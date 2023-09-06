Wrexham v Newcastle United U21 highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Law of Physics. The ball can run faster than you, so pass the ball.
Why so much Wrexham on this channel? Mid league 2 team. Give other league 2 teams a fair chance
Ruined my bet. Two f0olish teams, can’t score 3 goals
Buena victoria chicos. Ánimo Wrexham ❤🐉
Funky goal
Wow, newcastle not looking good here
This is the pizza cup right?
Udhhdhhdjdjdjjjdgd
Iiifjjdudjdhdjdhud
Ichjfhfhdhdudhhdhhdhhdhhdhd