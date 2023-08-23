Eddie Howe Wants CB THIS Summer! Edmond Tapsoba + Antonio Silva TARGETS



30 comentarios en “Eddie Howe Wants CB THIS Summer! Edmond Tapsoba + Antonio Silva TARGETS

  4. tamourmehmood1

    I think that new deal with the betting company has something to do with offsetting ffp for another summer transfer

  5. Rüdiger Gödde

    I have a feeling that we are still flexible and that buying a CB is still possible.

    Tapsoba is my clear favourite, absolute class that lad. Although he plays for Leverkusen and they are Cologne's big local rival I love watching him. Outstanding talent.

  7. OnceIWasYou

    Absolutely, PLEASE NO to Kalvin Phillips. Dodgy first touch, ridiculously negative passing (one risk free switch of play doesn't make up for returning it to the CB 50 times!), weak in the challenge…. I think that'd be an awful signing.

  14. Ravishing Rick Rude

    If we get a centre back on, we'd just be short of a playmaker and striker from having a decent season. We need 9 new players to complete the squad and need to get rid of 13

  19. Philip Heath

    I know Marcus Greenwood not most people favourite player right now. But he would b great for Newcastle on the right wing and he would be free

  23. David D

    Miggy was great for 2 months before the WC, he underperformed drastically after people like to forget, RW should be a priority.

  24. NUFC 1892

    Its in the media's interest to keep the transfer rumours going. How does fabrizio romano know what Eddie wants, he's probably never even met Eddie for fuck sake. Id be astonished if we signed anyone else!

  25. David Briggs

    Odd that we didn’t go for Diaby especially after how well he has started for villa, for some reason Howe/Ashworth didn’t want him 🤷🏼‍♂️

  26. Raf 7

    I’d rather us start Jacob Murphy, he’s more technical than Almiron and is capable of using both feet. Almiron should be used as a bench player when the opponents are tired. Murphy can do what Almiron does in terms of pressing, maybe not the same intensity.

  28. Oumuamua

    This proves ffp stifles investment of smaller clubs, decreases competition and makes it harder for them to compete. How is this a positive on the league. This is the reason the super league idear has arrose

  29. Muhammed Manka

    Top be one of the top hits in the champions league we need a top CB and RW( especially a RW). Almiron goes on loan in some games. He nowhere to be found

  30. the world is round but not really

    ffp is a barrier that will slowly be broken down as we progress, i have no doubt in 5 years time we will be competing to buy the worlds best players.

Los comentarios están cerrados.