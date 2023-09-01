PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Brighton (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Amex to face Brighton.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
eddie wake up fastttt
Eddie Howe made huge mistake in the game vs Liverpool but hopefully he can win back my trust with good performance vs Brighton.
One word , Patience.
Poor guy. Lol. Gets grilled and roasted with repetitive questions for over half an hours six times a week. Gruelling. He’s just said for the first time he’s exhausted, no wonder. Media interested local interest, but cmon. Stop asking such ridiculous questions every week. Let it drop. Learn!
Dan done great job at a micky mouse club is what u meant to say eddie… Tell the truth.. Mans a fraud…
Great questiosn though ..bruno should be crying before brighton not the champions league ..he will be in shock if he isnt picked
Sell maxi buy Barrnes… Think u bought john ffs..
Clubs wasted 80 mill on 2.players we didnt need… Now We Need 2 centre backs and right winger but we are skint.. well done dan ashworth… Let eddie dexide who he signs… Wanted madders diaby… Got barnes livramento… Fooking joke
Why keep manquillo when u just spunked 40 mill on a rb that wont play livramento.. Krafth manquillo need to go now… Squad is so heavy
No point keeping targett.. He wants to play unlike the greedy sh1ts at are club stealing a wage happy to do nowt.. We have 5 left backs start clearing the turd eddie
I was incredibly pissed off with Howe last week ..after hearing this …all is forgiven ..howay the lads
Great comments as usual from Eddie Howe.
We Qualify aslong as eddie Dont make 3 subs at once… Players can do 90 mins
All this Money and we cant spend it on Players
Please put Isak back on the left.
Eddie fell into klopps tactical trap. I have a little less faith in him after the absolute disaster subs and tactics in the 2nd half vs liverpool. Hopefully Gordon and tonali doesn't play as well against Brighton as he did against liverpool that way eddie might leave them on the pitch. Who am i kidding he will take isak gotden and tonali of around 65 to 70 mins just as he does every game, De Zerbi already knows this for a fact, and no matter what it will be the same tactics playing through the middle even if Brighton flood the middle with no width, eddies teams are allergic to putting crosses in the box even if there are 5 players in there. Mentality weak
Shambolic 2nd half from staff and players.
Imagine the type of manager this man is going to be in 10 years time
Audio level sucks on these press conferences……..
Couldn't ask for a better well adapted manager, he and the team will surprise the media and Europe of how well we will stamd up against the teams in champions league draw ,come on the toon
RUNNING DOWN THE WING GORDON
Sort the audio out man. Answering questions we can’t even hear
It's a great CL draw and will be a great experience for wor squad.
It's my birthday tomorrow so a win would be lovely, thank you very much 👍
It’s an ideal group for Newcastle. Expect exciting games against some of the best teams in Europe. If they qualify then fantastic, if they don’t the everyone knows it is a tough group and Newcastle will have gained a massive amount of experience for the future.
Can somebody tell me the difference between Saudis and the taliban? ..because im struggling.
Great group. Great for NUFC and great for the fans.
How is it that Andy Sixsmith has the only working microphone in the room?? Please NUFC, can we do better job on the audio of journalists' questions? Eddie's pressers are brilliant – but we can rarely hear the questions. Otherwise, HWTL!!!
I have boundless trust in Eddie Howe. He's our best manager since Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan. We need to keep hold of him as long as we can. He's a supertalented manager who only gets stronger with more experience, and this season will give him every bit of experience he needs to be a manager at a wordclass level.
Can’t wait for the Brighton game
4:45 very true
With 90% of the questions, reporters are looking to get some exclusive news or contraversy out of Eddie and yet again, they get nothing! Love this man!😄
I truly believe in Eddie. We're still so early in this project, Eddie can be that manager that delivers success.
the liverpool match was shameful and a disaster.
now at brighton we have to win.
because the most important season is always the pl and minimum CL!
this is the most important and most difficult season for eddie howe because it is the second season.and he has to keep the fourth place.this is really difficult because the pl has minimum 6-7 clubs for the first 4 except newcastle.
the group in cl?
this is what the newcastle family wants!!!