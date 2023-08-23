Why Lewis Hall is the future of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United

Alex talks about Lewis Hall, Dan Burn and what spending mega money on an 18 year old does to the future of NUFC
Hall is a natural baller…. My opinion, he’s wasted in left back.
Really enjoy these videos Alex! Good humour, good insight! Keep em coming and HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Dan Botman 😂 now he would be some centre-back 😂👍
positive comment
Loved the hyperbole 🙂 excited to see this lad slide in. Hope he debuts soon. See him getting a good run of games around the cups.
Always great Alex.
He’ll be one of the class lads for sure!
Why hasnt anyone thought of Lewis taking Miggys place?
Agree 100%. Sensible, concise comments 👏👏👏👏
Excellent channel mate, you are great to listen to as its completely geniune. Suubed mate ill make sure I support, appreciate you beinhg yourself im so tired of the overblown Yt creators. Good luck Alex I hope the channel grows
You wonder what Matt Targett is thinking ? Fred is now in Turkey. 😊
Everyone (apart from Eddie) has been worrying about buying cover for Schaar this summer. We already have it and HES' FROM BLYTYH !!!!
A good one
Shaktar Donetsk
Toon grown players have a very important part to play both in the sports science aspect of accessing the emergency reserves of energy and also connecting with the support.
Great signing to help Dan botman get some rest. Versatile player to might even help with Sven burn too… 😂😂😂 naw, but seriously, I love how were getting better, younger, and having players that want to be here.
Dan burn has done a great job tbf his major letdown is he’s a bit slow but always gives his all for the team.
Your videos, are informative, well structured, honest and just so balanced, love your videos, along with the true faith patron, fantastic!
Cracking signing, reminds me of Paul scholes,
Ya man, I love Trippier
Watching the final game against Chelsea last season, i just kept hearing Hall's name. Glad to have him in Black and White.
Who's Dan Botman! 😂😂😂😂
never seen trippier hve a bad game🙄dont make me laugh mate
A couple of injuries, and #Target could suddenly be Very important….. 6:44
Absolutely spot on Alex, as always you talk perfect sense. Love you're channel buddy. Keep it up m8. 👍❤️
Dan botman 🤣🤣🤣 bet he's some player lol
Toon supporter and absolute quality. It just gets better, thank you to Mandy and the other investors 4:23
Welcome home kiddo 👍🏻 keep big Dan burn, he runs his heart out for us every game. Burn is one of our own and knows what the club means to us all
For Lewis Hall to have a long successful time at the Toon, he will have to avoid taking dining tips from Matt Richie. Poor Sandro took his advice and he seemed to pay for it against City 🙂
dan botman
His father's never gonna need to put his hand In his pockets for a pint on match day now 👍🤣🤣
Yes I think we signed a brilliant left back in Lewis hall. Great video summed up great. my thoughts exactly.👍
Anotherclass signing. The future is bright