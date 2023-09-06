EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Newcastle Utd 1-2 Liverpool | TWO DARWIN NUNEZ GOALS in dramatic comeback!



Watch all the action from a late LFC win, as Nunez scored twice for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk received a first-half red card, whilst Alisson Becker pulled off a superb save to keep Jürgen Klopp’s side in it.

    Man In Culture ♨️ Allison Save the tears fans Liverpool and Darwin Nunez make Me Proud because 2 Goal make a Legendary Comeback Is Real !!! ◟( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)◞✺

    I was wondering why Trent got yellow card ? What does he did ? He just throw the ball after he got pushes from Newcastle player, is that a foul if he throws the ball inside the field ?

    What a game omg. This Newcastle is beast in a goodway.Nunez took the show well done that was a great job! But for me Alison was the man.

    Sluggish, sloppy by us and Liverpool weren’t as bad as I thought first half either except Trent losing out to pace. Thought with our 20 odd shots, no of which were shown, except Almirons, that we bossed it but we actually didn’t. Reds just took time getting in the game like they do at times and they pressed us, Bruno error sloppy pass lead to the second goal wasn’t burn fault entirely. Joe didn’t do much, miggy missed chances, Isak barely sniffed the ball like half the reds team didn’t. Our sloppy half asleep approach cost us the game.

