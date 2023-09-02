PL Highlights: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

An Evan Ferguson hat-trick gives Albion the win over Newcastle United. #brightonandhovealbion #newcastleunited #premierleague #football #evanferguson #hattrick
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
50m for ferguson incoming
Up the gulls ⛳
mitoma overrated ＆ selfish
18 years old god in the making 🙌🏼
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
Well done Brighton!
sell their best Players but still keep on winning.
Well done also to Ferguson, a hat-trick, in the Pl at that age.
Give Chelsea 2-3 weeks and they will be buying him for £500m.
RdZ really become a worldclass boss
Some Keyplayer leave
But brighton still give an amazing performance
Brighton is like Robin Hood, steals points from big teams and gives it small teams
So basically it was just 3 keeper errors? When i saw the tweets it sounded like he had turned into prime R9, no disrespect of course
🛑Ferguson = Ruud van Nistelrooy🛑
ManU should have gotten this lad🤏
imagine being evan ferguson right now. 18 years of age and with premier league hat trick
Brighton coach is so good.
Ansu is an interesting addition
Ojalá hubiera caído el brigthon en el grupo C con mi Betis , les digo a mis amigos que lo vean y disfruten del espectáculo, yo no sé quién es el secretario técnico o sea el que ficha pero debe ser un genio.
Brighton just makes it look too easy
Ferguson needs to play for united then again Brighton are probably better than us and that’s fact so if I was him I’d stay there enjoy my football!
Amaizing team
Imagine if they have Fati
New castle😂
Happy to see lamptey
Ferguson more better than Nicolas Jackson
Evan ferguson the underrated prodigy.
Summer 2025: Evan Ferguson to Chelsea for 250M HERE WE GO
Summer 2025: Evan Ferguson to Chelsea for 250M HERE WE GO
so Ferguson, how does it feel to be Haaland
Yo vivo en España y soy del Betis y mi equipo inglés favorito era el Liverpool pero el año pasado empecé a seguir al Brigthon y juega maravillosamente bien.
Ferguson is really good!
i hope to see fati in next match
Being watching Brighton match since Millie there. Great team Brighton YNWA
So beautiful to watch Brighton
Thank god the transfer window is closed or else Todd Bohley would have tried to sign him for 200 mil 😂😂😂
Brigton's cooking.
I think your grandpa proud of you, Ferguson. He's grandson of Sir Alex Ferguson, right?😆
Newcastle was confused in anticipating the Brighton player's attack
thank god Evan did this after the transfer window closed
Hahaha 3 goal better than 100 mudryk 😂
109m next transfer window
Brighton knows how to deal emotional damage to the likes of United and now New Castle 😆😆
If Caicedo tag 140 milion. De zerbi must worth than 200 million