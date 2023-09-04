I am concerned Newcastle United WILL NOT LEARN from mistakes ALREADY MADE this season !!!!

This international break is crucial for Eddie Howe and his players to learn and fix mistakes made this season #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
Come on against Liverpool Alison made a world class save from Almiron and that would knock anyone's confidence. Almiron kept going and kudos to him but you could see his confidence was knocked. Howe should have brought on Wilson and played him and Isak. It's one of those things we should learn from. Liverpool havd made some excellent new signings and have been a champoins league side for years. We need to remember this.
Yes we were poor against Brighton. We don't know Eddie's plan and the injuries to the squad. It takes time to bed new players in. Another thing we need to keep in mind
Why is howe playing 3 in midfield there getting punished other teams in the league will spot this 3 games lost in a row not the team from last season we was shocking against Liverpool and Brighton alot more games this season howe needs to sort these mistakes out very quickly
We need to learn our lessons and we need to not throwing the games a way
Champions league has come a season too early
Howe out. Nottingham Forest now have a better squad of players than ours
Welcome to the real world.
Patience. We should NOT be in the Champions League. We overachieved and the reality is that we are not ready for it.
Sadly Eddie may be the big weak point,hope not I love this club but we must grow not just tired water
So sad the bubble has truly burst.😢 the lads and fans must show their true colours we must not be a fair weather fan base. Grow a pair and support the team .
We Got Beat Off Manchester United 5 – 1 At Wembley…
…Beat Them 5 – 0 In The Premier League Son…
…Swings And Roundabouts My Good-Man…
We need to go back to tried and tested set up in midfield asap. Longstaff and Willock need to come back with either BG or Tonali. Joelinton moves into the front 3 with isak and wilson. At the back Hall comes in for Burn.
premier league should be the priority to qualify for the CL next year. That's the only way to the sustainable growth in my opinion.
Where going to have To come up with a new formation to help with the ration
They are worse than last season. People have had millions spent on them and are no better than what we had. Howe football by numbers has being sorted out. Joelinton, Bruno have gone down the pipe faster than a rabbit down a whole after a promise. I honestly can not see them at present being in the top ten. The manager should have more than one plan. He makes subs yet nothing changes and that is not what subs are for. Also Isak should not be playing if he can not last 90 minutes. Also the goal keeper is suspect
Your nievety is embarrassing. Selections and subs are made by a those who know way more about players and fitness levels on a daily basis than you. It's mot exactly mind blowing as to why Hall hasn't started yet although we would all of much preferred him to. When you kick your brain into gear and work it out come back and explain to those as clueless as yourself
I believe this team has been put up on a pedestal after last season! I like Newcastle united but I don't think we are that good
I’ve not see anyone mention that we had two huge changes in the back 4 and it really showed. Burn out of position and Targett in for his first start in a long time. Botman fills the defence with so much confidence and even Schar doesn’t play well without Sven.
Do some players have contracts that say they HAVE to play a certain amount of appearances over a season?
4 games people,we sound like arsenal fans last season
Some are saying get rid now before it’s too late.
agred on it stupid we juse money on liveramento and hall then both is 3 choise, we not the stages ther we can throw 60mil out on futur who maby good in 3 to 5 years time, same realy goes fot minthe 6mil then send out on loan, we could has start rcb and rw for the money, and team would be better of for next few years, i think answorth and howe fail big time in summer transfer window, realy dint upgrad team and dint realy upgrade bench either.
I don't mind getting beat it happens however that performance on Saturday was awful slow on the ball zero effort or Intensity
We simply don’t have the squad depth that we need. I actually believe we could be in a relegation battle this season because of the amount of games we have to play.
Everything said is what I've been saying cmon the TOON