NEWCASTLE UCL GROUP OF DEATH* Champions League Draw REACTION!

Where u filming ?
Great group to help us develop that winning mentality ..HWTL
I think Newcastle will win it
PSG have fallen hard this summer and their contension window has closed
Milan lost their head coach
Delighted rob… Get there u dont want the crap teams… Dont think dortmund milan our the teams of the Past… Psg mabappe thats it.. We have worldies too so they will fear us too… Bring it on
We want champions league so we can play against these amazing teams don’t we. I LOVE it. We can’t expect to win the CL so we should aim to have a bloody great time against the best. We have to make sure premiership is our top prio but I reckon we could give it a mint lash against anyone at home!
What an exiting draw 🤩 ! Looks like we'll have magpie for breakfast 😜, can't wait
Should we get mbappe while he's here
Not really a group of death, beat them all
Fantastic attitude.
I’m very excited
We’ve got a decent chance of getting at least 3rd place which should see us through to the Europa which we’ve got a chance of doing something in. That or we stuff them all and have the season to remember, either way let’s get stuck in!
fantastic group for the fans class
What the champions league is all about 3 of the best teams in Europe at sjp gunna be blinding
Dan burn only man to keepup with mbappe 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
On a different note from the draw, I've been thinking that although we have Murphy to compete with Almiron, I think we need a quality left footed player to compete with him as he's not consistent enough.
I don't think it would be so crazy to put Lewis Hall up there to compete with him, even though he's been bought mainly to compete at left back, Eddie Howe has mentioned he's only been playing there a year or so.
I think it could work to have him ip there competing on that right wing.
It's serendipity.. getting AC. Let's rip them a new arse hole
Big games against big teams expands our brand. That is the real aim behind the scenes in these first few years after takeover.
Well, if we beat union Berlin, no one would care… we beat psg, all eyes would be on us… you want recognition and new fans then this is how you do it so I say bring it! 🤟
If… and this is a big IF, if we make it through the group stages somehow, I feel good about our chances.
I am gald we avoided Bayern and Madrid. This group is amazing. Would have been fun to get Barca and Inter but this will do. We are going to smash it of course!
The gasp in the crowd when we were drawn into pot F 😂
F for Fantastic!
That's what a CL group should look like!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
I am happy with this group
Nobody can be unhappy with that draw, it's unreal.
City fan here hope you can chant Auf Wiedersehen Pet to Dortmand 😊
I celebrated like we had just won it. What a draw 🤍🖤💪
Were here to win it get em Eddie
If new castle win any game in that group me and the world will be impressed 😂😂
I am happy now
The only team to be announced with the audience going "ooooh!". There was no such reaction for any other team!
None of the teams in this group want to face Newcastle at the moment and boy will they love the Qatari
vSaudi rivalry!
Cabaye has already been online saying he's looking forward to the game and the St James Park atmosphere! Isak back against Borussia and Tonali against AC both with a point to prove!