Newcastle United’ FINAL TRANSFER PUSH’ for CENTRE BACK! FT. Adam P

The best and worst Newcastle youtubers in one vid
Not so convinced with livramento given the hefty price of over 35 mil. Given that NUFC are under ffp supervision, the tino money wasnt used wisely, as hes going to be a sub to trippier. Imagine using the 35 milion with barnes money to get kvicha from napoli or the 35 in itself to get a really good right wing. Tino Just came from a big injury. Hall on the other hand has this aura in him when he plays and I think he can become a star.
Its funny how i said on twitter gallowgate that NUFC need a right winger and was slated for it. People telling me I know nothing about football etc. but these guys said exactly what I was saying. Miggy needs any upgrade. Yes hes a hardworker and NUFC played city fair play, but miggy assisted only 1 time last season. And scored for only half a season. He cant pass has no vision, not a great dribbler and can easily get shut down. Respect to him but NUFC are now on a another level not seen before in terms of season goals which is to WIN. Migyy wont cut it in the champions league and when you need a player to bail you out.
I don't enjoy Adam's lispy delivery and uncontrolled mouth .I can't watch him ,so I hope he doesn't spoil R's content again .
Could see a CB in the winter window. No need to rush it.
Ant & Dec move aside, there's a new duo on Tyneside!
My first job was at the free trade inn in the 90s and I had that view from behind the bar 👍
Totally agree with the right hand side.. love Miggy but would love someone dangerous on that side
Brilliant you two have teamed up!! Roooooben and Adam P best paring since shearer and ferdinand !
Newcastle are done lads howe confirmed it.
Better than Ant and Dec
I'd go 7.5… Sounds harsh but I'm judging it from before the summer when we were expecting crazy things after getting Champions League (I don't mean stupid signings like Neymar or anything). If we get another very good CB then it's over 9. I love the Hall and Livramento signings but they'll be long term (though I'm looking forward to getting past this tough start to see them against bottom half teams!). I still feel that a couple injuries and we're potentially in trouble which is why I can't rate it higher.
Adam, livramento is a top signing mate he's class. I bet he can't wait to start. He wins balls back and takes it forward and he's got a great pass as well.
Adam ppppppppppppppp!
Right we had to clear so of the Dead wood off to forest.. Chris did score a winner for them.. They also had charnley..to help jonjo find a good golf course.
8/10 for me. An injury to Schar or Botman that lasts more than 5 match days and we can forget top 4.
Alreet Rob And Adam P Son…
…Howay The Toon Army…
Rating of the window 9
I think we won't bring in a CB unless we move out one or more of these other players we have. Hopefully we can do it so that we have sufficient cover in case something happens to Schar and/or Botman.
What a fucking collab
Have you lads got macup on. Yr like a couple of umpalumpas.😡. Canny crack though
Two good lads..
fuck all chance at Antonio Silva
Could anyone tell me if Adam and Rob both have Geordie accents?
Get Mason Greenwood from Man U
I was confused for the first few seconds lol
That pic of Amanda was terrifying 😮
glad to see my 2 favourate youtubers together lol i think we beat pool 2-0
We bought one of the best young players in Italy.
We did. Us.
Sorry, but I’m still a bit stuck in ‘Hell’ mode.
I think we have done the best that we could have given the sort of restrictions imposed on us by our relatively small incomings and we haven’t taken any silly risks like, say, Everton did which is reassuring.
There’s cover all over the pitch but a fast right sided CB will probably be the next one in the door – maybe in January if circumstances play out or someone becomes available.
I’d give the club 9 out of 10 if we’d bought a CB it would be a 10 but well done everyone at the club
Love the vids but please don't get that moron on again.
You two could be brothers 😂
Great Co-Lab Cheers lads. 9 out of 10 for me on Transfers
class , Howay the lads😃
yous in the beer garden aye
I saw a stat on a video earlier….90% of loan deals take place within the last week of the window. So , if true, means we should start to see movement Out & possibly in starting tomorrow !
9/10
love Adam p but he looks so awkward next to roobenstein lol
Great stuff.
You make a decent duo tbf Rob, fancy linking up with Adam more often?
YOOOOOOO the collab
Another player wow 👌🏻
Adam P !!!!!!