PL Highlights: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1



An Evan Ferguson hat-trick gives Albion the win over Newcastle United. #brightonandhovealbion #newcastleunited #premierleague #football #evanferguson #hattrick

38 comentarios en “PL Highlights: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

  6. Neo

    Well done Brighton!

    sell their best Players but still keep on winning.

    Well done also to Ferguson, a hat-trick, in the Pl at that age.

    Give Chelsea 2-3 weeks and they will be buying him for £500m.

  9. Michael Kinende

    So basically it was just 3 keeper errors? When i saw the tweets it sounded like he had turned into prime R9, no disrespect of course

  14. Jose Jimenez

    Ojalá hubiera caído el brigthon en el grupo C con mi Betis , les digo a mis amigos que lo vean y disfruten del espectáculo, yo no sé quién es el secretario técnico o sea el que ficha pero debe ser un genio.

  16. Emmanuel Johnny-Moore

    Ferguson needs to play for united then again Brighton are probably better than us and that’s fact so if I was him I’d stay there enjoy my football!

  26. Jose Jimenez

    Yo vivo en España y soy del Betis y mi equipo inglés favorito era el Liverpool pero el año pasado empecé a seguir al Brigthon y juega maravillosamente bien.

