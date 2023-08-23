Newcastle United’s sponsorship deal with Adidas is MUCH BIGGER THAN YOU THINK…

Adidas is now back with Newcastle United but this deal can also benefit the brand new training ground plans #newcastle #nufc #premierleague
West End Foodbank donation link – https://newcastlewestend.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/
Never SELL your name – keep St James'Park sacred!! I think it keeps the club as part of the city -its history and its identity. I hope they never change the name of the stadium.
Anyone think – ‘The Adidas Stadium’ St. James Park – ticks a box?
I love that you cover the football clubs news but also cover the local community 🫡
Forfeit should be wearing your toon top to a Scumderland game
Great work by these volunteers. Adam, well done for raising this.
Don't get the tattoo Adam, your videos and content will always be on here. That's a better reminder than a bit of ink.
Could our training ground be called whoever the sponsor is St James’ park for example Adidas St James’ Park
Really sensible and good video. Great to raise awareness
Apparently, a survey was conducted on the news name for st james and the answer came back they can change it, as long as they keep st james in there somewhere. So I'm guessing a change would be along the lines of st James's addidas stadium
i wouldn't mind adidas@ st james park would look mint with the 3 strips on the roof
Rumour has it Adidas will take over naming rights for training ground & stadium hence why the sponsorship deal will be worth upwards of half a billion over multiple years
Great video Adam, its so sad that we even need food banks these days people shouldn't be struggling for the basic essentials, really amazing the people who put them selves out there to help others who need it 🤍🖤
Probably your best video. I have enjoyed your more recent content that goes beyond Newcastke United.
Keep leveling up Adam P!
Thanks for the video adam I just saw it today 😂
Hopefully Newcastle comes out with some silverware like a caraboa or at least make top 3 and not top 4 kinda shows that they made step up cause arsenal and city more than likely gonna take second and first again
People aren’t up for the naming rights for the stadium after what Cashly did but our new owners will get a fantastic deal and most of the money will go towards players so I think most fans will agree to it Adam 👍👍👍👍
Much better to give money to the food bank than get a dodgy tattoo and regret it later.
I think we will maybe include adidas in the name for the stadium & then maybe the training ground around
Good video, even Mehrdad commented on your Twitter post “ no more tattoo chat”, but great gesture
Great video Adam. Thank you for drawing attention to such a fantastic cause.
What these volunteers do is remarkable in these hard times for many… Would be a lovely gesture if our players donated on a home game… Then the reuben foundation will double… Well done adam for what you do..
If you're getting a tattoo it would be a good idea for it to stand the test of time so use say, the club crest with the letters next to it A & M intertwined for Amanda and Mehredad
Great stuff.
Hi Adam don't think it was a mistake things this big wouldn't be open to mistakes it's been done deliberately 100%
Go to a tattoo studio and get some advice from them.
Good video adam 👍
Aye what about the tattoo adam 😂
Class this Adam, thanks for supporting the community like this ❤