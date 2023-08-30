Is Miguel Almiron on BORROWED TIME at Newcastle United? Should the club UPGRADE?

Andrew Musgrove and Aaron Stokes discuss the future of Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United after the forward came in for criticism from some for missing chances against Liverpool.
Think this is a little unfair… yeah needs quality in depth but he hit the bar and Allison pulled an amazing save… and he works his ass off and defends
If it wasnt for alision pulling off a worldie , miggy would of scored a cracking goal , the shift he puts in he stays for now but i would sub him for murphy with 30-35 mins to go , just for fresh legs against miggys opposition and how tired hes made them !!
Totally agree with this take Miggy needs real competition Newcastle need a RW in these next few days for me.
Yes is the answer to both.
I'm sorry but you're wrong about miggy over Murphy. Murphy is better in every way, why he doesn't get the credit he deserves is beyond me. Also why doesn't Elliot Anderson start? What has Howe got against him?