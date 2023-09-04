Eddie Howe Could Be SACKED By Newcastle?! 😳



Eddie Howe Could Be SACKED By Newcastle?! 😳 #shorts

45 comentarios en “Eddie Howe Could Be SACKED By Newcastle?! 😳

  4. sino7

    With the amount of money they have, the could sack him and hire anybody they wan. But they shouldnt if they still got some gratitude for Eddie, he has done some miracles with this team.

  5. Sb

    Said this all last year. If your the richest club in the world. Would you want Eddie howe to take you into the champions league ? He has no pull with world class players

  18. ☆𝔍𝔬𝔥𝔫 ℜ𝔲𝔡𝔡𝔶☭

    He's not wrong. Any one of us thinking eddies going to be the one to lead us to silverware is deluded.

  19. Stuart Baird

    Brenda's Rodgers fam ty your a class act blud 😂😂😂 he'll be on his way tomorrow if rangers beat celtic and Newcastle got hammered 3_0 off Brighton it should have been about 7 lmfao 😂😂😂😂

  23. Delta keesei

    Damn my guess missed, I guessed 4:1 for Brighton, uh, it was only 3:1 😬😂😁, but it doesn't matter, the important thing is that stubborn and arrogant Eddie Howe is silent, told to buy attackers (Jonathan David or Nico Williams for strategy) instead relying on the raw Gordon, Barnes, Anderson, these egotistical players keep on letting Newcastle United return to their habitat, namely a mediocre team, last season they entered the top 4 due to luck, Chelsea's, Tottenham, Liverpool have internal problems, this season don't dream if the stubborn Eddie Howe remains a coach, now ranking 14th, losing 3 times in a row, feel the big head coach… in the end Roberto De Zerbi in, Eddie Howe go to the gutter

  25. Thomas rowand

    Said this last season, there will come a point where the Saudis want the Elite players and elite managers, his job was always to get them into the champions league, if they don’t make it in the champions league this season he’ll be gone, fingers crossed because then he can hopefully get the England job

  26. Jaycen H

    Looking back at this after the game against brighton, 1 win 3 L from the first 4 games and they are looking shaky on the pitch, might even be sacked this season

  31. Geordie Toon for life.

    Embarrassing comment if you only knew about Newcastle and how they operate you would know this is absolutely rubbish.

    Howe has so much credit in the bank for what he’s done at the club and yes we have money but until we build our off field commercial business to be competitive we can’t spend what people think, our new partnership with adidas is the start of us growing as a club and in two years time you’ll see the club change in direction as we are working to our plan and as long as we can stay in the top 6 then you will see the plan come into force.

    Howe is thought of so highly and unless you follow the club like we do it’s silly remarks like this that make fans look silly and a real lack of knowledge. Expressions as much as I like you you really have dropped a clanger here! 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  36. Chenyl

    My bet is Eddie Howe to be sacked this season. First 3 league games and only 3 points. The Champions league is up next. Domestic competitions as well. These are games that will make or break a manager. The Newcastle team has no experience and it will be down to the manager to lead them. Eddie is a talent just like Brandon Rogers but the owners of Newcastle will not have the same kind of patience that Leicester owners have.

  41. The kid you saw that one time

    This guy knows nothing about newcastle does he 😂 howe isnt getting sacked anytime soon he's the main reason were in the champions league !

