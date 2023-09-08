Sunderland fans NEED TO STOP doing this to Newcastle United + AC Milan TICKET DRAMA



Sunderland fans once again look to start something with Newcastle with more embarrassing comments #newcastle #nufc #safc

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

28 comentarios en “Sunderland fans NEED TO STOP doing this to Newcastle United + AC Milan TICKET DRAMA

  4. Paul

    For football fans to ever say Sunderland is a bigger club than Newcastle. They not thinking straight…strange thinking. !!! . Do they even no anything about football. But as a Newcastle United fan. Sunderland are also a sleeping giant.!! Thats all because they are really geirdies in disgues LMAO.😂😂😂

  6. AntAcîD

    Allot of loyal fans have never ever been inside st james' park.some folk from only 1 mile away from the NE1 postcode cant manage to afford a ticket. Always be aware of your surroundings 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️

  10. Kris Horner

    Can't see the problem that some folk from a place called Wearside is bitter about a manager from a Tyneside club who is in involved with a race that starts in Tyneside and finishes in South Tyneside.

  12. Dave E

    I'd rather have Eddie Howe starting the GNR than when I used to run it and Jimmy Savile was once the starter. If we all could see in the future then, then that would be a good excuse for a boycott

  15. J B

    Nobody asking Mackems to get involved with the GNR. Let them have their own run around Kabul-On-Wear.

    The new ticket system is weeding out season ticket holders buying away tickets then passing them on to illegible individuals. Once the points drop to minimum they'll be snapped up in minutes. I have many mates in this position. Many tickets will be bought by those who used to purchase via high point no attendees. This will continue to occur moving forward while those actually attending build up genuine points

  21. Charlie Hotspur

    Last and only time Sunderland played in Europe was 1973, 50 years ago. Unlikely to be anyone under 68 who last travelled to a Sunderland European trip – perspective

  25. Charlie Hotspur

    Are you talking about Sunderland, a club with 10% of our turnover. Let’s not give them the oxygen of publicity instead let them fade into irrelevance.

Los comentarios están cerrados.