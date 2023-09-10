"UNDER PRESSURE?!" 😬 – Darren Bent EXPLAINS Why Eddie Howe Could Be Sacked! 👀 | talkSPORT

Darren Bent & Andy Goldstein talk about start of Newcastle’s season and if Eddie Howe’s Job is under-pressure.
Yes, we've spent money, but we still playing catch up, we had 14 years where other team were spending and getting better where as our owner just wanted to be safe, a net spend of £20 mill per season over 14 years, takes a lot to get to same level as with the big boys, and anyone saying we spent money we need to be up top for definite need to look at themselves for being small minded and not seeing the bigger picture, for context, Nottingham forest spent a lot too, nobody expects them in top 4 🤷♂️
Pope hasn’t caught one ball since he had surgery it’s all been punches
8th and up would be fine for us this year
Judge us at the end of the season ffs 4 hard games like that …get a grip
Its only two games in talking about sacking him 😂😂😂
Simply put, the reason why Eddie Howe is struggling is that he isn't tactically flexible and innovative enough. This is a trait often seen in English managers, and Eddie Howe is on borrowed time; he will be sacked.
Over analysis, toughest start to season, no pressure on Eddie from fans, top 6 is the target. HWTL!
Very true he cant play from the back Pope
Dont worry about us lads.we,and eddie will be fine👍⚽️hwtl
Tbf they’ve had a pretty hard start, city away n Brighton away ain’t easy, was the Liverpool result what killed then,
Under pressure from who? Certainly not by the club or fans. It is completely a media driven thing. Us fans are 100% behind Eddie and the lads HWTL
DB always speaks a lot of sense .
If they finish outside the CL spots he will get sacked.
The saudi fans speak very good English
Eddie Howe is not under pressure, the guy got us to a final and champions League football in less than two season's, he also sign a contract extension last year, the owners, the players and the fans love him and its four games in and we've played four of the top seven of last season
Hes never going to be there longterm
None of the results are different to last season so far, it’s a long season.
No specifics in this punditry or deep analysis.
Last season Newcastle only finished where they did, due to Liverpool, Chelsea and spurs having poor seasons.
Now Liverpool and spurs are back to their best Newcastle will not finish in the top 4 no chance.
Maybe 5th-8th.
How many games did Newcastle lose last season
Give owa
Next game the 3 South Americans could be missing as there playing World Cup games in early hours of the 14th so doubt they be back in time surely being a pundit bent should known this saying we’re going hammer Brentford
Emanuel Swedenborg stated Eddie is a fellow genius so sign him up 2 a 10 year contract right now.
This what I’ve been saying for a while that has Eddie got a plan b
Tonali smashed Ac himself he must hate them now he went a year ago for life then they cash in disgusting. But wait see he'll destroy them
Wait to tonali rips Ac to shreds Ur club uvwana play wae for life n they fkn sell u after a year because the muny. He's gna score and assist abt 4 in both games
Wldnt suprise me if the owners HV been speaking eaextop managers. He looses his first CL game n the first game bk after inter hescsacjed 100% n rightfully so if they Wana be a established top 4 club as City Arsenal Liverpool then u HV 3 4 teams can take 4tg n a knw 5tg get in the year but that's still no top 4
Look if they get there keauge form together n a rekon they'll do well in there group he'll be fine. But he mby no a manager that can handle league and too European football n if that case get rid asap n get a top manager in
Has Bent not watched the NUFC documentary? Obviously not … or he is effing clueless. PIF knows there is going to be a drop off in form.
Eddie Howe has not improved since losing Man City. With his ego, Eddie Howe will not change anything , his tactic is now easy to predict, competitors know how he will play. The next five games will determine whether or not he should be sacked. and Eddie howe Fanclub can not safe him if it happen.