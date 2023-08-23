Why Lewis Hall is the future of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United



Alex talks about Lewis Hall, Dan Burn and what spending mega money on an 18 year old does to the future of NUFC

32 comentarios en “Why Lewis Hall is the future of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United

  5. Paul Schlader

    Loved the hyperbole 🙂 excited to see this lad slide in. Hope he debuts soon. See him getting a good run of games around the cups.

    Always great Alex.

  9. Screwtxpe

    Excellent channel mate, you are great to listen to as its completely geniune. Suubed mate ill make sure I support, appreciate you beinhg yourself im so tired of the overblown Yt creators. Good luck Alex I hope the channel grows

  11. Kelvin Burn

    Everyone (apart from Eddie) has been worrying about buying cover for Schaar this summer. We already have it and HES' FROM BLYTYH !!!!

  14. Geordiedog

    Toon grown players have a very important part to play both in the sports science aspect of accessing the emergency reserves of energy and also connecting with the support.

  15. Bigtank9401

    Great signing to help Dan botman get some rest. Versatile player to might even help with Sven burn too… 😂😂😂 naw, but seriously, I love how were getting better, younger, and having players that want to be here.

  16. Lilly pad Gaming

    Dan burn has done a great job tbf his major letdown is he’s a bit slow but always gives his all for the team.

  17. richard coleman

    Your videos, are informative, well structured, honest and just so balanced, love your videos, along with the true faith patron, fantastic!

  20. Richard Ferguson

    Watching the final game against Chelsea last season, i just kept hearing Hall's name. Glad to have him in Black and White.

  27. David Cooper

    Welcome home kiddo 👍🏻 keep big Dan burn, he runs his heart out for us every game. Burn is one of our own and knows what the club means to us all

  28. A King-Plums

    For Lewis Hall to have a long successful time at the Toon, he will have to avoid taking dining tips from Matt Richie. Poor Sandro took his advice and he seemed to pay for it against City 🙂

