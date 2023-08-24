POSSIBLE NUFC LATE BID FOR LOZANO! | PETIT: ARSENAL SHOULD GO FOR ISAK! | NUFC NEWS



Welcome to The Toon Review, your ultimate destination for all things Newcastle United! Hosted by Paul, a dedicated fan in all things black and white, this channel is your go-to source for the latest news, analysis, and discussions about our beloved Magpies.

Whether you’re a lifelong Toon Army member or just starting to follow the journey of Newcastle United, this channel has something for everyone. Paul will bring you comprehensive match reviews, insightful player assessments, and in-depth tactical breakdowns that will keep you engaged and informed after every game.

Stay up to date with the latest transfer rumours, injury updates, and pre-match predictions as we follow the ups and downs of Newcastle United’s season. Paul’s passion for the club shines through in every video, creating a vibrant community where fans can come together to share their thoughts and opinions.

Don’t miss out on a single update as Paul dives into the heart of the action, bringing you the emotions, highs, and lows of supporting Newcastle United. So, hit that subscribe button and join us for The Toon Review – where the black and white passion comes to life! Howay the lads!

23 comentarios en “POSSIBLE NUFC LATE BID FOR LOZANO! | PETIT: ARSENAL SHOULD GO FOR ISAK! | NUFC NEWS

  2. jdevlin

    Bruce is the master of hindsight, that's all he ever talks about, as if he knew it all at the time. Try and read his novels, says so much about him, eye achingly drab and self important.

  5. John W

    Wouldn’t pay more than 20m for Lozano considering he’s in his final year of his contract. Only got 6 goal contributions last season in Serie A. I’d probably avoid him and wait till January or next summer to look for a top quality RW.

  6. The DeviousOrange

    isak would be nothing under 115m

    yes if hirving Lozano is available do it as miggy is not going to repeat last season

  9. The 11 meters D.X. Channel.

    Daglish, Souness and big fat Sam . And Bruce ball where all abject failure's. Who walked away with big money.. 🤡🤑🤫. If Caicedo is worth 115 million. Isak has to be bidding starting at 150 million all day long. That said I will show my arse in Fenwick's window ,if we sold him to any club. Let alone Arsenal !! 😂💩🤥

  12. Barney- Rubble

    To put it simply – we didn't headhunt one of the best scouting project managers / Dan ashworth to find gems like isak for us to do what Brighton do and sell them a year or 2 later . I believe we have a united backroom staff that want to win things and until that happens, I highly doubt we will start selling our best players!!. ISAK = 110 million in today's money if rice is 100m …up the mags ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

  16. Mcfly1982

    In regards to Isak to Arsenal I don't think it will happen but never say never I remember us selling Cole to Man Utd who were our direct rivals at the time!!

  22. Mark Routledge

    Remember 1998 and Ruud Gullit promised us "sexy football". He obviously forgot to mention that it would be a quarter of a century before we'd get it and that he'd be a forgotten man by then but hey-ho.

