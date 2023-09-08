Football fans protest ‘sportswashing’ Saudi Arabia friendlies at Newcastle United

The Great North Run this weekend will draw 60 thousand runners to the streets of Tyneside and a TV audience of millions. But there’s another international sporting fixture in Newcastle tonight that’s proving much more controversial.
(Subscribe:
Saudi Arabia is playing Costa Rica in the first of two international football friendlies at St James’s Park, the home of Newcastle United. And the choice of venue has angered some of the team’s fans.
———————–
Follow us:
Facebook –
Twitter –
TikTok –
Instagram –
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
United Saudi Kingdom
YAWN…HOWAY THE LADS
The Premier League are a joke.
They didn't stop Man City so they can't stop Newcastle
MBS the clown prince
Roman Circus for the masses 😂
it’s all about the money. no one cares about the supporters 😂
Japanese seafood surplus scallops,
I don't think don't get sick for cancer
A sign of the times – yes
Sportswashing – yes
Both things are true at same time.
Money and oil agains human dignity.
Women worship
Ssudia security depends on the west so they are.
I’ve never once heard or read anybody referring to st James park as “the cathedral on the hill” haha
Why these never outside the House of Parliament or Buckingham Palace SMB's
Women in Arabia are used as a toy as their governments are.
They have been paying for her for years, but until now the Saudis have not supported it😂😂
These protestor are not newcastle fans
NC will soon be fighting for relegation. Sooner than later, the Saudis will voluntarily runaway.
English people are materialists! Stop selling it as a human rights issue lol. Shame on the beggars and Saudis bootlickers 😂
Our daughters, and all of our children and their descendants need to be able to grow up in a country which is safe, homogeneous, and high-trust. A country in which we, the peoples of Britain, dictate our own affairs and our own destiny, rather than traitors and parasites who serve megalomaniacal foreign psychopaths who despise us. And above all, a country which simply feels like home. A country which is genuinely ours, as it ought to be.
As a Saudi woman saying that They do not care about women’s rights or human rights. They only have their personal interests
if she was right that her sister was imprisoned because of her defense of women’s rights all Saudi women would be in prison!🙂
But by her own admission, her sister was working as a spy for the embassies of countries that’s why she was imprisoned for 3 years, and I think it is too short. If she had been in another country, she would have stayed forever because it is an international security issue
Go to London and protest to your Government…This is Football.keep them apart..
Something new for the permanently offended to moan about 🙄
Cant stand in the way of progress, and this is the futute for our country, so we will all have to adapt.
Shake hands with the devil.
"a monument to sportswashing"
The Saudi murderers are making geordies look like c**ts.
Someone need to tell them develop thechnology. Have more money support brains not body moves
Fake news. People should go to Saudi and see by themselves. All these are lies
Reich wing politicians adore the way the saudis treat women they're headed that way.