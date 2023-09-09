Anti-Saudi Protest Leader Refuses to Answer TOUGH Questions as Tempers Rise

I’m only allowed 5,000 characters, which isn’t enough…
I have never been to Saudi Arabia but would love to learn more about the country and its culture, if I get an opportunity in the future. From what I have learned, its people are warm, friendly and very proud. They have a very strong sense of community and family that has been eroded in Western culture over recent decades in my opinion.
Saudi Arabia is a devout Muslim country and operate an extreme interpretation of Sharia law based on their holy scripts of Islam. These laws are overseen by an autocratic government system ran by its royal family. The head of the Saudi state is His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Some would describe this system of governance as a dictatorship as there are no democratic decision making processes, as in the Saudi public don’t have a direct say on their lives. This means, they have rules, laws and regulations that most in the West would find deeply uncomfortable. For example, being homosexual is punishable in law, some claiming that one can be stoned in public squares. It is believed that females are always under the guardianship of males in the family circle and and restrictions are placed on them based on Sharia Law and their local customs. My understanding tis hat females are not seen as having equal rights as those of men, although I would like to learn more about this interpretation. I am aware that women are currently experiencing greater freedoms, including being allowed to drive and play football.
There are also strict restrictions placed on freedom of speech. One can be imprisoned, even executed in a public square for criticising the the Saudi state, as that can be interpreted as crimes against the state, creating a security risk, or even seen as acts of terrorism.
In 2018 a Saudi journalist called Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was murdered and dismembered. This was for criticising the government in his publications. After increasing international pressure and after repeated denials, the Said Attorney General admitted that the murder was pre meditated. The CIA eventually concluded in their investigations that the murder was ordered by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Most recently, Ethiopian refugees fleeing war and persecution have crossed Yeman to seek safety in Saudi Arabia have been murdered in their hundreds by Saudi border guards. There is now an international investigation.
Of course, when you put all of this together, there is some concern controversy regarding the PIF, (the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund) buying an 80% stake in Newcastle United. This investment fund has been set up to invest in various global economic sectors to increase its wealth. This will enable the KSA (kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to move away from oil as its main economic beneficiary. This economic plan is called ‘Vision 2030’. Currently there is over $700bn US dollars in the pot, with an aim to raise $2tn (trillion) dollars.
When the PIF bought NUFC, it was agreed with the Premier League, with legally binding assurances, that ‘The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not control Newcastle United’. Of course the PIF is owned by the Saudi state so there is some ambiguity but it was agreed that the governor of the PIF, Yassir Al-Rummayan would become the chairman of the club and keep Saudi state affairs out of the running of the club. To my knowledge to date, this agreement has not been breached, or compromised.
My specific problem with groups like Newcastle fans against sports washing is linking Newcastle United to political issues and making claims about the club that is distorted. For example, the idea that Saudi bought Newcastle merely to camouflage alleged human rights abuses and for us to see them in a better light is ludicrous. In fact, building diplomatic and economic ties has the opposite effect. It puts a spotlight on the country. The Saudi nation is not embarrassed by its culture, in fact it is the opposite.
The group have also made claims re the PIF’s relationship with the Saudi state that is distorted. They are also on record as confusing the legally binding assurances with the PL and using this confusion to criticise the club.
Lastly, I take exception to the idea that exclusion is the way forward and that we in the UK, (specifically Newcastle fans), should fight the cultural and political battles on behalf of another country. We have Human Rights here in the UK because million of (mainly men) fought and died for these rights. It doesn’t end there. Women were forced to continue to fight for equal rights, sexual rights, right to vote and basic equality.
However, I take huge exception to those individuals demanding that we fight their battle for them.. To levy criticism at us claiming we have no morals is deeply insulting. I believe in inclusion, in diplomacy, and breaking down cultural barriers to raise the living standards and human rights of our citizens.
Hi Eddie. I'm a subscriber to your channel & I think your videos are excellent. However, I've got to disagree with you in your final paragraphs. I don't think the vast majority of people who are uneasy about the Saudi investment in NUFC are expecting NCL fans to fight their battles for them, although I do get the impression that many fans turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses that you describe because they are investing a huge amount of money in the club. I'd also challenge your final point about this being some kind of vehicle to encourage cultural barriers to be broken down or benefit human rights – where's the evidence of this. All this said I still think your channel is great & will continue to subscribe.
How much exposure did these issues get before our takeover? They should be glad of the KSA ownership as it has put a spotlight on the country, not blacked it out. But that doesn't suit their agenda. There is nothing this fanbase can do that the UK government couldn't do 1000 times more effectively. FIFA has rules against mixing political and religious issues with sport for a reason, they are 2 completely different things.
Like the bit in the American constitution about the seperation of church and state, ( although we all know that is BS) there should also be a separation of sport and politics. You are absolutely spot on about the low hanging fruit Eddie, they know they'll get an audience and as always they do, not surprised he avoided you maybe you should have mentioned you have 31k followers, I'm sure his attitude might have changed. Has this group ever been seen anywhere near the Saudi Embassy, I doubt it. I have spent some time in the middle east, before pif, and rarewly felt threatened or unwelcome, yes they have different laws and their religion leaves a lot to be desired but they are a separate country and we all hope they will be influenced in time by more liberal reforms but that is up to them. The people you interviewed to support their team appeared genuinely good, there to watch a game of football. Would really like to know why they are not parading outside all the other clubs pif has touched, the red of manchester comes to mind. Rant over, as always Tyneside life finger on the pulse, massive thumbs up, everyone vote for Eddie and Helen.
While I sympathise with the human rights abuse in Saudi I feel that targeting Newcastle United is so unfair, while the UK government continues to trade in Billions of pounds with Saudi selling them arms. So why are they not protesting outside Parliament? And Why areUK politicians condemning Newcastle fans while at the same time holding out their hands for Saudi money and perks.
Glad you tried to question these extremists. They are not Newcastle United supporters. They are single issue political activists. They use a single topic to maximise publicity , but have contempt for working class football fans. Lazy journalists just allow them a free voice to blurt out verbal diarrea. Most of this group hate sport….its competitive, and they are against competition.
If they had a valid, non bias point to make. they would have been able to answer all your question and gather more support for there group. They are knocking at the wrong door. Of course human right issues are sad but to be effective you need challenge i. The right places
Personally I wouldn’t have mentioned anything about Marxism, the very word has become little more than a trope that large swaths of the population use and believe to be anything from centre right, to full on communism. Other than that, it is hard to disagree with any of the points that you have made.
Saying your not a journalist is ignorant and rude and also highlighting the point he only wants to bang the drum to the headlines not to try and get a genuine point across.
The fact your actively putting out content on a social mercia platform of varying topics is pretty much what journalism is about so he can do one.
Great video Eddy & a good point re the flag. I don't understand why the club allow them to show the badge on it, surely there is a copyright infringement that they could claim if they wanted to.
Great vid…..if you gonna protest john be man enough to answer some questions.. you being the MAIN MAN ….BUT BOY YOU BOTTLED IT……100 percent respect to the saudi fans and everyone that turned up…NUFC.FOREVER
On adam pearsons vid you actually see john herd using his smart phone which are manufactured in asian sweatshops & powered by cobalt from africa where slaves as young as 6 are sent down the mines 🤣🤣 might be worth calling the gobshite out on this
"Sportswashing is a term used to describe the practice of individuals, groups, corporations, or governments using sports to improve reputations tarnished by wrongdoing" we should not be having Saudi Arabia games at St James Park, come on, its just embarrassing.Good job Eddie finding the few Saudi people that support the house of Saud, obviously they will not talk about the protests or about issues in their country, im sure they like their heads attached to their necks.
So John how much blood does the US spill? What about the Glaziers? Liverpool owners US? The US and England shouldnt talk. What about Man City owners? Im sick of ill informed hypocrites my biggest pet pive is biased and one dimensional views. Dismissed you over your journalism credentials? Wow shows his true character straight away. So im not allowed to ask a question? Hypocrisy at its finest. NUFC sports washing? How many companies in the UK have Saudi investment? Alot!! More than you think. I welcome investment not just to NUFC but to the North East and the city. More than our oen government!
Should have spoke to the Labour activist about the tens of thousands of British girls that have been mass gang raped which Labour councils have been covering up for years or maybe Blair being a war criminal. Get your own home in order oh no he won't do that. There's no such thing as a proper journalist anymore. They are activists and the best journalists are mainly on alternative media.