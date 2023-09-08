Sunderland fans NEED TO STOP doing this to Newcastle United + AC Milan TICKET DRAMA

Sunderland fans once again look to start something with Newcastle with more embarrassing comments #newcastle #nufc #safc
Time off Adam…. time to go get your tattoo hey😂❤😊
I paid £ 1300 for three days in Milan
2 words, "inferiority complex"
For football fans to ever say Sunderland is a bigger club than Newcastle. They not thinking straight…strange thinking. !!! . Do they even no anything about football. But as a Newcastle United fan. Sunderland are also a sleeping giant.!! Thats all because they are really geirdies in disgues LMAO.😂😂😂
Sunderland have been trying to steal the finish of the GNR for years.
Allot of loyal fans have never ever been inside st james' park.some folk from only 1 mile away from the NE1 postcode cant manage to afford a ticket. Always be aware of your surroundings 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
How do I obtain an away ticket?
The mackems feel so inferior to us 😂😂😂
Sunderland fans 🤫🤐 Adam I hope you've not got any black cats there 🙀 lol 😂😂
Can't see the problem that some folk from a place called Wearside is bitter about a manager from a Tyneside club who is in involved with a race that starts in Tyneside and finishes in South Tyneside.
Unfortunately every clubs supporters with points sell their tickets!!
I'd rather have Eddie Howe starting the GNR than when I used to run it and Jimmy Savile was once the starter. If we all could see in the future then, then that would be a good excuse for a boycott
Sunderland who…..we haven't even been in the same league for 8/9 years 😂 😂😂 stay in your lane Sunderland.
Imagine been a bitter mackem complaining about our Manager when they have a Boro born and bred legend has theirs 😅
Nobody asking Mackems to get involved with the GNR. Let them have their own run around Kabul-On-Wear.
The new ticket system is weeding out season ticket holders buying away tickets then passing them on to illegible individuals. Once the points drop to minimum they'll be snapped up in minutes. I have many mates in this position. Many tickets will be bought by those who used to purchase via high point no attendees. This will continue to occur moving forward while those actually attending build up genuine points
I,ll stick to the great north staying in bed.
You’ve got plenty of time to get the tattoo Adam 😎
Didn’t know that the great north run changed its name to the great Sunderland run
I couldn't do the Great North walk never mind the Great North run lol
Love how Eddie Howe is in the Great North Run
Last and only time Sunderland played in Europe was 1973, 50 years ago. Unlikely to be anyone under 68 who last travelled to a Sunderland European trip – perspective
Sunderland fans just need to stop. Full stop, simple as that
Wait a minute – Sunderland have a football team? Really? Why do we never hear about it then..? 🤔
Adam ur a legend of Newcastle come on the GEORDIES!!!!!
Are you talking about Sunderland, a club with 10% of our turnover. Let’s not give them the oxygen of publicity instead let them fade into irrelevance.
Icl Sunderland hasn’t been on my mind for a few years seems like they’re becoming irrelevant 😂
1st
Sunderland has nothing to do with us they can piss off to their hole