INTERVIEW | Joelinton reflects on some of the best moments of 2022/23



Joey takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the 2022/23 season including his goal against Leicester and the big wins over Brighton and Spurs!

  6. Denny Olde Rechterschot

    Joelinton together with Xhaka is one of the most memorable turn around a at the same club in the last 10 years

  15. Christopher Yong

    1) Thank GOD he's been changed up by Eddie Howe's coaching – "only cost 40 million"

    2) Way less nervous now when he's on the ball as compared to the early days where'd he'd always lose it or miss a pass.

    3) I love his physicality – I think he's literally the strongest man in the prem.

    4) It is agonising to hear him give interviews or answer any questions – why do they keep picking him for media bits?

    4) I'd love it if he doesn't get carded for a single match.

    5) Nice watch.

  25. the world is round but not really

    He's class man, the emotion he shows on the field, we play so much better with him breaking up play.

