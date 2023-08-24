POSSIBLE NUFC LATE BID FOR LOZANO! | PETIT: ARSENAL SHOULD GO FOR ISAK! | NUFC NEWS

Welcome to The Toon Review, your ultimate destination for all things Newcastle United! Hosted by Paul, a dedicated fan in all things black and white, this channel is your go-to source for the latest news, analysis, and discussions about our beloved Magpies.
Isak clearly isn’t for sale but in terms of value… maybe £85-90m
Bruce is the master of hindsight, that's all he ever talks about, as if he knew it all at the time. Try and read his novels, says so much about him, eye achingly drab and self important.
Too many snails 😂
I would imagine we need a competitor for a RW. PIF will think this should be sufficient enough to reach top 4 again
Wouldn’t pay more than 20m for Lozano considering he’s in his final year of his contract. Only got 6 goal contributions last season in Serie A. I’d probably avoid him and wait till January or next summer to look for a top quality RW.
isak would be nothing under 115m
yes if hirving Lozano is available do it as miggy is not going to repeat last season
Wey, Miggy been off form the first couple of games, bid going in for Saka? 😅 Isak 130+
"Eating too many snails" hahaha nice one !
Daglish, Souness and big fat Sam . And Bruce ball where all abject failure's. Who walked away with big money.. 🤡🤑🤫. If Caicedo is worth 115 million. Isak has to be bidding starting at 150 million all day long. That said I will show my arse in Fenwick's window ,if we sold him to any club. Let alone Arsenal !! 😂💩🤥
Icing on the cake ❤❤❤
Love it! absolutely 💯💯💯
Petit been eating something other than snails……magic mushrooms??
Isaak's got to be as much as Rice.
To put it simply – we didn't headhunt one of the best scouting project managers / Dan ashworth to find gems like isak for us to do what Brighton do and sell them a year or 2 later . I believe we have a united backroom staff that want to win things and until that happens, I highly doubt we will start selling our best players!!. ISAK = 110 million in today's money if rice is 100m …up the mags ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
If isak has as good of a season as last one i would say its 100millon . 80-90 as of now is my guess
Maybe we need a RCB more than another winger, I think we can trust Murphy
There's no way at all newcastle would sell Isak. Silly news really.
In regards to Isak to Arsenal I don't think it will happen but never say never I remember us selling Cole to Man Utd who were our direct rivals at the time!!
Isaac? Priceless right now. Selling our no.1 striker with a week to go? 😂😂😂
Arsenal going on for Isak is stupid as us going on for Saliba (impossible)
Petit may have been a good footballer, but not every good footballer is a good commentator…
Isak is worth more the Rice
DALGLESH did sign some good players Shay Given, gary Speed, Hamann and Nobby solano, Ketsbala and Dabizas
Remember 1998 and Ruud Gullit promised us "sexy football". He obviously forgot to mention that it would be a quarter of a century before we'd get it and that he'd be a forgotten man by then but hey-ho.
They told him not to take it as they all knew he would be bad at it