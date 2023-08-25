Newcastle United v Liverpool | The Friday Night With Erdinger

The Anfield Wrap places you in the pub on a Friday night, for a 2023 preview of Newcastle United v Liverpool in partnership with Erdinger. Neil Atkinson hosts Kev Walsh, Ian Salmon and Stu Wright…
Less of Kev Walsh please
Kev Walsh thank you for making some good points sad to see many fans turning on Klopp after he won everything on a pathetic budget competing against oil states and oligarchs.
Based on the comments from Klopps presser being reported by the Journos after 10.30pm this evening it appears that's our business completed in this transfer window and there will be no more incomings.
Klopp has essentially just confirmed that he's operating budgetary constraints and the only time he's been able to spend freely is when the Coutinho sale happened in Jan 2018.
This confirms what most fans have known for a while and what top reds such as TAW, Redmen TV refuse to accept namely that FSG cannot take us forward.
The footballing landscape has changed in recent years and sticking to their policy of spending as little as possible will not result in being competitive.
I hate to say it but we're heading back to midtable mediocrity. I enjoyed the ride in recent years and building a dynasty was not meant to be.
When Klopp leaves I think the wheels will really come off. I hope the top reds such as TAW will be happy that we did it the right way and FSG are great custodians of the club.
Love the debate – following on from the transfers thing… i sort of agree, im happy with Endo because we just went out and got someone than can do a tidy job – we could have easily went out and signed Micky Van de Ven whos gone to Tottenham, not a world beater YET but hes got potential to improve a bit but right now hes tidy and does a tidy job and they havent paid 90m quid for him have they? they just got him through the door and we missed out on that one for what?
Its hard to make a real judgement without knowing exactly whats in the transfer pot – was that Caicedo bid for instance just authorised as a one off because of his age and potential? as in yeah that 115m is there for him but thats not to say that same money is there for jurgen or schmadke to just carve up between other transfers amounting to that 115m amount if that makes sense?
So basically if FSG offer Mbappe to Klopp tomorrow Klopp will say no thanks I’m not interested 🤣
Elite shirt Neil
Kev Walsh is usually my signal to swerve content. Absolutely does my head in.
Four people all talking over each other never works.
FIIIIIIIIIIIIGGHHHHTTTTT!!!
There’s a poignant irony in the fact that as they argue over the fact we were better 3 years ago… Don’t Look Back In Angers playing in the bar.. as if the City loving Gallaghers are laughing at us! 🤦♂️
Finally a discussion about the real problem.
Don't look back in anger on in the background is quite fitting
Paulaner is a better bevvy.
I would definitely be shocked if Mo decided to leave to Saudi, especially this year, I think he has way too much to prove at the highest level and a move to Saudi is definitely accepting a lower standard. I feel like he even has a Madrid or PSG on the to-do list before Saudi. We shall see
Great to see friends have a heated argument in good faith and good humour. Honestly one of the best podcasty formats I've seen. Everyone has great points, the buck stops with FSG and Klopp sadly atm. But equally FSG should probably get more credit for getting in exceptional talent in all off the pitch areas. We've had excellent success at finding diamonds in the rough at amazing prices, moneyball has worked it just doesn't work all the time we have to be more dynamic around our transfer philosophy if we want to be optimal, but FSG are a business they want to make money and sometimes overspending isn't optimal for them
I'm seriously worrying we're gonna get a hiding on sunday! I just cant believe how underwhelming this so called rebuild has been. The smallest squad in the league with the 4th lowest net spend this summer……we're fucking Liverpool FC ffs!!!
I was taking a draw last week, but after seeing City vs Newcastle, it would be crazy to take a draw now before the game I think. We can absolutely embarrass them.
Klopp on budgets:
“I have all the information around and I know what is possible and not possible, and it's not always exactly what I want.”
"But it is not my job to complain, it is my job to take the team we have at the end of the transfer window and make the best of it and not sitting here thinking (grumbles) 'oh they have this and they have that'. That's how I understand it.
Hate fsg but Neil is right on klopp here, just as much to blame
#FSGOUT
The manager showed too much faith in the players.
We knew going into 20/21 that we were short sun the back and he did nothing. VVD got injured and it fucked us.
We knew two years ago we had fitness and form concerns over Matip, Thiago, Ox, Keita and her have 34 year old Milner extension after extension and will lost/will lose all those players for free.
Jurgen's role increased out of necessity, not by choice. Don't put the cart before the horse, lads. Also strange that Stu says Darwin doesn't bring others in – he had killer passes last season where he could've had a pop. Seems a narrative that Klopp isn't using him because he doesn't fit – he was bought deliberately for another option but he can also do it off the left ala Diaz.
Proper rowdy banter between Neil and Kev. Rarely seen such 'not trying to be articulate' passion from Atkinson. Loved it.
Anyone remember mad Mondays in the late 1960s ?
Isak up agaist gomez or matip
This whole we need to sign a belter and can’t waste any money is nonsense. Nunez cost the guts of 80 million & can’t get in the team atm. You can get top quality footballers between 30/40 million still. It’s identifying the right ones which is the problem.