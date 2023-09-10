NUFC FAN RANT | GIVING THE FANBASE A BAD NAME [WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE]





Following the protests outside St James’ Park footage has been shown of the interaction between the protesters and a group of fans.

This is not a slight on the channel that video has been released on, but a reaction to the fans it highlighted.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Become an official member of the Ever More channel for just £1.99.

You can follow Ever More NUFC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:

Enquiries: evermorenufc@gmail.com



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.