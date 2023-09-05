Newcastle To EXPLORE Free Agents Market? Eden Hazard & David De Gea AVAILABLE!!



27 comentarios en “Newcastle To EXPLORE Free Agents Market? Eden Hazard & David De Gea AVAILABLE!!

  1. The Magpie Channel TV

    See people saying Ramos off to Sevilla.. I mentioned that link in the video. This was filmed this morning before confirmed, again mentioned the time of filming in the video😅 should’ve swooshed in and made an offer!

  5. wn7mclum

    I think we all need to relax abit weve played 4 of last years top 7 in our first 4 games 2 of them away few new signibgs settling in willock and botman to come back in we will come good after the break ⚫️⚪️

  7. Kev Lake

    Ye can't complain about centre half's being exposed like they are when we ain't got a number 6 on the pitch and he is playing 2 number 8s Howe has lost the plot, give me the job I would terrorise defences with 2 centre forwards isac and wilson 4 4 2

  8. Kev Lake

    Sick of watching our midfield miss 10 chances every game miggy and Linton could not hit barn door with a shovel, sick of 4 3 3 it don't work isac or Wilson too isolated, play them both and let them do the finishing, 4 4 2 it's obvious

  17. Rocky Balboap

    You can get hazard for 10 grand a week plus free unlimited mcdonald voucher add ons ?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  25. Mike M

    Too soon to drop pope. Id be nervous and twitchy with that defence! If we did want a change however, I do think that we know dubravkas ceiling not high, what about Karius? with a good run h may be great.

  27. will foster

    Are WE REALLY that desperate come on we've had all preseason to sort it out 😢 You lot have short memories regarding Nick Pope a couple of mistakes really he's a fantastic shot stopped, Get Off his back ffs

