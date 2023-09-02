Newcastle drawn against PSG, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in the Champions League

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:
European football expert Andy Brassell discusses the 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw.
Full draw:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp
I’d love to be a new castle fan, from no ucl to playing good teams. United we got an easy group. Beside Bayern worst case we should finish second
That’s the hardest group I’ve ever seen
🥱🥱🥱🥱
Bro forgets PSV bought a shitload of talents this summer.. sure Xavi Simons left but the current squad is very competitive!
“Bayern need a number 6” the disrespect on Kimmich wow 😂 this guy doesn’t know
Milan are 1st in serie a, have scored 6 and let in 1, in 2 matches.
Newcastle are 13th in the prem, have scored 6 and let in 4, in 3 matches .
Dortmund are in 6th with 1 win 1 draw with 2 goals and 1 against
PSG are in 8th place with 1 win out of 3, 4 goals 2 against.
I'm going to bet most here haven't watched Milan's 1st 2 matches. You really should.
Also… Christian Pulisic won this competition not long ago. so yah… he's at this level, thanks.
CP11 é rossonero! 😁❤
Wtf has andy got on his feet 😂
Bring it on man United will smash Bayern Munich come on reds
It's a tricky group but Arsenal has to go through this group.
Saying Celtic have a chance and basically saying Bayern are no threat lol
Good luck Newcastle lol
PSG and Milan through
They will finish bottom😮
I feel sorry for Newcastle first time in a long time in the champions league they are in the death stage
Newcastle fans should be proud to be in this Champions League season
I dont think this is the toughest group for newscaslte. I bet them through to 16 stage
Galatasaray gonna be a nuisance in the group A
Newcastle get into champions league
Eufa be like "we will break them" 😂
Best group newcastle could have asked for from a PR view. Imagine how many people around the world will be watching us. I hope we can impress
Newcastle and AC Milan to progress….
Not a fan of that outfit in the trainers, tbh.