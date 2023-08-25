TOON IN TRAINING | Lewis Hall Gets to Work! 💪



Newcastle United prepare for Sunday’s visit of Liverpool to St. James’ Park as Lewis Hall gets to work as a Newcastle United player.

28 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Lewis Hall Gets to Work! 💪

  3. Kiliyn Pattison

    Buenos touch is so smooth, love the intensity from the squad, hall looking like a bulldog in there, the way Tino tracked the ball too future looking good HWTL!!!

  5. Craig

    Alex Murphy, Tino, Hall, Miley, Anderson, Gordon, Tonali, Botman, Isak, Barnes etc….the future is very very bright for our younger players.

  14. Steve Dawson

    It looked like Lewis had been sweating more than the other players. That's a sign of the level of Eddie's training.

  18. Razorlight Mike

    Do you know what? Watch this video back again from the start. Just take in the vast array of talent we have in our squad now. If these videos were around in years gone by, you would probably look out for maxi, for Ben Arfa or for one of the other few exciting players we had. But now there is an embarrassment of riches. All the new signings look to have beefed up and strengthened our squad. What a time to be a NUFC fan. Enjoy these days my friends! Let’s get behind the team to the hilt and finally beat Klopps team. They got 2 ugly results against us last year and it’s payback time!

  23. Jock303

    Just being able to see these sessions is so far removed from the past regime, thank you! Glad to see some tired faces, Eddie pushing the lads to higher levels. HTL

  26. Brubaker

    Forza Sandro! With Tonali you'll win the league. Take care of our son, he's a special boy 😀👍🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Los comentarios están cerrados.