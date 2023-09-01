ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Gonna be super.. The best groups🎉🎉
Hard Draw but as you said there is easy teams in the champions leauge , You need to get doon to the big Market to buy the ring for Helen for your trip to Paris 😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂, Great video lets hope we have a win this weekend
Dortmund is the bogie in this group. Will be tough they have the type of support we have at NCLE, but their beer is great.
Awesome draw Eddie and some superb trips away. You will love Dortmund absolutely awesome fans there and friendly.
When do the fixture dates get announced? Got flights to book !
We fear nobody bro Eddie! Hopefully we have a great time bring it on man! 💪🤘
Nice meeting you mate! Thanks for the interview 🙂
Hello there you two, nice to see and hear more of Helen, she's a lovely lady and you both make a nice couple.❤🙂 I'm happy with that draw, it could've been worse, I think.
I said psg , Milan and Real Madrid so was chuffed with the 2 I got and chuffed with dortmund , I just think the better and bigger the teams the better for us
Good luck from a Coventry City fan
Make sure you propose mate.
Gud man yerself Eddy(& Ur lady Helen) ;;) 😛 😛
Hope everyone do know the meaning of “Que Sera Sera.” is. Let’s enjoy the moment guys. Doesn’t matter Win or Lose, remember we demand a team that tries! Cherish the opportunity and don’t let the overexpectation kills your joy. Howay the lads!!
It’s a Hard Group But it’s Not Impossible.
I Think Finishing the Group as Runners Up is Possible.
Hope you said YES to Helen ❤
Lived in Paris for 3 months beautiful sites but a bit of a dirty city and can be daunting at night mate, best advice is depending on where you stay would be check out the metro system in advance fairly easy as its colour coded and arrive around St. Cloud early as they have 3-4 ticket checkpoints enroute to the ground on Champions league nights and is usually heavily guarded by police so be on good behaviour folks enroute to Parc d Prince as they take hostages happily over there, some good hotels around Place d Italy as that's a mostly student area and some decent cheap bars and restaurants…👍🏼
Few Paris videos on my page if you want to have a look, especially getting the French lads to say they've never seen a mackem in Paris and singing toon songs
Cant wait for these games. Got to be in it to win it. Was class seeing you and helen see you at the next home game 👍🏻
Its all positive really, team gets experiences against some of the worlds best, teams the club has never competed against before. All the spotlight is on this group, we have nothing to lose and everything to gain which psychologically is better than being knocked out in a "easy" group.
I think people are going to be surprised, the team is strong defensively, extremely strong work ethic and stamina combined with speed and precision passing, we're only improving, very good measuring stick.
What more could you ask for really? We're just saving the big boys for last. HOWAAAAAYYYY.
Cracking draw and you’re a psychic Eddie
I would have been there if I could, but think I'll have to save my money for that wedding of yours. Lol…
Been awhile..you don’t no the away ticket crack
Grown men doing vlogs. 😅😅😅😅😅😅
You haven't got a hope in hell
Doesn't get much better than that for a draw . And nothing to fear won't be a walk in the park of course but waited so long for this that whatever happens it's gannin to be great.
AMAZING!!!!!! Best draw EVER…..AND A WEDDING!!!!
Forest green rovers fan,
You have the best manager in the 🌎 up there.
Please look after him & up the toon from the Cotswolds 👍🏻.
Shame i missed you eddie was in Newcastle but had to get home for dogs 🐕
Mbappe terrorised??give over
hey it’s me! (elouise) 😂 great vid, lovely to meet you eddie 👊🏻
Thats u lot out slap head lad 😅
France Italy and Germany nice little European trip for you Eddy and Helen.
Great group looking forward to it howay the lads ⚪️ ⚫️
This is a hard group to be honest I would love to finish 3rd and go straight in to European cup
Eddie.. I hope you have a ring on beautiful Helen (is it a hint she wants proposing in France, I am not sure??) She is such a character, you two are perfect! Also loved your reaction to the draw, I was exactly like you, bring em on! I have said this before and I will say it again, best Toon YouTuber out there, 1000%. BRING ON THE C.L!!!!!!
looking forward to seeing NEWCASTLE in the champions league should be some great games ……ctid