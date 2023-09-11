BEHIND THE SCENES MEDIA ACCESS at Newcastle United vlog w/ Amanda Staveley !!!!



Amanda Staveley meets 100’s of Newcastle United fans as I show you how media works with content creators #nufc #newcastle #media

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

15 comentarios en “BEHIND THE SCENES MEDIA ACCESS at Newcastle United vlog w/ Amanda Staveley !!!!

  1. Adam L

    I am Canadian. So it can be difficult to understand the geordie accent sometimes. Usually i can follow everything your saying, but in this video I didn’t understand a word you said in the first 5 minutes or so. 😅. Great content, keep it up!

  2. Paul Wright

    Off topic but if someone is born in the heed . Gateshead obviously. Can you class them as Newcastle fans ? I hope so as me dad was lifelong Newcastle fan but lived in the heed .

  3. kevin halligan

    i noticed eddy from tyneside life gave you a right sly look at the start of your video… keep em coming youg,n i enjoy your enthusiasm .. in eddie we trust ..hwtl…

Los comentarios están cerrados.