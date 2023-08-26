❓ GUESS WHO❓ Newcastle United Edition!

Bruno 🆚 Miggy
Lascelles 🆚 Isak
Murphy 🆚 Willock
The lads take on an #NUFC-themed Guess Who!
Brilliant!
Isak savage with that comment 😁
please make this for sale
Willock is back ?
This is the first time that I’ve heard Miggy speak English
Absolutely buzzing to be getting so much content from this channel its fantastic.
Hahhaa love these ones.. wilocks back ate.. thank god. We've missed ya
Alex is competitive as hell. But the question about practice is kind of abstract. Me personally I would see 10 minutes before 9 as early…
How did I not know isak spoke such good English with like no accent
This game is fun to watch .. more please 😅
Brilliant 😂
Great video was fun to watch
Hahaha love it, more content like this, well done to willoxinho!
Hahahahahaha Isak is such a wind up merchant. Busting people's balls with banter.
This is fucking brilliant
Can’t blame Isak for getting those two mixed up, miggy and Murphy have become near identical on the pitch too over the past year, both brilliant
Came for Guess Who, stayed for Miggy speaking English
This is epic 😂
Great team building tool. Love the reactions.
That was just brilliant, could watch that all day.
Bruno and miggy what a duo 😂😂
I love that, the biggest peak behind the curtain of our boys. I wonder if that's Eddie's idea, would have been great if he joined in. They should do more content like this
Can we buy this version of the game!?
Flipping Brilliant need more like this so funny.
YouTube needs a feature where I can give this double thumbs up, Isak;s "Some of us are here at 7" is class.
Love wor Miggy! Absolutely class. Isak fuming as always… so competitive even with friendlies haha. Isak, bro just take it easy haha.
I just love watching the boys during their training, they appear to be totally comfortable in each other’s company. Eddie has done a fantastic job and long may it continue.
Keep this stuff coming. And longer. Its brilliant 🖤🤍
🤣I'm here 10 to 9! Come on bro someones are here at 7! That got me!😅😂🤣
Miggy speaks english… 😂😂😂
Amazing video! Just a small suggestion – I kept forgetting which player had which player because of the constant change in shots, so I feel adding the mystery player's name during video editing would make it easier to watch
Isak fuminggggg 😅
So if we get beat on Sunday we can blame the fact players were too busy playing guess who🤔🤣