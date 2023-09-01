Can Newcastle get out of their UCL group? 🤔 Cundy & O'Hara debate how Eddie Howe's side will fare! 👀

Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara react to Newcastle’s Champions League draw and debate how well the side will do.
😂😂😂😂 yeah right! An ale house team won't succeed in the champs league!
The Newcastle fans will be loving the draw. I'm from the North East and can imagine what the fans will be like on the nights out in Paris and Milan .. they will be epic. Guaranteed you see some of the best scenes in and around a ground, as much as it pains me to say lol
These 2 are deluded they ain't going through
Lol.. Cundy cracking me up “Mancity group is like a pre-season friendly”😂
Il give my golf prediction but I genuinely can see it happening..
Newcastle
Milan
PSG
Dortmund
Arsenal out the R16
United the same
City to walk to the final
Of course they can get out. The problem with a group of death is that anyone can get out
They have absolutely no chance of getting out of group.
Get out the group? Bring on the group. Newcastle are happy to be competing at this level again and it'll be competitive. ⚫⚪
Newcastle have a tough group for sure, they can deffo get 2nd in their group
Best group of the draw.
Bookies stats etc have Newcastle second.
Newcastle will win the group, just watch.
By far hardest group. Couldn’t have got worse if we want to progress. Everyone wanting big names. You won’t be thinking about memories n big names during the game. These are sides that will field their best teams. Good we fear no one, although last two games we were somewhat timid. The games at home is our biggest chance. Let’s see. If we’d got arsenal group we’d be thinking yeah we can… I still don’t think Man U or arsenal will progress tho. I think it’s arrogance.
Danger for City is exactly what this studio showed …"oh its a walkover" … if they don't take these teams seriously, they will drop points.
When fans get the chance to go live on air – but then completely embarrass themselves n go on one. Comedy genius.
They can but almost certainly won’t
Newcastle will win this group
Newcastles group is going to be the most exciting to watch for football. Great challenge for them as a club.
The only tough thing Newcastle may have is around their last 3 UCL games they have PL games against Arsenal, United, Chelsea and Spurs. Still good luck to them
They will be lucky to win a game
No
As a Hammer I’ve got nothing but love for Newcastle. I was up there a couple days after we won the cup for the Sam fender gig at SJP. The amount of love people showed was fantastic, I’ll definitely be backing the Geordies in Europe. Local hero being belted round the stands on a Wednesday night will be unreal!
Newcastle will finish 2nd in the group watch
These are the teams you want to play in the champs league!!!!
I do see another massive dose of reality for Newcastle, to cope with premiership and the group stage champions league, the test came against Liverpool, Newcastle are now being taken seriously by the top 6 sides, and they will find a new level of determination in those games which is difficult and those games will come at time when you don’t want those games co-inside with the champions league..
Mick is a proper fan.
Weve seen how newcastle cope under presure against top clubs, they wont win a game in that group,
Newcastle can get out of this group in theory but I don’t think they will. Milan are a sticky, experienced knowledgable team, Dortmund are slick and PSG will either be good or terrible depending on which way the wind blows on any given day.
What I do think though is after four games if Newcastle going through is unlikely it could be the end of Eddie Howe though (either being sacked or having to visit the Saudi embassy for a “visa”). The owners are there to be at the cutting edge not make up the numbers and traditionally owners considered to be a touch sport washy tend to change managers quick when success is threatened.
I hope not because Eddie Howe deserves a lot more credit than he gets as a manager, and not from being a Newcastle. His work at Bournemouth was tremendous.
As a Man Utd Fan. Think we will get through. Always nice to hear proper Football Supporters like Mick. The Sport is lacking Fans like Mick. Just for Mick I hope Newcastle do very well, in the Competition.
Man City vs Malaysia in CL 😂😂😂😂😂FAM listen ! Listen 🤬🗣😂😜😜😜👍 1:05
Not a F chance
I’m a toon fan and I can’t wait to get stuck into these 3 teams, especially away! Probably the best 4 atmospheres in the whole tournament tbf.
Really hope I get to see the yellow wall! Massive respect to Dortmund.
AC Milan is a fantastic and a historic club.
PSG fans / local immigrants are hostile and we’re up for the challenge!
HWTL❤️⚫️⚪️
They need 3 home wins and at least 1 away draw to get close
They can beat PSG if we're being fair
They will get 9 points atleast and I'm an Arsenal fan
They have no chance to get out that group not a hope in hell
"Why would Newcastle want easy sides..plus playing all these hard sides…Looks doable!!!" for f sakes the Brits media fluffing each each other off is pathetic.
Newcastle haven’t touch CL football in decades. It’s a different level of football and your going against proper CL teams… Newcastle haven’t got a hope in hell 😂
All the teams in Newcastles group are as good as each other, anyone of them could go through and anyone could go out.
Regardless of what happens it will give us a great guide of where we are at and what new players we're going to need next year to continue to get better. Awesome.
Milan fan here. Y'all not even just disrespecting us anymore. Instead, it's utter contempt and disdain.
Obviously not gonna complain too much cos we know what we represent and stand for – especially in Europe. We'll see you on the pitch.
All I'll say till then is :- Ignore us at your own peril.
Forza Milan 👊🏼👊🏼
Gwan Mick lad! I'm in love with Newcastle!
Newcastle can win all there home games and still qualify out of there group, two draws away from home and they can even top the group…
Looking at City's group, Haaland may end up scoring 20+ goals in the group stage alone… He got 5 against Liebzig last season… As far as Group F is concerned, I can't get excited enough.. Amazing home and away game nights…with amazing environment
They can, but they won't.
the arrogance of our teams in the premier league is sad :/
No, no they can't
Brilliant games for the Newcastle fans to go to but they will struggle to get out of the group
Red Star Belgrade has a champions league trophy . Same amount as Man City & 1 more than Spurs & Arsenal 🤣
These mugs calling them nobody’s when they beat Liverpool at home 2-0 , 3/4 seasons ago ..
The arrogance of the English media is why the rest of Europe always want England to loose in big competitions .
if you are going to spend 200 pound/each trip , going to paris, milan, dortmund is good money spent. you don't want to spend it going to antwerp, dhonetsk, etc. btw being last in group F is not bad, not finishing top 2 in other groups is really bad.