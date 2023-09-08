THEY'LL BEAT PSG! 😱 Darren Ambrose is CONVINCED That Newcastle Will Triumph in the Champions League!

Ahead of Newcastle’s return to European football, Darren Ambrose reveals why he believes the club will get out of their group and beat PSG at St. James’ Park.
Newcastle will be bottom of the group probably get 2 points
Eddie made the same substitutions in the Villa game and they all worked.
People ONLY question when it doesn’t come off.
Newcastle could beat them but I think it's disrespectful to make such a bold statement like that. We all know that Newcastle are not the favorite in this group.
Clown. I'm a Premier League Elitist sure…. But these Newcastle players were getting the shaft from Ferguson 🤣 They aren't ready for Rafael Leão when they face Milan and they definitely ain't ready for that freak Mbappe.
I love the bias of how Newcastle will turn ot around and “not to judge them after 4 games” yet apparently Man Utd’s season is over😂 And they played a new reformed attacking spurs away and the only team that went toe to toe with city in arsenal away. Unbelievable punditry
Dream on
Man City Liverpool and Man U and arsenal will finish above Newcastle then there is Tottenham and Chelsea and Brighton and villa to compete with. No chance
Ive got loads of respect for brighton, but for a team that are meant to be top 4, thats a poor result to lose there 3-0
Delusional if you think there getting close to psg
English media bruh you lot won’t even beat AC milan
Top 6 and out of the group stage would be incredible for us.
The expectation is ridiculous .. Too many have already forgotten , where Newcastle sat 20 months ago.. Rock bottom of the EPL..
Judge Eddie Howe at the end of November..
Ambrose is having a laugh. PSG will destroy Newcastle.
No they won't. PSG is a much better team than last year and to be truthful I have no reason to assume that newcastle would or can beat PSG. He's typically being English. He's in fact saying that they would be troubled by so many English teams but not the continental teams? Why?
Im of fan of 30+ years.. we wont beat psg…if Dembele is fit…Dan Burn is gonna have a really rough night… his pace is frightening… I dont think we'll win away from home in this group tbh, certainly not the way we are playing at the moment..we cant defend without Botman..and we cant create either if the Brighton game is anything to go by… IF we get our intensity identity back.. we'll hold our own at home against Milan and Dortmund… so all things considered if we get top 7 and dont completely disgrace ourselves in the champions league.. it will still be a decent season tbh…its not a big enough squad yet
I think I can comfortably speak for most Newcastle fans on this,we are NOT deluded into thinking we going to finish top 4 this season…even if past players basking in the new found prestige of their glory years seem to think so,but we'll give it a good go.
Ffs😂😂😂 Newcastle are shite and are more likely to be in a relegation battle.
Mbappé will have to disagree 😂
No way newcastle making top 4 this season, haven't got the depth or experience to do it again
Newcastle have lost 3 out of 4 league games but they're going to beat PSG? 🥴
Premier League elitism is just bizarre
Darren Ambrose is clearly arrogant and naïve.
So they get battered by brighton and now suddenly going to beat psg ahahahah clown ambrose
Seem most scousers saying we wont beat anyone in CL.think its bitterness cos they didnt make it 😂😂😂
Ambrose talking crap just like his playing career
As much as that sounds good we won’t beat psg we’ve got a hard group stage if not the hardest the only team we’ve got a slight chance against is BVB if anything I’ll be happy with top 6 this season we over achieved last season this is just an experience for us
Finally some common sense!
Talking about Brentford like they’ll walk through them. Then they’ll beat AC Milan at home. No bias then ambrose lol. In fact I’ll stick a tenner on the opposite
Milan and BVB are not gonna be intimidated by St.James’ park. I think Newcastle will draw the majority of games and maybe win 1
What a absolute foolish comment to make, I put my life on it that Dortmond, Milan and PSG will beat Newcastle. They have no champions league experience. These pundits just favour any English side and don't consider the facts
5th or 6th would be good this season I'm worried about our back line against the pace of Mbappe unless we play a low block which we rarely do
The arrogance 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
Let the doubters doubt. Football fickle sport. Fickle fan bases. Long season ahead
First week of the season does not always reflect what will happen.
Ambrose can dream on
Newcastle only lost 5 games last season 4 games in and they have already lost 3 believe me last season was a one off and with the added pressure of playing in the champions league they will struggle,yes they will win there fair share of games at home because of their great support but for me I’ll be amazed if they get anywhere near that this season
Newcastle aren’t shoe ins for top 4. People completely forgetting Liverpool and Spurs are revitalised and back in the race. The punditry here is so dense.
They won't even win a game …They couldn't even beat my lot with 11 and at home..Hilarious. How many games did Newcastle draw last season? 6th place or 8th
PSG have an incredible attack and midfield. And the best fullbacks in the world. And one of the best shotstopping GKs in the world. They've got a manager who has done the treble before. There's no way Newcastle are beating them.
My guy 😂😂😂delusional is a understatement
I'd be shocked if Newcastle were top 6 let alone top 4
My guy Newcastle is a one hit wonder have y’all learnt nothing from Leicesters season 🤦🏻