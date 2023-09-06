I have made a SHOCKING DISCOVERY after the Newcastle United protest meeting last night

I apologise for not knowing this in advance but I have since discovered poor comments made about this club #nufc #newcastle
Looks like there was only one man and a dog in attendance. They can waffle all they like, they haven’t the numbers to be heard.
The groups got every right to make their point of view public and say what they like, doesn’t mean anyone has to take any interest of them or agree with their ramblings. Fringe group making some noise, that’s all they are.
Six toed webfoot seagull shaggin makem
Some excellent investigation work there. Well done Mate.
Whatever anyones opinion on SA the idea of cutting them off from sport is a not really an option. 70% of their population is under 35. These are young, very affluent people, who are 'internet savvy'. How many of those Saudi women are looking to the western woman and thinking "…hang on a minute. Why are those women able to do that?". How man young men are thinking "…maybe the way we treat women and other sexual orientations is wrong?". Wouldn't it be fantastic if Newcastle, whether the city or team, was an inspiration to accelerate change in the Middle-East?
Anyone calling out Saudia Arabia human rights issues who is from Britain is a complete hypocrite, since Britain has a far worse record – with the US the WORST human rights records on the planet.
Your mate Tyneside life questioned him when he was there vs Chelsea, he didnt have an answer for him and was clamped up, there only interested in there own agendas
Imagine if thousands of toon fans turn up with the Black&White tea towels on they heeds to support the Saudi national team the protest group would flip out. but personally I’ll not be there because I fkn hate international football it is awful, Saudis are better than Ashley …. 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia ,
Absolute twats , definitely keep to football not politics 👏👏👏👏👏
Did they present their season tickets past or present to any media?
Who cares they don't have to support Newcastle.
I support Newcastle because of the club and it’s history not because of who owns it, leave politics to the politicians. No country is perfect and let’s be honest all governments are corrupt to some extent 🤷🏽♂️
No re flags and Shearer bs. Fan went back amd cleared up after the takeover
The leader of the group is obviously a sad makem, it wouldn't surprise me if the top six are also involed. Adam don't cover them, this is what these sad bastards want. To change a regime you must embrace them and hope to change their ways, not isolate them.
Probably the same cunts who believe blokes have periods..
They seem to have a lot of support lol
PS: thanks for todays vid👌
Typical of us countries in the West wanting to change other countries who have lived like the way they do for thousands of years America still commit people to death an ourselves introduce slavery to the world hypocrisy thinking people should live in other countries the way we want them to
Wow Adam, I was also upset yesterday after watching the vid. It's simple: most of the other fans are unhappy of the way Newcastle United are progressing. We as NU fans have something to finally smile about – lets enjoy our success thus far and be proud of our club and everyone associated with it!
I have nothing against people wanting to raise human rights issues in Saudi Arabia..but it's a wider issue than one club..every club in the prem is taking money from a range of countries with dodgy human rights records..so nobody should single out Newcastle ever..🖤🤍..and wor flags has nothing to do with politics. Club support only 👍
Always old retired farts with nowt else to do and social rejects
Adam.. must be a good omen for next game. All i could hear was that bloody Magpie in the tree behind your garden 😂.. HWTL
how many times has John commented on the human rights issues in the middle east or is it just when Newcastle is involved? and after the take over?
Have these groups not learned anything from Afghanistan we were there 20 years and now it's back to where they were before we went . Keep sport and po!itics separate
Jsmb are behind this surely
Saudi Arabia is an evil regime it always has been, the house of Saud run it as a their Fiefdom. The wealth fund that bought Newcastle United belongs to the Saud family even if they dress it up by any other title. That said if the fans are happy to have these people as owners in our/there club so be it.
We as Uk citizens have a cheek to question any country when it comes to how to run a country. Embarrassing really.
I smell a rat 😒