LAUGHING AT NEWCASTLE UNITED.





The Irish Guy takes a look at the reaction to Newcastle United being placed in Champions League Group F, alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Business enquiries: irishguybusiness@gmail.com



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.