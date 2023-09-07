Subscribe for FREE!
Surely the wage bill should be a lot smaller with all the outgoings this summer that should help with the FFP
I'm making the trip over from the US in March. Looking forward to visiting the Fan Zone.
Watta could sponsor the training ground or the training strips ???
I think this money is going to be for a young striker and a right sided attacker in January Robbo that’s my opinion and I hope I’m right because we need both
Ola Rob Son…
Lad how much have you done on kits this year 😅😮😂
cheers! always a good listen ..
Womens football is wank!
That lad Savage looked good in the Wrexham game.
That car was behind me today on the coast road
Greggs should have the contract for pies and pasties, not forgetting the sausage rolls.
Just a guess… increasing the wage bill. Do the players feel they are being fairly rewarded for Champions league, compared to other teams. I don’t know ? Has Bruno signed a new contract.Perhaps it is to sort out a few issues. Who knows.
Sausage rolls n mince pies at half time 👍👍👍👍
Its not or has never been about having the cash, its FFP which is restriction on spending the money, pute cash aint a problem
Get Alex Murphy in for a game or 2 after the break. He looked good in pre-season (and is the best left-footed defender in the world in my FM save.)
Harry Maguire 60m signing?
Great job pal keeping us in the loop 👍
For the fans zone and development of the ground
Something big is coming….