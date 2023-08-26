INTERVIEW | Joelinton reflects on some of the best moments of 2022/23

Joey takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the 2022/23 season including his goal against Leicester and the big wins over Brighton and Spurs!
I think he’s brilliant ⭐️
Brazilian Bulldozer
"Joelinton!" – Matt Ritchie
GOATlinton
I love this man so much ❤
Joelinton together with Xhaka is one of the most memorable turn around a at the same club in the last 10 years
❤GOALINTON❤
What a player such a turnaround first player on my team sheet every time now
Love the roaring passion he brings to that stadium. Legend.
Big joe 👍🏻
Ask him why he always drops a stinker against quality midfields
😍👏🏻to the achievements of this season
Not including his Brazil call up was a bit of a miss Emil.
The Pelé of our days
1) Thank GOD he's been changed up by Eddie Howe's coaching – "only cost 40 million"
2) Way less nervous now when he's on the ball as compared to the early days where'd he'd always lose it or miss a pass.
3) I love his physicality – I think he's literally the strongest man in the prem.
4) It is agonising to hear him give interviews or answer any questions – why do they keep picking him for media bits?
4) I'd love it if he doesn't get carded for a single match.
5) Nice watch.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
👍
Adore big Joe, HWTL ❤
what a lovely man, I love him
Up the Mags!
He's Brazilian 🇧🇷
The Beast of Brazil 🇧🇷 J7 💪
Joelinton is fucking mint.
He’s Brazilian, he only cost £40 million… we think he’s brilliant…
He's class man, the emotion he shows on the field, we play so much better with him breaking up play.
Howay the lads,big joe is a beast 🇧🇷⚫⚪
🐐🐐
The intro 🔥🔥🔥
Toon
Justice for Jamal Khashoggi 😔
Great
You’d think this would’ve been done at the end of last season? Anyway I’m not complaining
Well done big Joe