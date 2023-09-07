LAUGHING AT NEWCASTLE UNITED.

The Irish Guy takes a look at the reaction to Newcastle United being placed in Champions League Group F, alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
Newcastle in the last group of death before the format change. A proper group of death too. Any of those 2 can go through and 3rd would be among the Europa favourites.
Also bright side: no big journeys cross continent.
Why is Irish Guy keep labelling those clubs as "Europa League standard"? Clearly they were better than those "Champions League standard" last season 😂
I'm extremely excited to see what we can do in this group. Every team is at the start of a new project. Yes we've had a rough start to the season but every team we have played so far is in some sort of Europe competition. I can't wait to see the yellow wall vs wor flags or the Milan ultras vs the geordies. Paris is a threat but they have changed there whole team this season who knows what will happen in this group.
The only difference between Sunderland and Newcastle is Saudi backing.
You mist be heartbroken lad
Newcastle fans should be happy with this champions league group
Would he say this if it was another team?
I think getting into the Champions League is to have a go at winning the Cup. If you're going in, because you have a chance to play against Europe's elite clubs, then you're doing it wrong. It's disrespectful to call out teams that have made it into Champions League as "Europa" league teams. Those teams have worked just as hard to be in the same position as Newcastle. You didn't even mention Newcastles poor start to season while calling the rest of the group out.
To be fair I don’t think they care that much they’re probably just happy to be there
Who takes Football Daily seriously? Michael, don’t worry, Newcastle have a serious chance there and football fans with more than 1 IQ know that
Yes, we're laughing. Why? Because it just couldn't have happened to a nicer, more deserving sportswashing club.
Keep in mind that Feyenoord have less financial backing than a random Championship club, won the league over PSV and Ajax, have to sell their best players for scrap and still manage to play attractive football. From such a small country, last season beating Atletico Madrid for example. Don't take them too litely
Disrespect on Feyenoord. Sheesh
It's is a hilariously hard group, but because of how absurdly hard it is. But at the same time i can't help but think it's pretty cool too. Imagine if Newcastle manages to get through, they'll be serious contenders. The fixtures will be ON FIRE from the very beggining, everybody will be watching that group, that's what they don't seem to get.
Let's be honest, almost everyone at football daily isn't an expert they just sound smart
It should be "Laughing WITH Newcastle United"
You lift, we get it, now put a fucking T shirt on ffs lol
Hmmm his rant is a bit dodgy lol…
Who will win?
🇸🇦 Mohammed bin Salman
🇶🇦 Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
if u could replace someone else on other group, u would do it stop acting like u wont. First UCL spot in 20Years, just to get knock out of the group stage isnt really an experience.
Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it in return the amount of teams you’ve ripped to shreds it goes both ways don’t start playing victim that’s Liverpool’s thing
The way he said Anzhi Makhachkala 😂
Irish guy has been living under a rock for the past 3 weeks. Newcastle aren’t doing so hot.
does bro realize that mbappe is back in the psg 11 with dembele there? rafael leao exists for milan? imagine the sight of them ripping apart trippier and dan burn 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Dortmund n Milan r crap these r the 2 team that couldn't beat Chelsea last season in the ucl Newcastle will go through
IM DYING AT 9:07 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Calling Budapest "a village in Hungary" is crazy 😭
Lol this entire video feels like a giant cope lol….Newcastle are going to see flames😂😂
hahaha…
Newcastle are going to get exposed (even more)
Newcastle fans should be happy with that group. All six games should be entertainment
Newcastle definitely going trough, alongside either Milan or Dortmund. PSG is gonna have an early yearly meltdown😂
first time you get into a european competition you want big names. Do it again and you want the easy group. So as a Boro fan I hate the barcodes but they got the sort of group you dream of from the outside looking in