Extended PL Highlights: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Extended action from Albion’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United, featuring Evan Ferguson’s first hat-trick for the club. #brightonandhovealbion #premierleague #football #hattrick #evanferguson

  8. Brayan Aguilera 🦅

    Es una vergüenza que Newcastle juegue con el uniforme de la selección de Arabia saudí.

    El portero del Newcastle es muy malo

  16. 時岡さなえ

    今季ランプティが怪我から復帰したのも大きいね。現状ではマーチの控えかもしれないが、出てきたら凄い速さで裏抜けし、正確なクロスを送るランプティは、疲れてる相手DF陣にとって脅威だ。
    左は三笘・ニャン・アディングラという強力なWG/SBがいるし右も強力で層が厚くなった。

  19. Navy-Seal-Ninja

    as a neutral. thank you for humbling newcastle. they still have a lot to learn if they wanna compete with the big dogs in europe.. they will be humbled even more in champions league.. the biggest and toughest club competition in world football.

  20. allthatihave14

    I’m not a fan but the team has been fun to watch and stepping up when it matters. I can tell next transfer windows this team will make even more money

  21. John Horton

    When Brighton play like this it is hard to see any teams beating them.
    It seems the only way to beat Brighton is to patiently suck up the pressure and then beat them on the counter attack – a la West Ham. Which also explains why Brighton often loose to 'lesser teams', as they often set up to 'not loose' rather than to win.
    I guess/hope de Zerbi is looking into this weakness.

  26. أناقة برج الأسد ♌ مصطفى العراقي

    Congratulations for winning Ibrion from Iraq, 🇮🇶 I love you all. My greetings and appreciation to the distinguished Japanese player, Kaoru Mitoma, a genius 🤓 player. A greeting ✋ of love ♥️ and respect to coach de Zerbi

  29. Jacky Jacky

    Why Albion loan Undav to other club 😭? He is a good goal scorer. He contributed many important goals for Albion last season.

