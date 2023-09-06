EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Newcastle Utd 1-2 Liverpool | TWO DARWIN NUNEZ GOALS in dramatic comeback!

Watch all the action from a late LFC win, as Nunez scored twice for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk received a first-half red card, whilst Alisson Becker pulled off a superb save to keep Jürgen Klopp’s side in it.
🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream!
🎥Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member:
#Liverpool #LFC
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Salah is the Key
Nunez new torres
Man In Culture ♨️ Allison Save the tears fans Liverpool and Darwin Nunez make Me Proud because 2 Goal make a Legendary Comeback Is Real !!! ◟( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)◞✺
I trust in that young guy
I was wondering why Trent got yellow card ? What does he did ? He just throw the ball after he got pushes from Newcastle player, is that a foul if he throws the ball inside the field ?
Darwin is crazy for celebrating like that in front of Newcastle crowd! Love that energy!
Well done
This is Liverpool
How I seen.
What a game omg. This Newcastle is beast in a goodway.Nunez took the show well done that was a great job! But for me Alison was the man.
I Need A Nunez ❤
wow
Nuñez is going to be better than Haaland. Uruguayan players are persevering. Just wait and see.
Wht dont they say all the credit to the assist and the goal scorer….😂
This Dutch defender has a mental problem. He makes the same mistake every time. Lacks tactical ability.
wow
🖒🖒🖒👍👍👍♥♥♥🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳
Amazing assist and prefict finsh
We want this kind of highlights
Absolutely stunning! ❤ I can't stop watching this. He really saved us here!!! YNWA!!!
So! Where is VAR?!VVD clearly gets the ball out and yet he gets red carded;
darwin ☁😘😘☁😘😘☁
😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
☁😘😘😘😘😘☁
☁☁😘😘😘☁☁
☁☁☁😘☁☁☁
…second goal…offside
Trent should be in the midfield or be sold that's how I see things lol 😂😂
❤liverpool u never walk alone
Young Zlatan. Do you see it? ❤
4:13 I hope this is sarcasm haha
Mo Salah make a new star ….. Nonase
Nunez played the super sub excellent runs and finish.
I love Darwin
The pass by salah is crazy
How is that a red tho
Tonali at Newcastle is such a waste. He should have stayed at Milan or gone somewhere big.
Liverpol still gropw
Football sucks these days, no world class players anymore, all retired (besides Messi I guess)
That red card was cruel
No rad kad no abel adel
I’m watching it again for the 100th time and I keep enjoying it😂
Anton jag älskar Liverpool och Liverpool sverige bästa lagt
Sluggish, sloppy by us and Liverpool weren’t as bad as I thought first half either except Trent losing out to pace. Thought with our 20 odd shots, no of which were shown, except Almirons, that we bossed it but we actually didn’t. Reds just took time getting in the game like they do at times and they pressed us, Bruno error sloppy pass lead to the second goal wasn’t burn fault entirely. Joe didn’t do much, miggy missed chances, Isak barely sniffed the ball like half the reds team didn’t. Our sloppy half asleep approach cost us the game.
I guess the Toon plan was to keep screaming hand ball and hope for the best. Second rate management.
⚽⚽⚽👍
Ливерпуль факат олга
He is mad
I don't why Klopp not let me in that game!
Thank you Darwin nunez
when Darwin gives the Newcastle fans a wink and a kiss🤣
I love
Nunez is the best their is😊😊😊❤