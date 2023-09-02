TRANSFER VERDICT! Did Newcastle United sign what they really needed? I’m not so sure…

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope returns his verdict on Newcastle United’s summer window & looks ahead to Brighton. He’s been at the Mail’s office in London this week presenting Mail Sport’s «It’s All Kicking Off Transfer Deadline Special»… Click here to watch those shows back (rewind to 6:00:00 on the countdown clock at bottom right for the latest show)
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Need much more work done to complete with the big boys but we’re building a good base
Overall, I think the transfer window can be categorised as “decent” but not “very good”. The transfers-in seemed to be focused more on adding quality in dept rather than improving the quality of the first 11. This suggests to me, that behind the scenes, the target is just to consolidate the club as a top six team rather than push for top 4 or above this season. The decision to spend big on another left-side attacker (after buying Gordon 6 months ago) perplexes me, the right-side of the attack is clearly in need of immediate attention. Also, spending circa £70m on back-up fullbacks was unnecessary, a right-side CB and a quality defensive midfielder should have been the priority this window.
8 out of 10 in the window, we will add a CB and a 6 in January to push for Top 5 and either round of 16 with a lot of luck or Europa…HWTL 😂
Craig we got it wrong wirth barnes livramento imo… Eddie wanted madders diaby and a centre back.. The here and now approach seema to have been ignored by ashworth… We will struggle… Are cbs are an injury away from lascelles playing… Which aint good enough
We dont even play with a out and out number 6. We play with midfielders who can do a bit of everything, and are given more freedom to move around the pitch instead of being stuck in a ridged system. We are unique in that aspect, and it's worked very well up until now.
We needed a rw, right sided ch massively and an AM so defo no we didnt get what we needed. But still wont argue the squad is stronger and we have some long term succesion in at fb. Signing livermento seems odd given no one else was in for him. Wish we had gone for ward prowse and maddison. As good as tonali is not sure we need him unless once hes settled he become the 6 and bruno pushes forward.
Has been an amazing window with the constraints we have. But yeah a CB DM RM and CF hopefully are on jan list but we do have some quality youth starting to break through in miley and Anderson… still well ahead of plan 💪
We really have missed a trick not getting in a pacey CB. It's a must if we want to push further up the league, it's the only real weakness in the team.
New keeper.
Honestly I think we're still just learning how to break teams down that sit deep. It's a hard skill and takes the whole squad. Having tino and hall on the flanks will help a lot when they start playing as they will be more of a threat than burn who is defensive and Tripps who is more creative than a direct threat
Dear Craig,
Canny video as always👍
Score prediction – 5-0 to the Toon✊😎😁
Champions League prediction – 18pts +30GD🤪😜😛
Regards,
Hi Craig. Rob from nz. Love your show thanks 🙏
Definitely didn’t do enough. Bought far to safe and for the futer instead of buying for now
Looks a great place to work Craig!
Antonio Silva + Conor Gallagher + Jesper Lindstrom/Nico Williams/Hugo Ekitike.. Great signing.. Great player.. Great teammate..
Eddie Howe shouldn't need to have a curfew. These are professional athletes, who should know better, especially the club Captain
The Saudi window closes next Thursday. So I wonder if we could use the loan market. Though I'm not sure how that could work with different leagues having different window closure dates for different types of deals?
Is there any reason why we can't loan players from the Saudi league if we have an injury crisis?
Isn't Lewis Hall's preferred position at no.6? (That's no.4 to older viewers).
To be honest, I'm looking at it slightly differently from the succession planning point of view.
I think (in time) Hall will become the dominant DM that we need and therefore a new left-back is still required.
I know this won't happen in the next few games (or even this year) but a midfield axis of Tonali and Hall plus one of the others Bruno/Anderson/Big Joe/Little Joe/Miley will be the way forward.
We can still get Top 4 but Howe needs to keep learning against more experienced (at the very top level) managers – which he will.
He also needs to find a decent Plan B as well. We still need a 'mobile target man' type of player so we can mix it up. Only Wilson can perform this role in the squad. Judging by Howe's comments though it seems we were quoted silly prices.
So, January (?) or next summer: quick CB, athletic left back, physical but mobile target man.
Then we'll start to really kick on.
We so need Palhinha from Fulham
Thanks Craig.
I tend to disagree on the number 6 discussion. Willock injury and Longstaff a great squad player I'm not sure he's capable of providing top level box to box play. Sandro provides that & is more than capable of playing as a 6 when required. For me Bruno doesn't have the pace to play as an 8 and we'll lose his greatest asset – progressive play under pressure.
Not a great window for me, I don’t understand the clubs reluctance to sign high level players. I believe we could have signed
Paqueta
Alverez
Maddison
Diaby
Any of these would have solved problems
Good thoughts on the latest and upcoming games , This will give Eddie a real test of character
I think a shake up
In starting line up I am going for 1-3 as someone is going to get a hiding @Brigton come on the Toon from Corfu
Cheers Craig 🙌
I think we have a #6 in Joelinton. He gets about and puts his foot in so why not? I thought if anything an extra CB with real pace was the position we needed cover in.
Gently, gently,…….four significant incomings, now its about integration!!! Isn't it more about the sum of the whole rather than the sum of the parts? Eddie has vast individual potential at his disposal, its now in his gift to maximise the operating potential of the entire squad. It maybe that it takes a while to bring it all together, we just need to be patient. We may not see the full potential emerging until December, then we take off.
So,……we may not have bought what many want, we have what we need for this season,…..all good!!!
PennyXxx
Tonali and Bruno are two number 8s. And playing two together is verry complex. Remember the lampard gerrard conundrum. Joelinton did a cracking job of distrupting play in the middle last season. But not a no 6. This is the problem though. Who sits who goes. And if tonali and bruno are both up who covers behind. Id put shar as number 6. Burn and botman in the miiddle and hall and trippier bombing up the flanks. For the time being.
We went into the window knowing for sure we needed a right-footed centre back, a defensive midfielder, and a right winger/forward, at the very least. The window is now closed, and we didn't sign any of those! We did, however, spraff £75 million on two full back kids who might be great in a few years, and £40 million on a left winger for the second window on the spin. Also, we didn't address the fact that "we weren't clinical", which Eddie says a LOT. I do rate Tonali, however, i'm not convinced he and Bruno can operate in the same midfield, at least right now. Tonali was the Don against Villa, pulling all the strings, but Bruno's ridiculous attempted Hollywood passes which have put us under the kosh since then suggest his ego might've taken a hammering. I get that we're operating under the shadow of FFP, i get that we're not a draw to the best of the best as yet, and yes it's "early days, it's a process" yadda yadda. BUT, we're about to play PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions league; not in 3 years time but this season! Under the circumstances, i don't think we've spent particularly wisely. The loan market could/should be explored.
I think we disnt sign a RW because of minteh and kuol… They are the right wingers… But theyll only be here from next season
Thanks Craig – as insightful as ever !
Needed a RF as well another CB but if Burn goes back to CB then I think that would be fine
I've spouted about a DM for a canny while, eg Alvarez then.
That aside, FFP has been 100% adhered to. The club know what's what 100% too.
A long, exciting way to go and I can't wait for what's coming!
Brighton 1st! #htl
Newcastle simply could never address what they needed in this window. It will take another 4 windows of patience.
We need to learn to walk before we can run, just under 2 years into our evolution and people arent happy
What on earth do some of our fans think is puzzling to me, we now have a Premiership squad which last summer we still had half a Championship esq squad,
Evolution Evolution Evolution doesnt happen over night..
Trust the project and Yassir, Amanda, Medhrad and Jamie to get all the cogs in place along with Darren Eales and Dan Ashworth and Eddie and his backroom staff.
The Adidas deal is just the icing on the cake with more investment due…
Howay the lads
Yes, we brought in all the right players. Maybe could have done with a CD but can’t go changing too much too fast cos you won’t see what’s working or not when you change. Every signing brought depth and potential. Gordon didn’t touch the ball last season, he’s been electric so far. Sometimes you’re paying for what you need in a year or 2. More importantly, if Bruno’s out we should have adequate cover with Joelinton and Tonali. Last year when Bruno was out we didn’t win a game
He shud come the manager as thinks he knows more
Happy with what we brought in. However we simply needed more. Only time will tell I suppose
Maybe Juergen Klopp can get back in his box now about our ability to spend when yet again they’ve blown far more money than us on transfers.
We needed champions league quality players like Isak, Bruno and Botman. Not quite sure we have done that apart from Tonali.
To get on track with last season we need a win against Brighton
I think all signings will be good long term but for this season we could be left short.
Dropped the ball on Amrabat…