19 comentarios en “Newcastle Owners £60 MILLION CASH INJECTION! But What For?

  4. Marc Moat

    I think this money is going to be for a young striker and a right sided attacker in January Robbo that’s my opinion and I hope I’m right because we need both

  12. Michael Lupton

    Just a guess… increasing the wage bill. Do the players feel they are being fairly rewarded for Champions league, compared to other teams. I don’t know ? Has Bruno signed a new contract.Perhaps it is to sort out a few issues. Who knows.

  14. Beer Viking

    Its not or has never been about having the cash, its FFP which is restriction on spending the money, pute cash aint a problem

  15. Lee W

    Get Alex Murphy in for a game or 2 after the break. He looked good in pre-season (and is the best left-footed defender in the world in my FM save.)

Los comentarios están cerrados.