Anti-Saudi Protest Leader Refuses to Answer TOUGH Questions as Tempers Rise

I have never been to Saudi Arabia but would love to learn more about the country and its culture, if I get an opportunity in the future. From what I have learned, its people are warm, friendly and very proud. They have a very strong sense of community and family that has been eroded in Western culture over recent decades in my opinion.

Saudi Arabia is a devout Muslim country and operate an extreme interpretation of Sharia law based on their holy scripts of Islam. These laws are overseen by an autocratic government system ran by its royal family. The head of the Saudi state is His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Some would describe this system of governance as a dictatorship as there are no democratic decision making processes, as in the Saudi public don’t have a direct say on their lives. This means, they have rules, laws and regulations that most in the West would find deeply uncomfortable. For example, being homosexual is punishable in law, some claiming that one can be stoned in public squares. It is believed that females are always under the guardianship of males in the family circle and and restrictions are placed on them based on Sharia Law and their local customs. My understanding tis hat females are not seen as having equal rights as those of men, although I would like to learn more about this interpretation. I am aware that women are currently experiencing greater freedoms, including being allowed to drive and play football.

There are also strict restrictions placed on freedom of speech. One can be imprisoned, even executed in a public square for criticising the the Saudi state, as that can be interpreted as crimes against the state, creating a security risk, or even seen as acts of terrorism.

In 2018 a Saudi journalist called Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was murdered and dismembered. This was for criticising the government in his publications. After increasing international pressure and after repeated denials, the Said Attorney General admitted that the murder was pre meditated. The CIA eventually concluded in their investigations that the murder was ordered by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Most recently, Ethiopian refugees fleeing war and persecution have crossed Yeman to seek safety in Saudi Arabia have been murdered in their hundreds by Saudi border guards. There is now an international investigation.

Of course, when you put all of this together, there is some concern controversy regarding the PIF, (the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund) buying an 80% stake in Newcastle United. This investment fund has been set up to invest in various global economic sectors to increase its wealth. This will enable the KSA (kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to move away from oil as its main economic beneficiary. This economic plan is called ‘Vision 2030’. Currently there is over $700bn US dollars in the pot, with an aim to raise $2tn (trillion) dollars.

When the PIF bought NUFC, it was agreed with the Premier League, with legally binding assurances, that ‘The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not control Newcastle United’. Of course the PIF is owned by the Saudi state so there is some ambiguity but it was agreed that the governor of the PIF, Yassir Al-Rummayan would become the chairman of the club and keep Saudi state affairs out of the running of the club. To my knowledge to date, this agreement has not been breached, or compromised.

My specific problem with groups like Newcastle fans against sports washing is linking Newcastle United to political issues and making claims about the club that is distorted. For example, the idea that Saudi bought Newcastle merely to camouflage alleged human rights abuses and for us to see them in a better light is ludicrous. In fact, building diplomatic and economic ties has the opposite effect. It puts a spotlight on the country. The Saudi nation is not embarrassed by its culture, in fact it is the opposite.

The group have also made claims re the PIF’s relationship with the Saudi state that is distorted. They are also on record as confusing the legally binding assurances with the PL and using this confusion to criticise the club.

Lastly, I take exception to the idea that exclusion is the way forward and that we in the UK, (specifically Newcastle fans), should fight the cultural and political battles on behalf of another country. We have Human Rights here in the UK because million of (mainly men) fought and died for these rights. It doesn’t end there. Women were forced to continue to fight for equal rights, sexual rights, right to vote and basic equality.

However, I take huge exception to those individuals demanding that we fight their battle for them.. To levy criticism at us claiming we have no morals is deeply insulting. I believe in inclusion, in diplomacy, and breaking down cultural barriers to raise the living standards and human rights of our citizens.



