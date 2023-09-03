What Is Going On At Newcastle?! 😱

Brighton eased past a shellshocked Newcastle as an Evan Ferguson hat-trick served Eddie Howe’s side their third consecutive loss in the Premier League, leaving them languishing just above the relegation zone.
Follow me on Twitter:
Follow me on Instagram:
Follow me on TikTok:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Its because newcastle hit their peak last season, they are going to struggle like mad, brighton are a mediocre team, and they swepped newcastle aside with ease,
They aren‘t that good. That‘s it. They played a great season last year and prem fanboys already think they are one of the best teams in the world 😂😂. Overrated team
Eddie Howe is making too much mistakes. Starting the same 11 four games in a row is not good for the team
Thats the prem for you. Look how shit chelsea are with thier sqaud look how shit united have been for 8 years i never would have imagined united would have fallen So far. Thats why you have to constantly be getting in the right players for your team
One thing Ferguson must do is keep away from Chelsea !
Newcastle will struggle and regress this season for the following reasons in my opinion:
– the club has not beem ambitious enough to shoot for the top by recruiting world class players and increasing the squad depth to compete in all competitions
– players have given so much and overachieved last season with their high intensity, now they are a bit knackered because of the low squad rotation ( soon you will hear about a string of injuries)
– their "stop and rush" tactics have been undermined by the new rules on time waisting, which are very harsh but pleasant for watching
– other top 4 contenders have recovered well from last years struggle (especially liverpool and tottenham)
Unkind fixture list. I hope it doesn’t derail their season, they can still pick themselves up.
No botman is a huge huge loss. Also their two best left backs are right backs. Start watching for young cb's now because the advantage newcastle have over their competitors is that january could be a whole summer window for them. Bastoni / Scalvini incoming.
Newcastle went from making sure they did not lose to making attempts to win.
At least they are against Brighton , not forest away😂
It's called the premier league relax . No more supporters anymore just miserable whinging kids on and off the pitch .
Pissing myself laughing at the Scruffy Geordies never won anything in 60 odd years all of a sudden they think their Real Madrid 😂😂😂 Should be playing in the Jock league 🔔 ENDS
Who would've guessed that a small club with a fluke year is struggling
Liverpool broke them last week!
Thing is they haven’t really struggled they just haven’t been clinical they could’ve been 2 up yesterday after 25 but fell off thing is now is the elite defensive mentality they had has gone so teams will feel they can score against them
F@ck that. What's going on at Chelsea???
As a Newcastle fan i agree we concede goals at the back easily but that's the owners fault not Eddie Howe's by not signing a CB. And we also needed a LB and RB but i dont agree Newcastle were bad we just did not score and then folded and i thought Tonali and Targett was the only guys that tried .
But yes they are lethargic they seem tired now but i think Bruno G and Joelinton are to blame and Almiron they are lifeless
Solly March is one hell of a player too
🤣🤣🤣😆🤣 BOTTLE JOBS
Very spot on with this Analysis 👌🏼
Everyone's just too reactionary watch them win the next 5
Whats going on at Newcastle?.
Business as usual.
Yesterday was really poor, but can't really make judgement after those 4 games, see what's happening after the next 4
It's called 2nd season syndrome.
Tonali is the problem
Newcastle will be fine, they've just had a horrible set of fixtures all in which they've actually played well in
Reality Rory, reality is what is happening at Newcastle
Dan Burn running after Mbappe gives me a funny image in my head
Brighton can apoint Lampard as a manager and he would do good job. It is not manager, it is system at the club from top to the bottom.
Main thing, fixtures. 2 of the 3 games we've lost, preventing us from building morale are games that we also lost last year, just in a different time of the season.
We didn't show up at Brighton, reminded me more of the way we didn't show up at Villa last year.
We can't be as ruthless as we were last year, players (Like Miggy who did it a lot early last year) are refusing to get stuck in, I think this is also due to the way officials are atm. You go for something and don't win the ball, if the player goes down which nine times out of ten they do, because any slight tap and they dive and the ref gives a yellow – intent doesn't matter at all in challenges just any contact and it's a card.
Miggy isn't replicating his good form from last season, until he sorts himself out we're going to be weak on the right wing, where most of the play still goes through even though we're more of a threat on the left.
Where Sean Longstaff used to sit back a bit and cover for Bruno when he ran forward, it feels more like all three in the midfield are going forward together, leaving that area open.
Howe is bang average that’s why
He would be perfect for Chelsea
This Ferguson kid looks the real deal
We were abandoned, all the money was invested in that unimpressive league.
They have played city, Liverpool and brighton in 3 weeks. There is no panic for them at all
Geordie plastic w*nkers
Not one newcastle fan is panicking, stop being so reactionary
Looks like Chelsea and Newcastle will battle for top 10
They’ll still finish ahead of chelsea
We missed Botman but that was terrible the international break has came at a good time we better regroup and get better when we come back well done to Brighton they played brilliant