Newcastle drawn against PSG, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in the Champions League





► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:

European football expert Andy Brassell discusses the 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw.

Full draw:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #ChampionsLeague

► For the latest developments on this story:

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro:

► Sky Sports:

► Sky Sports Football:

► Sky Sports Boxing:

► Sky Sports F1:

► Sky Sports Cricket:

► Sky Sports Golf:

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here:



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.