NUFC FAN RANT | GIVING THE FANBASE A BAD NAME [WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE]

Following the protests outside St James’ Park footage has been shown of the interaction between the protesters and a group of fans.
This is not a slight on the channel that video has been released on, but a reaction to the fans it highlighted.
Well said Chris, with you 100%
Of course everyone has the right to protest but these muppets have been making unsubstantiated claims and, to all, it should be obvious there is a wider political motive in play here. Personally, I will not be listening to anymore vlogs that discuss this issue and will stick to my interest in football and not political issues.
u dont like saudis policies – dont go there then… cannot stand people who try and act like they are the good in the world, like everything they do is correct and right.
look at wat goes on in our own country before moaning about others!! we start wars for no reason killing hundreds of thousands of civillians.
Totally agree Chris, I unsubscribed from him as soon as I saw the video in question. Shocking
Don't bother watching Mr Ps videos as he's a little aragont shite himself.had a quick look most kids are the same these days uneducated. But the older bloke with beard what he get involved for. And does Mr p ask these people if they can be recorded and put on YouTube .🤔🤫🤣
That lad is a moron. He's just given the press & detractors more ammunition. I can not understand why Adam included this. Some of his videos lately have been questionable at best. Maybe it was just for clicks?? I'm 24 & it wasn't too long ago that i was a teenager & I yes my friends & I could be "mischievous" but there is no way that me or my brother & sisters would've ever abused someone like this, especially an older person. These little sh!ts have no respect for anyone. The protesters deserved to be challenged but not like that. All it would take is someone with a grasp of global human rights violations or international law & their arguments would look flawed. Unfortunately, they seemed to reject any genuine debate with supporters that they knew could challenge them.
They was about 10 protesters their protest was a let down for them untill like hunting idiots made headlines for them. Stop making us look stupid you twats!
Great comments
Finally a bit of sense!!! Fake Anthony Gordon is a knob thats needs a slap 😂
The young are arrogant they’ve probably never known hardship in their lives and it shows
I skimmed most of the video. Nearly posted, thought better of it, stopped.
Good post Chris
What bothers me is that an older YouTuber who's got a decent reach also ran a similar video. It's not just kids. And he should know better. In a week that a Saudi man was sentenced to death by beheading for retweeting a protest against the regime, the timing is pretty awful.
We're living in times where many think having civil discourse and debate is just about how loud you shout at someone, and not actively listening to their point of view and giving calm rebuttal. The protesters seemed dignified, composed and civil. Our fans come across as rabid idiots.
Can our fans please get it though our skulls, that acknowledging those protesting Saudi Arabia's regime, does not mean you want PIF to do one. The world isn't black and white when it comes to morals, nor should your thinking on moral matters. Challenge yourself!
Sorry but them protesting are muppets as well
Saudis Arabia is a Muslim country these lgbt shit its a culture of the west country applied it in your country do what ever you want within your border , don't spread your shity lgbt under the name of humans right .
why we didn't see you people protests against TONY Blair who killed a million iraqi and steal there gold .
Great Saudi Arabia and Great government our King Salman crown prince mohamad bin Salman and great Saudi people
I wouldn’t give the protesters any air time tbh. That leader is a commie & as far left as you can get. He only wanted positive publicity, refused to speak to known NUFC Youtubers & answer genuine questions who wished to challenge his opinions. Sick of seeing NUFC fans giving this tiny group support today and feeling sorry for an “old man” whilst savaging our fanbase making it look bad, however misguided a small minority of fans looked.
This lot have been foul mouthing our fanbase. They deserve all they get. Maybe the scouse bloke has dementia and forgets what happened in Heysel. Wonder if he demonstrated outside Anfield afterwards !!!
why no protests at catholic churches by them? same opinion on homosexuality. or how about all the deaths the usa have caused in middle east…protests at american owned clubs? if these daft cunts care go protest in Saudi, downing street or parliament..not outside a sporting event annoying fans whoi just want to see a sports match.
These are not the people who are going to be running the country when they're older, they're the people who are going to be making a living from some menial job when they're older. 😂😂😂
protesters go to Riyadh and tell them not to read the Koran. good luck.
Hi Chris , so i am an old guy whom this facetube stuff is still quite new . I love this channel based on more adult content if i may say. The old man has his point and passion but he doesnt need to be pillaried by youngsters whom lack any kind of respect and knoweldge . The fact is it wasnt a good video based on someones popularity and the people involved with being filmed. Its easy nowadays to be be popular based on an uploaded video on social media platforms. They then think this is the norm to do silly stupid things .
Well said mate.
I couldn’t agree more Chris and surely this video should be taken down we know the channel and he may have a lot of followers but I bet the majority are youngsters and not all youngsters act like this but this really is embarrassing and so immature it’s something like a school kid would act like trying to be Billy big bollocks and making himself look a 🤡
Your sexuality, religion and politics should have no place in sport.
Is'nt the best way to handle ANY protest is to totally ignore it..don't get involved an any way whatsoever as it provides them with credence that the huge majority of our fans are hugely NOT interested in.
Spot on summary @EverMore_NUFC