Eddie Howe Wants CB THIS Summer! Edmond Tapsoba + Antonio Silva TARGETS

Q, Matty ,Would Adidas be allowed to to give an advance under FFP…😮
Steve bruces could of signed caicedo shame he missed out on hall
If we could make a deal happen 4 me Tapsoba all day long, he'd b an absolute bargain ⚫⚪⚫⚪
I think that new deal with the betting company has something to do with offsetting ffp for another summer transfer
I have a feeling that we are still flexible and that buying a CB is still possible.
Tapsoba is my clear favourite, absolute class that lad. Although he plays for Leverkusen and they are Cologne's big local rival I love watching him. Outstanding talent.
I am worried Bruno is going to leave… 8:47
Absolutely, PLEASE NO to Kalvin Phillips. Dodgy first touch, ridiculously negative passing (one risk free switch of play doesn't make up for returning it to the CB 50 times!), weak in the challenge…. I think that'd be an awful signing.
Real shame we didnt get Maddison and Diaby
Romano gets everything wrong when it comes to Newcastle
Love what we’re building here. Looking forward with mad skills ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
If we get Silva, I could become a serial Bedwetter. 10/10 transfer window.
Howe will probably sign Bob Bean and Sean Smith next.
If we had 11 Miguel Almiron's in the team, we'd win the league comfortably.
If we get a centre back on, we'd just be short of a playmaker and striker from having a decent season. We need 9 new players to complete the squad and need to get rid of 13
Can't believe these idiots having a go at Miggy now?wtf,?
If the price is right for a cheisa WE WILL ACT
Silva(just looked him up here on YouTube)looks fantastic,let's get him Amanda!
Yes. Tapsoba. Buy him. Now!
I know Marcus Greenwood not most people favourite player right now. But he would b great for Newcastle on the right wing and he would be free
New viewer from the states. Enjoying the channel!
Think if we do get cb it will be Jan – we will see how the squad copes in the first half of season
it should be FFS 😂 matty. We've all the money FFS . Eddie will sort it out . Another quality video
Miggy was great for 2 months before the WC, he underperformed drastically after people like to forget, RW should be a priority.
Its in the media's interest to keep the transfer rumours going. How does fabrizio romano know what Eddie wants, he's probably never even met Eddie for fuck sake. Id be astonished if we signed anyone else!
Odd that we didn’t go for Diaby especially after how well he has started for villa, for some reason Howe/Ashworth didn’t want him 🤷🏼♂️
I’d rather us start Jacob Murphy, he’s more technical than Almiron and is capable of using both feet. Almiron should be used as a bench player when the opponents are tired. Murphy can do what Almiron does in terms of pressing, maybe not the same intensity.
If we do get Tabsoba he will need a hair cut 😁😁🤣🤣
This proves ffp stifles investment of smaller clubs, decreases competition and makes it harder for them to compete. How is this a positive on the league. This is the reason the super league idear has arrose
Top be one of the top hits in the champions league we need a top CB and RW( especially a RW). Almiron goes on loan in some games. He nowhere to be found
ffp is a barrier that will slowly be broken down as we progress, i have no doubt in 5 years time we will be competing to buy the worlds best players.