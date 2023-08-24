Newcastle United’ FINAL TRANSFER PUSH’ for CENTRE BACK! FT. Adam P



43 comentarios

  2. Khaled

    Not so convinced with livramento given the hefty price of over 35 mil. Given that NUFC are under ffp supervision, the tino money wasnt used wisely, as hes going to be a sub to trippier. Imagine using the 35 milion with barnes money to get kvicha from napoli or the 35 in itself to get a really good right wing. Tino Just came from a big injury. Hall on the other hand has this aura in him when he plays and I think he can become a star.

  3. Khaled

    Its funny how i said on twitter gallowgate that NUFC need a right winger and was slated for it. People telling me I know nothing about football etc. but these guys said exactly what I was saying. Miggy needs any upgrade. Yes hes a hardworker and NUFC played city fair play, but miggy assisted only 1 time last season. And scored for only half a season. He cant pass has no vision, not a great dribbler and can easily get shut down. Respect to him but NUFC are now on a another level not seen before in terms of season goals which is to WIN. Migyy wont cut it in the champions league and when you need a player to bail you out.

  4. kit cole

    I don't enjoy Adam's lispy delivery and uncontrolled mouth .I can't watch him ,so I hope he doesn't spoil R's content again .

  12. OnceIWasYou

    I'd go 7.5… Sounds harsh but I'm judging it from before the summer when we were expecting crazy things after getting Champions League (I don't mean stupid signings like Neymar or anything). If we get another very good CB then it's over 9. I love the Hall and Livramento signings but they'll be long term (though I'm looking forward to getting past this tough start to see them against bottom half teams!). I still feel that a couple injuries and we're potentially in trouble which is why I can't rate it higher.

  13. Alex Dewar

    Adam, livramento is a top signing mate he's class. I bet he can't wait to start. He wins balls back and takes it forward and he's got a great pass as well.

  15. Senshi Bat

    Right we had to clear so of the Dead wood off to forest.. Chris did score a winner for them.. They also had charnley..to help jonjo find a good golf course.

  19. Dressedman123

    I think we won't bring in a CB unless we move out one or more of these other players we have. Hopefully we can do it so that we have sufficient cover in case something happens to Schar and/or Botman.

  29. Geordiedog

    We bought one of the best young players in Italy.
    We did. Us.
    Sorry, but I’m still a bit stuck in ‘Hell’ mode.
    I think we have done the best that we could have given the sort of restrictions imposed on us by our relatively small incomings and we haven’t taken any silly risks like, say, Everton did which is reassuring.
    There’s cover all over the pitch but a fast right sided CB will probably be the next one in the door – maybe in January if circumstances play out or someone becomes available.

  36. Mark. K

    I saw a stat on a video earlier….90% of loan deals take place within the last week of the window. So , if true, means we should start to see movement Out & possibly in starting tomorrow !

