TOON IN TRAINING | Lewis Hall Gets to Work! 💪

Newcastle United prepare for Sunday’s visit of Liverpool to St. James’ Park as Lewis Hall gets to work as a Newcastle United player.
The hall/liveramento duel was mouth watering
Hes absolutely class hall is
Buenos touch is so smooth, love the intensity from the squad, hall looking like a bulldog in there, the way Tino tracked the ball too future looking good HWTL!!!
Botman wasnt hold back against lewis and he shrugs him off we got one hell of a player there
Alex Murphy, Tino, Hall, Miley, Anderson, Gordon, Tonali, Botman, Isak, Barnes etc….the future is very very bright for our younger players.
Newcastle Dream Team already
Can't wait to see Jota's goal (1-3)
The future is bright
The future is black and white.
joelinton out means a chance for Someone to step up
Hall is not a good player
Gordon looks likes he has found his new home!
Hope they've got 2 sets of step over hurdles, seems a bit harsh making Trips use the same height as Burn lol
A steve Bruce team training like this would be blowing and absolutley knacked after about 6 minutes
It looked like Lewis had been sweating more than the other players. That's a sign of the level of Eddie's training.
I admired Eddies class when asked about Klopp. But in fairness in the most recent Liverpool press conference Klopp is actually respectful of Eddie. https://youtu.be/qBwEhFRZ2So?si=81s6_kIIYYJEgVXP first 2mins is about salah but 2 segments about Newcastle worth a watch.
Great session.
great to see all the new signings there
Do you know what? Watch this video back again from the start. Just take in the vast array of talent we have in our squad now. If these videos were around in years gone by, you would probably look out for maxi, for Ben Arfa or for one of the other few exciting players we had. But now there is an embarrassment of riches. All the new signings look to have beefed up and strengthened our squad. What a time to be a NUFC fan. Enjoy these days my friends! Let’s get behind the team to the hilt and finally beat Klopps team. They got 2 ugly results against us last year and it’s payback time!
I am your sine 1998 from cambodia(Khmer) .
Vs Liverpool, this big game
Batter the dippers on sunday lads
no one is shoving hall of the ball with those tree trunks lol
Just being able to see these sessions is so far removed from the past regime, thank you! Glad to see some tired faces, Eddie pushing the lads to higher levels. HTL
Get him starting sunday
Whitecastle Arabia utd😂😂😂😂
Forza Sandro! With Tonali you'll win the league. Take care of our son, he's a special boy 😀👍🇮🇹🏴
Strong foundation Mr Hall
Wheres Trippier?