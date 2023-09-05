Newcastle United Premier League Champions 2023/24? 🏆 Stuart Pearce's Bold Prediction! 🤯

Can Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United win the Premier League? talkSPORT’s Jim White, Simon Jordan and Stuart Pearce have their say!
🤡🫣🥳
Gan on Wor Pyscho. HWTL
Pearce needs to to get his checked😊😊
We are miles and miles off man city, arsenal, liverpool. It may come good this season but top 4 is even a bit much of an ask
Stuart what mate!!!! Lol
Stuart pearce, not a chance he believes that
Is this a joke, look at them against brighton and city
There's absolutely nothing fake about Stuart Pearce. Love the guy.
Wtf is he smoking
Eddie Howe is doing the same thing that I knew he would do from when he managed Bournemouth. He is signing too many young English players. This is the problem with Engkish managers. They do not feel comfortable signing foreigners because they cannot relate. Klopp and Guardiola can, but Eddie Howe who signed Jordan Ibe and Solanke and a whole load of other young Engkish talent before getting fired cannot. Eddie Hiwe is simply not good enough
They wont even win the league cup, give it up already, they not a challenger to anything apart from stupid talk
In football anything is possible. Remember Leicester City…
Newcastle are a good side but nothing close to title winners. Won't finish top 4
HAHAHAHA NEWCASTLE AND MAN UNITED WILL STRUGGLE BUT CHELSEA WON'T GET NEAR TOP 10
They dont call him Pyscho for nothing 😂
Most Newcastle fans would be delighted with 5th – 6th. It's where we saw ourselves at the start of the season. We're not the dark horses anymore… we'll have champions league football to contend with, we were very fortunate with injuries last year and we were lucky that teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs all capitulated. These factors are not in our favour this year.
We showed how good we can be against Villa…
Losing 1-0 at the current best team in the world is hardly shameful…
The Liverpool game was a freak result that we come away with 1, if not 3 points from 99% of the time…
The Brighton game, was admittedly, poor, but we were missing our best defender and we've recovered from terrible results before (Villa 3-0 last season for one.)
In Eddie we trust!
I watched the toon murder teams at StJames last season and like lots others thought with the right players in we would win the league, a sizable amount of us did. We murdered liverpool we murdered villa we should have got something out of city but Brighton that burst my balloon.
I think Stuart Pearce has become deluded yeah they have had a tough start but they have to play these teams again and they still have tough ones to come no chance Newcastle come anywhere near the title
Lewis hall being called up to England is going to make Eddie Howe look like an idiot,because he said hall was not match fit,imagine if hall gets minutes against either Ukraine or Scotland and does well then Howes going to have to answer why he never played him when he clearly was match fit
when are talksport going to get some decent presenters. Stuart Pearce irrelevant now failed footballer failed manager failed pundit and failed guest on talk radio. Jordan mr i killed crystal palace ruined the club. Also mr irrelevant. You listeners are down by 2% i think maybe more. no i have not watched this clip these guys are as bad as rory jennings
Even I think that was a stupid prediction Pearcey lol
Newcastle win the league?
Not whilst under the arrogant Eddie howe they won't..
Top6 is their best hope this season..
Let’s start worrying if we lose the next three games
Psycho is just sticking to his guns.
😂😂😂😂
United fans have been gloating about taking City off their perch since 2014. They're still waiting…tick tock!
The Liverpool result hurt but the performance at Brighton was a concern
Pearce is so anti-City that he is making this ridiculous prediction.
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
Newcastle wont even make it in the top 6 just imagine when champion's league come
I think Newcastle will finish in the top 8 but to say they will win the league is outrageous!
He's headed one to many football's