Newcastle To EXPLORE Free Agents Market? Eden Hazard & David De Gea AVAILABLE!!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle #transfers
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
See people saying Ramos off to Sevilla.. I mentioned that link in the video. This was filmed this morning before confirmed, again mentioned the time of filming in the video😅 should’ve swooshed in and made an offer!
Hazard is finished, de gea is world class.
Ramos has signed for his boyhood club, Sevilla.
Big Joe into the 6, Sandro and Bruno pushed up, Hazard in for Miggy….BOOM
I think we all need to relax abit weve played 4 of last years top 7 in our first 4 games 2 of them away few new signibgs settling in willock and botman to come back in we will come good after the break ⚫️⚪️
We also need a keeper who can put his boots on the right feet, pope is a joke m8 championship level at best
Ye can't complain about centre half's being exposed like they are when we ain't got a number 6 on the pitch and he is playing 2 number 8s Howe has lost the plot, give me the job I would terrorise defences with 2 centre forwards isac and wilson 4 4 2
Sick of watching our midfield miss 10 chances every game miggy and Linton could not hit barn door with a shovel, sick of 4 3 3 it don't work isac or Wilson too isolated, play them both and let them do the finishing, 4 4 2 it's obvious
Why the hell are we looking at free agents. absolutely embarrassing.
Don’t know Howe thinking’s on playing joekinton when he is clearly not fit
I think m going to the states burned us out look at the other teams that went too !
For me the team feel they are not good enough big issues 😢
7:36 hazard😂.. no thanks
3:59 would absolutely love it if Ramos came like.. imagine botman learning from the master 😁🥳😁
Need to give Jacob Murphy a start, Howe should have only let miggy use his right foot during pre season
Kasper who? What a numpty.
You can get hazard for 10 grand a week plus free unlimited mcdonald voucher add ons ?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Bring ramos inn asap
Management knew we were weak at CB and did nothing to add depth. This is what I found so frustrating.
Registration window has passed so any free agent over 21 wouldn't be able to be registered until January
That’s always got me, the backing off right till edge of the box…??
Schmeichel for me
Hazard would be a great shout as he has great premiership experience and Howe would get the old Hazard back for 2 season!
There's a reason these players are free agents… nobody wants them!
Too soon to drop pope. Id be nervous and twitchy with that defence! If we did want a change however, I do think that we know dubravkas ceiling not high, what about Karius? with a good run h may be great.
Agree get ramos , yes to kasper was decent qt leeds and Leicester
Are WE REALLY that desperate come on we've had all preseason to sort it out 😢 You lot have short memories regarding Nick Pope a couple of mistakes really he's a fantastic shot stopped, Get Off his back ffs