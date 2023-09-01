INTERVIEW | Tino Livramento on life at Newcastle United so far

A catch up with Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento as he settles into life at the club following his move from Southampton.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Eddie see’s him playing in other positions too. He’s a very good player
Can he not play left back? Dan burns been great there but we need a natural left back who can get up & down the field & assist.
A very quiet sensible lad and I’m sure Tino will become a fans favourite once they see him play on a regular basis.
I hope Tino and his family settle in the North east and I’ve got no doubt they will as we live in a fantastic City and we have beautiful areas in Northumberland and Durham, so get yourself out Tino and have a look along the coastline heading north you’ll love it. 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
https://youtube.com/shorts/ogsy6Ee8GyE?si=yqB1Thdrp5Vj1fVJ
Looks like he’s got the right attitude. Not that I expected anything different as the diligence shown by the recruitment team is second to none and attitude will have been a major point of interest.
😍😍😍😍🫶🏻
Tinooooooooo 😊
Looking forward to seeing him. He's gotta realise he's part of our future so he has to stay patient!👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍