Newcastle drawn against PSG, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in the Champions League



► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:

European football expert Andy Brassell discusses the 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw.

Full draw:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #ChampionsLeague

► For the latest developments on this story:

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro:
► Sky Sports:
► Sky Sports Football:
► Sky Sports Boxing:
► Sky Sports F1:
► Sky Sports Cricket:
► Sky Sports Golf:

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here:

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

21 comentarios en “Newcastle drawn against PSG, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in the Champions League

  1. Realife

    I’d love to be a new castle fan, from no ucl to playing good teams. United we got an easy group. Beside Bayern worst case we should finish second

  4. Maarten van der Poel

    Bro forgets PSV bought a shitload of talents this summer.. sure Xavi Simons left but the current squad is very competitive!

  6. Maudal Musical Machines

    Milan are 1st in serie a, have scored 6 and let in 1, in 2 matches.
    Newcastle are 13th in the prem, have scored 6 and let in 4, in 3 matches .
    Dortmund are in 6th with 1 win 1 draw with 2 goals and 1 against
    PSG are in 8th place with 1 win out of 3, 4 goals 2 against.

    I'm going to bet most here haven't watched Milan's 1st 2 matches. You really should.

    Also… Christian Pulisic won this competition not long ago. so yah… he's at this level, thanks.
    CP11 é rossonero! 😁❤

  19. Oumuamua

    Best group newcastle could have asked for from a PR view. Imagine how many people around the world will be watching us. I hope we can impress

Los comentarios están cerrados.