
I reckon they will announce the deal along with announcing official retro adidas kits on sale sept sold along side crapstore kits till end of the year as retro kits don’t breach the contract for official kit supplier with crapstore and the retro tops having brown ale logos kits, training gear the lot this will generate loads of revenue this year on top of the existing deal and that deal will piss all over the pathetic crapstore deal
Then next year new adidas kit training, street wear etc with even better global distribution as someone living abroad it’s impossible to get the tops abroad so with adidas problem solved
Adidas running the club shop and distribution 👏👏👏👏👏
Ffp eased through genius double hitter sales this season to generate revenue
Once the video was leaked should just leave it on , not really fair for the poor guy like me who has to wait now , while my buddy saw it and only told me when it got taken down , he been banging on and told me everything that's happens now , prime just put in on now ! Let all the toon fans see it ,not fair !
Why don't rhey ask the players what they want to wear 1st
And change the badge aswell mr adidas.itz out of date and frumpy.cheers
Can't wait. Adidas produced some of our best kits! ⚫️⚪️
There was poor supply of the last Adidas 3rd strip, but fans had started boycotting the club shop hopefully that won't happen this time.
The old grandad collar on the new Adidas would be class , and we all know that sela backwards is ales 😂
Yeah rob your great without the ale come on now 💪
Kerching mate
Roooooooben!! Grandad collar rules!!😂
Adidas done a retro range for manure utd.. So id expect us to get the same… Lets go. Now. Adidas…
Can’t wait Rob m8, it’s been way too long since they were replaced….. I heard it’s £60m a year from adidas….
There's plenty original adidas tops out there great quality.