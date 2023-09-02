TRANSFER VERDICT! Did Newcastle United sign what they really needed? I’m not so sure…





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope returns his verdict on Newcastle United’s summer window & looks ahead to Brighton. He’s been at the Mail’s office in London this week presenting Mail Sport’s «It’s All Kicking Off Transfer Deadline Special»… Click here to watch those shows back (rewind to 6:00:00 on the countdown clock at bottom right for the latest show)



Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.