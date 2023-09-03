Why Bruno & Tonali is NOT working! Has Newcastle United's recruitment created a problem?

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope returns his verdict after Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat at Brighton. Eddie Howe’s team were poor and Craig again asks questions over the club’s summer recruitment. Click here to read his Mail on Sunday match report…
Bruno went missing for me
Thought we have been very poor for a few weeks now, trying not to get too disheartened after only 4 games. We’ve bought some good players but feel like the priority should’ve been with a CDM, RW and pacy CB, especially with FFP restraints. Teams seem to have worked out how to play against us and our midfield looks very open when teams counter against us or their number 10 finds space in between the lines. Very worrying defensively without Botman, Hall needs to start instead of Burn who gives his all but isn’t a left back. Targett doesn’t look anywhere near the pace needed either after a positive loan spell initially.
The recruitments didn’t address the gaps that were patched along last season. We needed a left back, but we got Hall. We need a playmaker in Madisson but got Tonali who is same as Bruno. We gave away ASM for Barnes who is same as Gordon. Miggy is less than average, he only had a single good season. He never seems to know what to do with the ball until Trippier shows up. Joelington role should be for a Number 10 to link up with the striker. We can do without Livramento, and he cost over 30m that would have been spent on a player who can contribute now and now.
Craig I enjoy your comments but before the season started at the stand you didn’t think the transfer had left us short. I agree that was a very bad performance but please don’t use hindsight it’s one performance we would have beat Liverpool if we had then this is a one off line villa last year. You did mention Andersen before the season started but when he has come on he hasn’t looked any better be honest.
Tonali and Bruno " not working" because Bruno not working.
The workhorses of willock and longstaff seemed missed. bruno is looking out of sorts
Problem is we will win the next 3 and everything will be rosy
I got stick for saying howe needs sacked or threatened with it, he showed last season he don't change his tactics, they never passed to runners, Bruno needs dropped, isak another striker that isn't a striker? He's not getting service, need someone just behind him. The passing about in defence really annoyed me. Some players should have been replaced but howe stuck eith them, almiron is poor lately, bad decision making.
I don't hold with your thinking at all, it will take time for the midfield to click, Eddie will sort it in due course, Nick Pope should be doing extra kicking practice until our next match and Botman must return to shore up a nervous defence
Look..we,ve had a poor set of results after the Villa game..yes i agree there,s something not to good in the midfield..Just have a bit patiance..But i do agree Bruno and Tonali look like two rabbits in the headlights..come on E.H. Sort it
As much as I love bruno…hes been dire for the last 5 months…something is clearly wrong with him…I hope eddie drops him…he thinks he's undropable…hes not
Gotta love some of these English fans. If Pope was from another country they’d be saying he’s not a premier league level goalkeeper.
Bang on 👌
No they haven’t addressed the issues in my opinion. We are so weak on the right. Our left wing is strong and our right is really lacking. I may be nuts but I’d put Isak, Wilson, and Gordon upfront. I think Gordon could play on the right. I may be wrong but I’d give it a try.
Almiron has been missing. Should be dropped for Murphy
the team are crap 2 week break they had no ambition and no interest it is called Naafi no ambition no fookin interested as a 2 week break they are thinking of holiday time Linton, Bruno, Tomali thinking it's a stroll no way Isak and Gordon working hard and the rest had no interest hope they got their ears chewed the toon brought it on them selves
PERSONALLY. I DON'T THINK JOELINTON AND BRUNO ARE NOT ANYWHERE NEAR AS FIT. AS LAST SEASON. THE BIGGEST MISS FOR US IS BOTMAN. WE GOT SHOWED UP BY A BRIGHTON TEAM THAT LOOKED FITTER AND QUICKER THAN US. BUT COS WE DIDN'T GO AFTER BRIGHTON ENOUGH. WE SAT OFF THEM. ESPECIALLY THERE CENTRE BACKS WHO WERE ALLOWED TO PLAY BALLS ALONG THE GROUND INTO THERE STRIKER'S FEET. WHO WE'RE ALLOWED TO TURN. COS SCHAR AND BURN DIDN'T GO WITH THERE RUNNER'S. BOTMAN GOES OUT AND CLOSES THERE STRIKER'S DOWN. AND DOSENT LET THEM PLAY. TARGET WAS THE SAME. SO LETS JUST HOPE BOTMAN ISN'T OUT AGAIN
The team chemistry has been affected. Couple new players can affect that. Need to recreate that chemistry.
Tonali has been our best player imo joelinton and Bruno have been poor
Not a Newcastle fan but I’ve kept a close eye on yous and tonali. He’s not the same player as Bruno G, but perhaps as you said because the Brazilian has been struggling to get on the ball and have the same effect then Tonali has to do more in that sense and is dropping deeper. Tonali is the epitome of box to box and showed it in the two home games. He’s only been there a short amount of time and if Bruno isn’t at his best then an international break might be good for the both of them. As an evertonian I’m so jealous of newcastles success because you’ve done so many things right and backed a manager brilliantly. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but as an outsider all I would say is don’t get too down about things. The champions league will put some life back into the performances and individual errors can easily be cut out of games, it’s just about finding form and playing easier teams sometimes as well. Best of luck for the season, from a “Scouse maccem” 😉
I agree we are crying out for a number 6, however having seen the price of those types of players this summer who could we have signed?
Who do we look at for Jan or even next summer?
I can't think of one off the top of my head.
Bruno was poor yet again. We look very poor
Bruno doesn’t scan the pitch 🤦🏻 tonali does at times. But already a couple times he has had the ball stripped from back causing a turnovers in dangerous areas. I also noticed nobody really looks happy this season for some reason.
There not working for Eddie anymore we need to go back to basic squad hard working and working for each other
Apart from Tonali, who hasn't put a foot wrong so far, I would drop the whole starting eleven after that disgraceful performance. We made five signings this summer, three of them are on the bench and one is out on loan, we live in crazy times when 100 million sits on the bench. Anderson, Murphy, Hall, Livramento all need to start, Wilson needs to start, come on shake it up
Eddie trying his best to be unemployed by Christmas
Drop Bruno can't remember last goal or assist stick with sandro
I think we all expected a big reaction to last week's disaster but we were back playing bruce ball yesterday! Very worrying!
It’s the last thing you said, it’s not about losing to good teams it’s the way we’re losing. Brighton to me weren’t that good either yesterday, but they were still a lot better than we were!