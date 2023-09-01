PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Brighton (A)



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Amex to face Brighton.

33 comentarios en “PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Brighton (A)

  2. Uglyhoodrat

    Eddie Howe made huge mistake in the game vs Liverpool but hopefully he can win back my trust with good performance vs Brighton.

  4. Matt Price

    Poor guy. Lol. Gets grilled and roasted with repetitive questions for over half an hours six times a week. Gruelling. He’s just said for the first time he’s exhausted, no wonder. Media interested local interest, but cmon. Stop asking such ridiculous questions every week. Let it drop. Learn!

  6. Jonathan Lawson

    Great questiosn though ..bruno should be crying before brighton not the champions league ..he will be in shock if he isnt picked

  8. ian Brownlee

    Clubs wasted 80 mill on 2.players we didnt need… Now We Need 2 centre backs and right winger but we are skint.. well done dan ashworth… Let eddie dexide who he signs… Wanted madders diaby… Got barnes livramento… Fooking joke

  9. ian Brownlee

    Why keep manquillo when u just spunked 40 mill on a rb that wont play livramento.. Krafth manquillo need to go now… Squad is so heavy

  10. ian Brownlee

    No point keeping targett.. He wants to play unlike the greedy sh1ts at are club stealing a wage happy to do nowt.. We have 5 left backs start clearing the turd eddie

  16. V 4 Vendetta

    Eddie fell into klopps tactical trap. I have a little less faith in him after the absolute disaster subs and tactics in the 2nd half vs liverpool. Hopefully Gordon and tonali doesn't play as well against Brighton as he did against liverpool that way eddie might leave them on the pitch. Who am i kidding he will take isak gotden and tonali of around 65 to 70 mins just as he does every game, De Zerbi already knows this for a fact, and no matter what it will be the same tactics playing through the middle even if Brighton flood the middle with no width, eddies teams are allergic to putting crosses in the box even if there are 5 players in there. Mentality weak
    Shambolic 2nd half from staff and players.

  19. Dagger

    Couldn't ask for a better well adapted manager, he and the team will surprise the media and Europe of how well we will stamd up against the teams in champions league draw ,come on the toon

  24. deeestuary

    It’s an ideal group for Newcastle. Expect exciting games against some of the best teams in Europe. If they qualify then fantastic, if they don’t the everyone knows it is a tough group and Newcastle will have gained a massive amount of experience for the future.

  27. PontMags

    How is it that Andy Sixsmith has the only working microphone in the room?? Please NUFC, can we do better job on the audio of journalists' questions? Eddie's pressers are brilliant – but we can rarely hear the questions. Otherwise, HWTL!!!

  28. sori

    I have boundless trust in Eddie Howe. He's our best manager since Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan. We need to keep hold of him as long as we can. He's a supertalented manager who only gets stronger with more experience, and this season will give him every bit of experience he needs to be a manager at a wordclass level.

  31. nightlife33

    With 90% of the questions, reporters are looking to get some exclusive news or contraversy out of Eddie and yet again, they get nothing! Love this man!😄

  33. Simko Markaz

    the liverpool match was shameful and a disaster.

    now at brighton we have to win.

    because the most important season is always the pl and minimum CL!

    this is the most important and most difficult season for eddie howe because it is the second season.and he has to keep the fourth place.this is really difficult because the pl has minimum 6-7 clubs for the first 4 except newcastle.

    the group in cl?

    this is what the newcastle family wants!!!

Los comentarios están cerrados.