Football fans protest ‘sportswashing’ Saudi Arabia friendlies at Newcastle United





The Great North Run this weekend will draw 60 thousand runners to the streets of Tyneside and a TV audience of millions. But there’s another international sporting fixture in Newcastle tonight that’s proving much more controversial.

(Subscribe:

Saudi Arabia is playing Costa Rica in the first of two international football friendlies at St James’s Park, the home of Newcastle United. And the choice of venue has angered some of the team’s fans.

———————–

Follow us:

Facebook –

Twitter –

TikTok –

Instagram –



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.