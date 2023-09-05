Extended PL Highlights: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Extended action from Albion’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United, featuring Evan Ferguson’s first hat-trick for the club. #brightonandhovealbion #premierleague #football #hattrick #evanferguson
Good team.good managemant the next dortmund versi EPL.GOOD JOB BRIGTHON
EXCEPTIONELLE
still 18. I'm sure Ferguson become better n better
Come to unted ferguson❤
good
Great play by Brighton. You can say its a well deZerbed victory!
Es una vergüenza que Newcastle juegue con el uniforme de la selección de Arabia saudí.
El portero del Newcastle es muy malo
Thanks for posting
⚽️💪
ランプティーのクロス相手に当たってたのか…おしかったな
Ini tim keren banget. Semoga De Zerbi bisa jadi pengganti Arteta suatu saat🙂
superb,
Keren ferguson 🎉
Just waiting until United verbal agreement withnBrighton Coach. 😂
今季ランプティが怪我から復帰したのも大きいね。現状ではマーチの控えかもしれないが、出てきたら凄い速さで裏抜けし、正確なクロスを送るランプティは、疲れてる相手DF陣にとって脅威だ。
左は三笘・ニャン・アディングラという強力なWG/SBがいるし右も強力で層が厚くなった。
ضياع فرص لنيو كاسل بطريقه سهله
Ferguson is a very good player but i will advice him to clean his yellow teeth
as a neutral. thank you for humbling newcastle. they still have a lot to learn if they wanna compete with the big dogs in europe.. they will be humbled even more in champions league.. the biggest and toughest club competition in world football.
I’m not a fan but the team has been fun to watch and stepping up when it matters. I can tell next transfer windows this team will make even more money
When Brighton play like this it is hard to see any teams beating them.
It seems the only way to beat Brighton is to patiently suck up the pressure and then beat them on the counter attack – a la West Ham. Which also explains why Brighton often loose to 'lesser teams', as they often set up to 'not loose' rather than to win.
I guess/hope de Zerbi is looking into this weakness.
Up the albion from an american fan
Newcastle back to normal 😂
❤❤❤🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
I would prefer Brighton over Man utd in champions league
Congratulations for winning Ibrion from Iraq, 🇮🇶 I love you all. My greetings and appreciation to the distinguished Japanese player, Kaoru Mitoma, a genius 🤓 player. A greeting ✋ of love ♥️ and respect to coach de Zerbi
Four games in and we’ve already had a season worth of entertainment! Seagulls!
I like Brighton playing style .
I am Manchester United fan .
But I like Brighton coach
Why Albion loan Undav to other club 😭? He is a good goal scorer. He contributed many important goals for Albion last season.