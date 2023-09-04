Eddie Howe Could Be SACKED By Newcastle?! 😳 #shorts
#Howe #Newcastle #NUFC #BestOfEnemies #Football #DRSports
3 straight losses… his defo on thin ice!!
Agree with Ex on this one and Ten Haag as well💯
Just like Mark Hughes at city.
With the amount of money they have, the could sack him and hire anybody they wan. But they shouldnt if they still got some gratitude for Eddie, he has done some miracles with this team.
Said this all last year. If your the richest club in the world. Would you want Eddie howe to take you into the champions league ? He has no pull with world class players
Completely agree especially after the start they have had
Go somewhere else with the blud shit. Africa will do.
He did Brendan Rodgers bad ….. 😂 Damn 😂
Nagelsmann probably gonna take over
Partey is leaving in January and he's likely played his last game already
Then tenhag should have gone by now considering how bad their football is
Agree
Nagelsmann would be the perfect replacement
If he doesn't maintain top 6 then I believe it
The Man dem sey Pochittino to go 1st
Expression is a True Champion A Real One says it like it Tis 😅😂😅
Tonali was exposed today and will be exposed in the coming weeks
He's not wrong. Any one of us thinking eddies going to be the one to lead us to silverware is deluded.
Brenda's Rodgers fam ty your a class act blud 😂😂😂 he'll be on his way tomorrow if rangers beat celtic and Newcastle got hammered 3_0 off Brighton it should have been about 7 lmfao 😂😂😂😂
Prophecy oozing
Jose Mourinho will take over
We have less money then Villa Blud but yeah it could happen but i think Howe will end up being a great Mangaer
Damn my guess missed, I guessed 4:1 for Brighton, uh, it was only 3:1 😬😂😁, but it doesn't matter, the important thing is that stubborn and arrogant Eddie Howe is silent, told to buy attackers (Jonathan David or Nico Williams for strategy) instead relying on the raw Gordon, Barnes, Anderson, these egotistical players keep on letting Newcastle United return to their habitat, namely a mediocre team, last season they entered the top 4 due to luck, Chelsea's, Tottenham, Liverpool have internal problems, this season don't dream if the stubborn Eddie Howe remains a coach, now ranking 14th, losing 3 times in a row, feel the big head coach… in the end Roberto De Zerbi in, Eddie Howe go to the gutter
Ex Ahead of the game
Said this last season, there will come a point where the Saudis want the Elite players and elite managers, his job was always to get them into the champions league, if they don’t make it in the champions league this season he’ll be gone, fingers crossed because then he can hopefully get the England job
Looking back at this after the game against brighton, 1 win 3 L from the first 4 games and they are looking shaky on the pitch, might even be sacked this season
Potch first to be sacked
Makes more sence watching them getting beat by Brighton just now
Can you sack the owners?? That's Chelsea's last move.
He's not wrong though. Man City started with Mark Hughes. Eddie Howe could be their Mark Hughes.
Embarrassing comment if you only knew about Newcastle and how they operate you would know this is absolutely rubbish.
Howe has so much credit in the bank for what he’s done at the club and yes we have money but until we build our off field commercial business to be competitive we can’t spend what people think, our new partnership with adidas is the start of us growing as a club and in two years time you’ll see the club change in direction as we are working to our plan and as long as we can stay in the top 6 then you will see the plan come into force.
Howe is thought of so highly and unless you follow the club like we do it’s silly remarks like this that make fans look silly and a real lack of knowledge. Expressions as much as I like you you really have dropped a clanger here! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
The more money they spend, the more pressure comes.
Worry about ange u clown
Robbie doesn’t have a clue let’s face it, a couple of more losses and the pressure is on Eddie Howe already
Howe will be smashed badly in the champions League …
My bet is Eddie Howe to be sacked this season. First 3 league games and only 3 points. The Champions league is up next. Domestic competitions as well. These are games that will make or break a manager. The Newcastle team has no experience and it will be down to the manager to lead them. Eddie is a talent just like Brandon Rogers but the owners of Newcastle will not have the same kind of patience that Leicester owners have.
He has a point…a valid point
Stupid statement blud fam
They're not a massive club worldwide though they're just massive in Newcastle
All right bar the fan base. Big fan base in Newcastle, not at all
This guy knows nothing about newcastle does he 😂 howe isnt getting sacked anytime soon he's the main reason were in the champions league !
So Eddie Howe might be another Mark Hughes then according to Expressions.
Not happening 😂
I wasn’t sure where you was going at first then you ended it with the brendan Rodger’s comment😂😂😂quality
Arteta getting sacked first 😂😂😂😂