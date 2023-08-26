❓ GUESS WHO❓ Newcastle United Edition!



Bruno 🆚 Miggy
Lascelles 🆚 Isak
Murphy 🆚 Willock

The lads take on an #NUFC-themed Guess Who!

33 comentarios en “❓ GUESS WHO❓ Newcastle United Edition!

  8. eddiemackalicious

    Alex is competitive as hell. But the question about practice is kind of abstract. Me personally I would see 10 minutes before 9 as early…

  16. Jack Rhodes Bernays

    Can’t blame Isak for getting those two mixed up, miggy and Murphy have become near identical on the pitch too over the past year, both brilliant

  22. Steve Cooke

    I love that, the biggest peak behind the curtain of our boys. I wonder if that's Eddie's idea, would have been great if he joined in. They should do more content like this

  26. John Silver

    Love wor Miggy! Absolutely class. Isak fuming as always… so competitive even with friendlies haha. Isak, bro just take it easy haha.

  27. David Caush

    I just love watching the boys during their training, they appear to be totally comfortable in each other’s company. Eddie has done a fantastic job and long may it continue.

  31. Siddharth Chaini

    Amazing video! Just a small suggestion – I kept forgetting which player had which player because of the constant change in shots, so I feel adding the mystery player's name during video editing would make it easier to watch

