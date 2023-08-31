*NEWCASTLE UCL GROUP OF DEATH* Champions League Draw REACTION!



29 comentarios en "*NEWCASTLE UCL GROUP OF DEATH* Champions League Draw REACTION!

  3. Jonathan Frimerman

    I think Newcastle will win it
    PSG have fallen hard this summer and their contension window has closed
    Milan lost their head coach

  4. ian Brownlee

    Delighted rob… Get there u dont want the crap teams… Dont think dortmund milan our the teams of the Past… Psg mabappe thats it.. We have worldies too so they will fear us too… Bring it on

  5. GoldenbanjoDJ

    We want champions league so we can play against these amazing teams don’t we. I LOVE it. We can’t expect to win the CL so we should aim to have a bloody great time against the best. We have to make sure premiership is our top prio but I reckon we could give it a mint lash against anyone at home!

  10. Lesinator

    We’ve got a decent chance of getting at least 3rd place which should see us through to the Europa which we’ve got a chance of doing something in. That or we stuff them all and have the season to remember, either way let’s get stuck in!

  14. Pete Henry

    On a different note from the draw, I've been thinking that although we have Murphy to compete with Almiron, I think we need a quality left footed player to compete with him as he's not consistent enough.

    I don't think it would be so crazy to put Lewis Hall up there to compete with him, even though he's been bought mainly to compete at left back, Eddie Howe has mentioned he's only been playing there a year or so.

    I think it could work to have him ip there competing on that right wing.

  16. Jakey Gamer

    Big games against big teams expands our brand. That is the real aim behind the scenes in these first few years after takeover.

  17. Dan Brown

    Well, if we beat union Berlin, no one would care… we beat psg, all eyes would be on us… you want recognition and new fans then this is how you do it so I say bring it! 🤟

  19. John Silver

    I am gald we avoided Bayern and Madrid. This group is amazing. Would have been fun to get Barca and Inter but this will do. We are going to smash it of course!

  29. Sunil J

    The only team to be announced with the audience going "ooooh!". There was no such reaction for any other team!
    None of the teams in this group want to face Newcastle at the moment and boy will they love the Qatari v Saudi rivalry!

    Cabaye has already been online saying he's looking forward to the game and the St James Park atmosphere! Isak back against Borussia and Tonali against AC both with a point to prove!

