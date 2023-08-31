What songs are the Newcastle United players listening to? 🎧🎶

We played a number of songs to the lads to see what their reactions were… 🎶
Wait until the end! 🤩
Brunos laugh, 😂. Sean epitomizes what this club is and wants to be. Local lads help Bruno, Isak etc understand what it means to the city and the fans. These guys all smiling has me smiling 😊HWTL❤🔥
Love this lads 👍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍❤️😂
Love it!
Making that Ultrabeat tune into a dan burn song is genius.
This made my whole day 😂🖤🤍
😂😂
bruno is such a pal
How can anyone not love Bruno. What a guy🥰
Isak's song needs to ring out more often at St James' Park.
Suddenly im not half the man i used to be,
Bruno: Dam Burn, Dam Burn
Bruno is too cute ☺️
We need to get back to winning ways forget all this
Hi! Howay the lads; we lost two games in row, please guys we really need to win the next game… toon army’s 4life🔥
This has cheered up my day! HWTL
THE CHAMPIONSSSSS!!!!!🏆 can’t wait for this draw man! HWTL🖤🤍
Im gonna take a punt before watching the vid that it wont be A Hard Rains Gonna Fall lol
This was nice.
Could watch these type of vids all day. Mainly because as many have said these are a great bunch of lads who are easy to connect with and a credit to their families. Love it!!🕺🕺🕺👏👏👏
Brighton0-Newcastle utd-4 At saturday2 August
Good lads!!
Bruno's laugh, smile and eagerness to play is infectious. Love that he said "I wanna play now after this song" after Local Hero! Shows he has a real passion for the game and is proud to put on the shirt at St James. How can you not love this man!
Fuckin howay the lads man lush
My brother fiancée is walking down the aisle to local hero 🎹 version
"sat on the settee" – Sean Longstaff 2023 😆can't wait for Bruno to start picking up British English phrases.
This had me crease 😂😂😂😂
I love these lads so much hahahaha!!!!
no, YOU are crying!!! AAAAAAAhhhhhhhh!!!!! HWTL's
❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤จงทำ
หน้าที่ให้ดีๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะ❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅
I love Bruno ❤
Enjoyable content.
The way isak sang gimme gimme gimme a striker from sweden ah love that man
Its so weird to hear the lads say blyth in a positive light
🗿 GIMME GIMME GIMME A STRIKER FROM SWEDEN
Go Newcastle! We are all behind you!
Class this. 2 minutes though lads howayyyyy 😂
Smiled the whole way through until I saw the recommendation to watch highlights of the Liverpool game when Anderson was talking.
Come on the toon
How can you not love these lads. 🖤🤍
Brunos smile is so infectious ☺
Funny video
🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺
Where was She's Electric for Joelinton?
HWTL !
He’s from blyth finish it
🤣🤣🤣 Schärs singing
Bruno just naming whos chant it is bless him🤣🤣