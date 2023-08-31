What songs are the Newcastle United players listening to? 🎧🎶



We played a number of songs to the lads to see what their reactions were… 🎶

Wait until the end! 🤩

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

50 comentarios en “What songs are the Newcastle United players listening to? 🎧🎶

  1. Mike Trembath

    Brunos laugh, 😂. Sean epitomizes what this club is and wants to be. Local lads help Bruno, Isak etc understand what it means to the city and the fans. These guys all smiling has me smiling 😊HWTL❤🔥

  14. Neymar's Dou

    Hi! Howay the lads; we lost two games in row, please guys we really need to win the next game… toon army’s 4life🔥

  19. Kev Te

    Could watch these type of vids all day. Mainly because as many have said these are a great bunch of lads who are easy to connect with and a credit to their families. Love it!!🕺🕺🕺👏👏👏

  22. StinkinHippy

    Bruno's laugh, smile and eagerness to play is infectious. Love that he said "I wanna play now after this song" after Local Hero! Shows he has a real passion for the game and is proud to put on the shirt at St James. How can you not love this man!

  30. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤จงทำ
    หน้าที่ให้ดีๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะ❤❤❤

  39. Tirto Ananda

    Ex Newcastle United Play Each Club :
    1. Ivan Toney : Brentford FC
    2. Chris Wood, Jonjo Shelvey : Nottingham Forest
    3. Jack Colback : Queens Park Rangers
    4. Freddie Woodman : Preston North End
    5. Ayoze Perez : Real Betis
    6. Joselu : Real Madrid CF (On Loan From Espanyol)
    7. Tim Krul : Luton Town FC
    8. Allan Saint Maximim : Al Ahli
    9. Andy Carroll : Reading FC
    10. Karl Darlow : Leeds United.

  40. Stee 74

    Smiled the whole way through until I saw the recommendation to watch highlights of the Liverpool game when Anderson was talking.

Los comentarios están cerrados.