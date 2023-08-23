Newcastle United’s sponsorship deal with Adidas is MUCH BIGGER THAN YOU THINK…



Adidas is now back with Newcastle United but this deal can also benefit the brand new training ground plans #newcastle #nufc #premierleague

32 comentarios en “Newcastle United’s sponsorship deal with Adidas is MUCH BIGGER THAN YOU THINK…

  2. Susan Townson

    Never SELL your name – keep St James'Park sacred!! I think it keeps the club as part of the city -its history and its identity. I hope they never change the name of the stadium.

  9. Gary McGregor

    Don't get the tattoo Adam, your videos and content will always be on here. That's a better reminder than a bit of ink.

  10. Darlow Fans Sport

    Could our training ground be called whoever the sponsor is St James’ park for example Adidas St James’ Park

  12. Steve Cooke

    Apparently, a survey was conducted on the news name for st james and the answer came back they can change it, as long as they keep st james in there somewhere. So I'm guessing a change would be along the lines of st James's addidas stadium

  14. Jonathan Burn

    Rumour has it Adidas will take over naming rights for training ground & stadium hence why the sponsorship deal will be worth upwards of half a billion over multiple years

  15. Zahra Willis

    Great video Adam, its so sad that we even need food banks these days people shouldn't be struggling for the basic essentials, really amazing the people who put them selves out there to help others who need it 🤍🖤

  16. Andrew Dodd

    Probably your best video. I have enjoyed your more recent content that goes beyond Newcastke United.

    Keep leveling up Adam P!

  19. Ashington supporter

    Hopefully Newcastle comes out with some silverware like a caraboa or at least make top 3 and not top 4 kinda shows that they made step up cause arsenal and city more than likely gonna take second and first again

  20. Marc Moat

    People aren’t up for the naming rights for the stadium after what Cashly did but our new owners will get a fantastic deal and most of the money will go towards players so I think most fans will agree to it Adam 👍👍👍👍

  25. ian Brownlee

    What these volunteers do is remarkable in these hard times for many… Would be a lovely gesture if our players donated on a home game… Then the reuben foundation will double… Well done adam for what you do..

  26. kath chandler

    If you're getting a tattoo it would be a good idea for it to stand the test of time so use say, the club crest with the letters next to it A & M intertwined for Amanda and Mehredad

