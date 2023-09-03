What Is Going On At Newcastle?! 😱





Brighton eased past a shellshocked Newcastle as an Evan Ferguson hat-trick served Eddie Howe’s side their third consecutive loss in the Premier League, leaving them languishing just above the relegation zone.

