Newcastle United fans CONFRONTED PROTESTERS AGAINST THE SAUDI ARABIA OWNERSHIP !!!!!

A Newcastle United group against sportswashing was confronted in heated arguments with fans over the ownership #nufc #saudiarabia
Are the protesters Toon fans? We had no say over Ashley buying the club and none this time. 99% of the fans support the takeover. Our Government has close relationships with Saudi so the protesters should direct their ire at the government not at powerless Geordie football fans.
Do you think the UK committed war crimes?
-Yes
You’re blind and brainwashed.
Lmao what???
The old boy was there to have conversations and try educate, which is exactly what is required with the Saudis however, you can’t open a dialogue with someone you have pushed away.
Thank you Adam for showing this. This may help fans understand a little more about what is going on. You can still be a fan of Newcastle United and be conflicted about the ownership at the same time.
The protesters are absolutely right in what they say, but i think it's too late to save the soul of the game at the top level. I'm a Man Utd fan and we're facing either a takeover from an oppressive government, a takeover from the owner of the biggest polluter in this country or we have to stay on with the Glazer family. There is no happy ending there. To the people saying politics has no place in football, it's always been a part of football, just not to the level it is today. I never expected 35 years ago to have to be an expert in geopolitics, financial planning and the laws regarding abuse and consent when I first started supporting United, but here we are.
As for some of the Newcastle fans in this video, it's embarrassing. Not many of them made any actual points beyond "look at the UK government". Yes our government has been disgraceful for years, decades or centuries even, and should always be held to account for the problems they have created. But they're not going round buying sports teams, leagues or players in order to clean their reputation in the eyes of the world and the supporters who are arguing against the protesters are proving their point. The aim of buying a club with the passionate support Newcastle have, who dealt with a terrible owner for years, is to immediately get a group of mouth pieces on board that will defend them because they got rid of Ashley. Same thing will happen with my club if Qatar get rid of the Glazers
"remember that the arab World brought you the civilization" dude, the guys on street are as stupid as the protestors xD
Imagine being a Saudi coming to Newcastle and seeing these protestors holding banners with faces of terrorists, rapists and violent radicals who were executed and thinking they were human rights victims. Mind blowing.
Go back to london or whatever part of the country you’re from. Plastic agitators.
Christ, I knew Geordies were thick but this is next level. Their counter arguments are pathetic
So John has blocked you because he didn't like what you had to say Adam yet he wants everyone to listen to him? How hypocritical!!!
I did attend Fridays match, I enjoyed it and thought the Saudi fans were great. I look forward to Tuesday match too and I won't be interacting with any of the protesters, how about you mate? Cheers Adam👍🖤🤍
Didn’t see no protesters at the Tyson furry press conferences and face of but they all out in force when it comes to Newcastle and that says it all they ain’t bothered about anything else but bothered when it comes to Newcastle
The deflection argument saying other clubs are just as bad is dumb. Another wrong doesn't make this right. This old man has a right to protest, at least we are still able to do that in this country.
Good vid Adam. You can see both sides of the argument tbh.
The old bloke going on about ppl in Saudi needing homes but the uk has a massive homeless issue but yet the uk government still lets foreigners have free hotels and houses and all those foreigners have been dumped around the north east taking homes and making it harder for the locals to get a house
Some of those kids kind of make the club look bad. They haven’t got a clue about the subject, too young, too disrespectful to have a grown up debate.
Yeah there are concerns about the Saudi links, but it if you’re going around saying “but we’re rich” then you’re just giving other clubs ammo to mock us.
The Saudis are doing nothing wrong the uk government is a lot worse
Well done to the old man for standing up for what's right unlike the majority of the Newcastle fans who have welcomed the Saudi's with open arms. Such a shame to see so many fans who have compromised their principles because they're so insecure about being so unsuccessful as a club. Congratulations to the idiot who thinks he's Anthony Gordon who has literally just proven that sports washing works.
you protested long and hard cos ashley dished out zero hour contracts, but bend over and vaseline the cheek butts for saudi
Yes he has a point but that's they law every country has there own law,like we have our own law we are not all the same so stop protesting go to Saudi if you have a problem,but there can't do it in our country because they will be arrested
He’s made you all look like right muppets
This is a debate that needs to be done in a more comfortable setting with people who are more clued up on the topic. This is just ridiculous and a waste of time.
Saudis couldn't ask for a better fanbase to sportswash. Mutants.
The protester made all the fans look stupid. Especially the little freak who thinks he's Anthony Gordon.
Fair play to the old bloke, he’s spot on. It’s depressing seeing all these people who are just proving that sportswashing works thinking they have some “gotcha!” Moment bringing up the UK government like it has any relevance to the point he’s making, when did the UK government start buying football clubs to cleanse their image and distract from their human rights abuses?
the john is a nakker
Newcastle fans were incandescent with rage when they were associated with Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct and they weren’t doing well and were telling the world to separate the club for the regime, now, things are on they up they struggle to separate the club from the regime.
As for the lad in the Joelinton shirt, his mother should have swallowed him.
i dont support newe castle but love your vlogs the geordies are fair people we are football fans ignore these attention seekers your channel is growing and you have age on your side so forget the killjoys cheers adam
That guy who thinks he looks like Anthony gordon has embarrassed this fan base
Imagine lecturing a country for how they deal with their people when you have committed countless war crimes in history
That lad in the Joelinton away kit needs a smack, immature and disrespectful
Jesus that "anthony gordon" is unbearable
We believe in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 🙏 I don't care what people think Newcastle Utd are back.👍
Adam stop giving these clown protesters air time. 🇸🇦 🇬🇧 🇸🇦
Adam doing better journalism than most journalists.
The guy in the Joe Linton shirt was so arrogant and it’s genuinely sad how disrespectful young people are now. He had no argument, just insults. The elderly man said it best “I don’t have a fragile ego like you”.
Protests are necessary and essential in a civilised society. Without them we are no more than cattle and absolute power corrupts, people in power must be held accountable for ALL actions. Injustice needs calling out always. They are without doubt 'using' NUFC to sportswash, to water down the worlds opinions on their brutality. (and it's obviously working) It's not just 'their laws are different' and we should respect that. They are brutally injust, and as in the past, we stand up against tyranny. That must never cease to be the case.
Some of the those Newcastle fans were more than happy to list off all of the terrible things that the British government has done but conveniently enough, they don't mention the war crimes Saudi Arabia are carrying out in Yemen or the fact that the Saudis have been bankrolling Islamic extremists for years in the Middle East
I don’t agree with the group completely for a start PIF have their fingers in absolutely everything and many have unknowingly benefited from their investments in their everyday life, including myself (who they’ve invested money heavily in my employer), so to have an issue over a sporting group of athletes that just kick a ball about over the billions that are going into other organisations in this country, seem more like selective outrage
But many of these people arguing back are making really weak and unintelligible responses back to the old guy and as a result making the counter argument look pretty stupid and ill-informed.
Not a fan of the kids whipping out phones to film and mock an old man either.
People label the ownership of the club as Sportswashing and call it what you want it probably is an aspect that they do want to improve their image and own a potentially prestigious brand but the other factors in this is that if PIF were to back out of investments in Newcastle United, all it means is they would probably go all in on the Saudi Pro League, which people label also as Sportswashing.
The thing that perhaps we need to see on a wider lens is that maybe Saudi Arabia wanting to project themselves differently and to integrate with prestigious European competitions and clubs is the first step on a path that could lead them to improve their human rights. Surely it’s better that their investments are out in the open and well publicised to be under scrutiny rather than the hidden investments in almost every business we interact with in our daily lives completely oblivious that they are supported by Saudi money
The most moronic fanbase on Earth, without exception. The Saudis knew exactly what they were doing by picking this club
Makes me embarrassed to be a Newcastle fan when you’ve got fans like the Anthony Gordon wannabe talking absolute dribble
Makes me embarrassed of the fans, I go to the games, I have a season ticket. It doesn’t change the fact that they are right to protest. It’s sports-washing plain and simple. The only reason I still watch Newcastle is because it’s happened everywhere now. We aren’t the first ones. It still doesn’t change the fact it’s wrong. All the mugs having a problem with protests are idiots. The poor guy is just getting berated by a bunch of chavs
Well done to the protesters. The counter arguments here were very, very poor.
Are they going to protest against all the other clubs like LFC , who have made a fortune selling players to Saudi ! 🤔🤔
Never met a fanbase thats been as willing to drop all its morals and twerk for saudi money as thoroughly as Newcastle fans have
Thought Rolf Harris died
Go to America and protest against them killing convicts every day ? Even they have human rights too ?
Sportswashing in full affects. The whataboutery is absolutely ridiculous. These fans blindly defending an oppressive, disgusting regime and absolute idiots. My word.
''Geoarabs''
I bet The Saudi’s were always Newcastle fans! I bet they love a brown ale.
Imagine taking a North Korean flag to a game?